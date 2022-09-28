ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Parsons, WV

WOWK 13 News

Justice declares State of Preparedness for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the remnants of Hurricane Ian turn toward the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for portions of the state beginning tonight, Sept. 30, 2022 due to the possibility of […]
ENVIRONMENT
wvpublic.org

DEP Kicks Off Program To Remove Abandoned Structures

The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is set to remove abandoned structures throughout the state’s communities. The new program was created by the West Virginia Legislature in 2021, with more than $9 million being assigned to it last March. It officially kicked off Friday in Mercer County,...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
Government
Lootpress

Ready Set Demo: Gov. Justice, WVDEP announce 21 communities to receive over $9.2 million to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures

MATOAKA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event today in Matoaka to announce 21 West Virginia communities will receive over $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across West Virginia. During the event, Gov. Justice...
MATOAKA, WV
woay.com

WVDOH awards $6 million in paving contracts

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) has awarded seven paving contracts totaling over $6 million as part of its statewide paving campaign. The contracts are among 16 construction contracts from the September 13 bid letting. Paving contracts include:. West Virginia Paving Inc. was the...
POLITICS
WVNT-TV

2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar now available

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar is now available, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced in a press release Friday. The calendar features paintings of state animals, important hunting and fishing dates, peak wildlife activity times and articles about how to get...
ANIMALS
Metro News

Cranberry Corridor unveiled as third route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program

SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — The newest scenic route of the Mountain Rides program is now open. Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby and other state officials unveiled the Cranberry Corridor as the third route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program on Wednesday. The corridor is a loop that starts and ends in Summersville and will take travelers across 211.1 miles of the central and eastern portions of the state.
SUMMERSVILLE, WV
Parkersburg News & Sentinel

Plugging In: Feds approve West Virginia electric vehicle charging station plans

CHARLESTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation approved a plan submitted by West Virginia that will expand the number of electric vehicle charging stations over the next five years. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Tuesday that his department approved the plans for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and...
PARKERSBURG, WV
wchstv.com

Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
voiceofmotown.com

Governor Justice Wastes West Virginia Taxpayers Money on New Marshall Stadium

Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia citizens will foot the bill for a brand new Marshall Thundering Herd baseball stadium after Governor Jim Justice gave the school a huge paycheck. Justice, 71, a Marshall University graduate, is the wealthiest person in the state of West Virginia with an estimated...
POLITICS
wvpublic.org

WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County

The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
MONROE COUNTY, WV
woay.com

West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations

Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
CHARLESTON, WV

