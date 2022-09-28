Read full article on original website
Related
‘It’s about keeping places alive’: Wales’s radical second-homes policy
Measures aim to preserve communities and keep more homes available for locals but critics say they are ‘anti-tourist’
BBC
Nottinghamshire doctor completes 'record' UK triathlon challenge
A junior doctor believes she has set a new world record after completing a "bonkers" UK-wide triathlon. Meg Pragnell, from West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, climbed the Three Peaks, swam England, Wales and Scotland's largest lakes and cycled between the three locations. Dr Pragnell, who works in Derby, said the challenge had...
BBC
Leicester boy, 13, left without school after council delays
A Leicester teenager is having to create his own lessons at home after the local authority struggled to find him a new school place. Manraj, 13, and his mother Kulljeet tried to apply in June but found the website was down for maintenance. They sent in a paper application but...
BBC
Duke of Norfolk banned from driving
The peer who organised the Queen's funeral has been banned from driving for six months, despite claiming he needed his licence to arrange the King's upcoming coronation. Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was caught using his mobile phone while driving in Battersea, south-west London, on 7 April. He...
U.K.・
IN THIS ARTICLE
Guy with a metal detector astonished to find a ring that belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham
This article originally appeared on 04.06.22 A retired merchant navy engineer in England has found a treasure that would have made his country’s most popular folk hero proud. Graham Harrison, a 64-year-old metal detector enthusiast, discovered a gold signet ring that once belonged to the Sheriff of Nottingham. The discovery was made on a farm in Rushcliffe, Nottinghamshire, 26.9 miles from Sherwood Forest. The forest is known worldwide for being the mythological home of Robin Hood and his band of Merry Men. A central road that traversed the forest was notorious in Medieval times for being an easy place for bandits to rob travelers going to and from London.
BBC
King Charles III: 'Without Prince's Trust I'd be in prison or dead'
People who were helped by the charity founded by King Charles III 46 years ago say it has changed their lives. The Prince's Trust was started in 1976 by the then Prince of Wales to help people aged 11-30 who are unemployed or struggling at school and at risk of exclusion. The BBC spoke to some of those who credit the charity with giving them a chance others would not.
BBC
Sheffield: Dog 'punched in the head' by man during attack
A dog was attacked by a man who repeatedly punched the animal, according to the RSPCA. The incident near the Manor Community Childcare Centre in Vikinglea Road in Sheffield was caught on CCTV. The dog "was yelping in pain and struggling to break free" before it escaped and ran away,...
Brits demand Queen’s pallbearers be given gongs for flawlessly carrying ‘weight of world’ on their shoulders
A GRATEFUL nation called for the Queen’s pall-bearers to be awarded gongs — for flawlessly carrying the “weight of the world” on their shoulders. Hundreds showered tributes on the Grenadier Guards who impressed millions as they shouldered Her Majesty’s lead-lined coffin on her spectacular final procession.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Watch as BMW is written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside Tesco
THIS is the shocking moment a BMW was written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside a Tesco store. Incredible CCTV footage of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media with viewers left stunned at what happened. According to Twitter...
CARS・
What county is London in?
LONDON is one of the most diverse and cosmopolitan cities in the world - and is known for its red buses and fast-moving Tubes. But where is it actually located and what county is London in? Here's everything you need to know. What county is London in?. London is in...
BBC
Twelve charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash to Dubai
Twelve people have appeared in court charged with smuggling millions of pounds in cash from the UK to Dubai. They are accused of transporting the money in suitcases on planes, the National Crime Agency said. They are charged with removing cash from England and Wales which they knew or suspected...
The mourners who MISSED the Queen's funeral: Woman is pictured sitting outside Westminster Abbey after the service had begun while man who was caught up in Paddington rail chaos says 'events conspired against me'
A woman was spotted sitting outside Westminster Abbey having arrived after the Queen's state funeral had started while a former police officer was told not to bother after his train was delayed for hours. The unknown woman, who was dressed in a black dress, hat and gloves, was reportedly turned...
U.K.・
BBC
Shakira Spencer: Three murder arrests over Ealing death
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 35-year-old woman was found dead at a property in west London. Police were called over concerns for a woman's welfare in Holbeck Road, Hanwell, Ealing, before they found Shakira Spencer dead on Sunday. A man, 25, and two women,...
BBC
Guide dog goodbye: Sean and Sammy share their last walk
BBC correspondent Sean Dilley's guide dog Sammy is retiring after more than eight years of service. Sean wanted to film their final walk together to show the impact of losing a guide dog. He may now have to wait to two years for a new dog. Since the pandemic, guide...
BBC
Moors Murders: Search for Keith Bennett's body restarts
The search for the body of one of the Moors murderers' victims has restarted after "potential human remains" were found on moorland, police have said. Keith Bennett, 12, was one of five children tortured and killed by Ian Brady and Myra Hindley in the 1960s, but his body has never been recovered.
BBC
Tate Modern: Boy thrown from 10th floor making progress
A young boy who was thrown from the 10th floor of the Tate Modern art gallery has shown "clear improvement" in his sight, his family has said. The child, then aged six, suffered multiple injuries when he was attacked by Jonty Bravery in August 2019. Bravery, who has autism, lived...
BBC
William Glendinning dies in off-road buggy collision in Bishop's Stortford
A teenager has died in a collision that is thought to have involved an off-road buggy. William Glendinning, 18, from Cheshire, sustained serious injuries on farmland off St James Way, Bishop's Stortford at about 17:15 BST on 23 September. Hertfordshire Police said it was reported that a buggy had overturned...
BBC
Leeds bar owner pays almost £4,000 for Peter Stringfellow's throne
A Yorkshire businessman has paid almost £4,000 to buy a gold throne owned by the former nightclub entrepreneur Peter Stringfellow. Chris Howard, owner of the Aire Bar in Leeds, splashed out £3,600 to own his hero's chair. Mr Howard said the Sheffield-born celebrity had inspired him to get...
BBC
Men jailed for murder of friend killed by rival gang in shootout
Three men have each been jailed for at least 29 years for the murder of their friend killed by rivals in a shootout. The inquiry into Billy McCullagh's death saw his associates charged with murder - even though an opposing gang shot him, in north-west London in 2020. Issa Seed,...
BBC
Hospital seclusion: ‘I’ve been treated like an animal’
Evidence of abusive and inappropriate treatment of vulnerable patients at a secure mental health hospital has been uncovered by BBC Panorama. One young woman was locked in a seclusion room for 17 days, was then allowed out for a day, only to be hauled back in for another 10 days. Staff - who are paid to provide round-the-clock care - described her as a "cancer" who "needs a good thrashing". She and her family have agreed to share their story.
Comments / 0