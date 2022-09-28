SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — The newest scenic route of the Mountain Rides program is now open. Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby and other state officials unveiled the Cranberry Corridor as the third route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program on Wednesday. The corridor is a loop that starts and ends in Summersville and will take travelers across 211.1 miles of the central and eastern portions of the state.

SUMMERSVILLE, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO