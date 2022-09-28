Read full article on original website
Justice declares State of Preparedness for West Virginia
CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) – As the remnants of Hurricane Ian turn toward the Mountain State, West Virginia Governor has declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 counties. The National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch and Wind Advisory for portions of the state beginning tonight, Sept. 30, 2022 due to the possibility of […]
Traffic advisories issued for I-70, I-470, U.S. 250 in Ohio, West Virginia
A film crew will be on I-470 Sunday. The West Virginia Division of Highways said that means a rolling roadblock on I-470 west between noon and 7 p.m. Traffic will be slowed to 25 to 35 miles an hour for short periods, and flaggers will be present through the day.
Governor Justice joins Department of Transportation, Tourism to announce new route on West Virginia Mountain Rides program
HAWKS NEST, WV (WOAY) – Yet another scenic route has become a part of a new and unique program in the Mountain State. Mountain Rides is an initiative that was started to designate and promote the state’s natural beauty on scenic roadways. Governor Jim Justice joined the West...
DEP Kicks Off Program To Remove Abandoned Structures
The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) is set to remove abandoned structures throughout the state’s communities. The new program was created by the West Virginia Legislature in 2021, with more than $9 million being assigned to it last March. It officially kicked off Friday in Mercer County,...
Ready Set Demo: Gov. Justice, WVDEP announce 21 communities to receive over $9.2 million to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures
MATOAKA, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Gov. Jim Justice and West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) held an event today in Matoaka to announce 21 West Virginia communities will receive over $9.2 million in grant funding to remove abandoned and dilapidated structures across West Virginia. During the event, Gov. Justice...
WVDOH awards $6 million in paving contracts
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – The West Virginia Department of Highways (WVDOH) has awarded seven paving contracts totaling over $6 million as part of its statewide paving campaign. The contracts are among 16 construction contracts from the September 13 bid letting. Paving contracts include:. West Virginia Paving Inc. was the...
West Virginia Governor declares State of Preparedness in all counties
Storms from Hurricane Ian are expected to hit West Virginia Friday night, and ahead of possible flooding and strong winds, Gov. Jim Justice declared a State of Preparedness for all 55 West Virginia counties Friday afternoon.
2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar now available
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — The 2023 West Virginia Wildlife Calendar is now available, the West Virginia Division of Natural Resources (WVDNR) announced in a press release Friday. The calendar features paintings of state animals, important hunting and fishing dates, peak wildlife activity times and articles about how to get...
Cranberry Corridor unveiled as third route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program
SUMMERSVILLE, W.Va. — The newest scenic route of the Mountain Rides program is now open. Gov. Jim Justice, West Virginia Department of Tourism Secretary Chelsea Ruby and other state officials unveiled the Cranberry Corridor as the third route of the West Virginia Mountain Rides program on Wednesday. The corridor is a loop that starts and ends in Summersville and will take travelers across 211.1 miles of the central and eastern portions of the state.
Part of US 250 in Marion County to be closed next week, West Virginia DOH announces
Part of US Route 250 between Muriale’s Restaurant and Wood’s Boat House in Marion County will be closed next week, the West Virginia Division of Highways announced Wednesday.
Plugging In: Feds approve West Virginia electric vehicle charging station plans
CHARLESTON — The U.S. Department of Transportation approved a plan submitted by West Virginia that will expand the number of electric vehicle charging stations over the next five years. U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg announced Tuesday that his department approved the plans for all 50 states, Washington D.C., and...
More I-79 lane closures announced by West Virginia DOH for Thursday and Friday
The West Virginia Division of Highways (WVDOH) Wednesday announced more lane closures due to construction on Interstate 79.
Flood watch issued for some counties in W.Va., including Kanawha
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — With the remnants of Hurricane Ian expected, the National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for some counties in West Virginia, including Kanawha. The flood watch will be in effect from 11 p.m. Friday through Saturday afternoon for Kanawha, Lincoln, Mingo, Logan, Boone, McDowell,...
Did you know there are freshwater jellyfish in West Virginia?
West Virginia has lots of beautiful wildlife, but did you know that includes jellyfish?
Governor Justice Wastes West Virginia Taxpayers Money on New Marshall Stadium
Morgantown, West Virginia – West Virginia citizens will foot the bill for a brand new Marshall Thundering Herd baseball stadium after Governor Jim Justice gave the school a huge paycheck. Justice, 71, a Marshall University graduate, is the wealthiest person in the state of West Virginia with an estimated...
How would West Virginia counties make up for revenue losses if Amendment 2 passes?
The Randolph County Commission hosted a town hall meeting to discuss Amendment 2, which is a property modernization amendment that will be on West Virginia voters' ballots this November.
Here’s how Hurricane Ian will impact West Virginia weather
Hurricane Ian made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane along Florida's western coast near Cayo Costa Island at 3:05 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 28.
WVU Considers Selling Donated Farm In Monroe County
The Autumn Harvest Festival in Monroe County is a yearly tradition. Agriculture and community has been celebrated at this event for over three decades. After a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, the festival returned on Sept. 24 to Willow Bend Road, near Union, West Virginia. But for some, the return was bittersweet.
2 dead after crash in Upshur County, West Virginia
A man and a woman were found dead after a crash in Excelsior, Upshur County that happened on Tuesday, according to a press release from the Upshur County Sheriff's Office.
West Virginia American Water awards 14 bottle filling stations
Charleston, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia American Water announces the recipients of its fourth annual Bottle Filling Station program. This year, the company will provide touchless filling stations for reusable water bottles to 14 West Virginia organizations. West Virginia American Water was the first business or organization in the...
