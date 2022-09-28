Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
Former Milwaukee reporter saves nurse trapped by Hurricane Ian floods
ORLANDO, Fla. (WESH) - People who work in the media are often told not to make themselves part of the story. This is an exception to the rule. Reporter Tony Atkins, who works for Orlando’s WESH-TV, rescued a woman who was trying to drive through severe floodwaters Thursday morning. The woman says she was on her way to work as a nurse as a nurse when she got stuck.
nbc15.com
Local power crews provide aid in Florida
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin public power crews are headed to Florida to help with hurricane relief after Hurricane Ian makes landfall this week. The Municipal Electric Utilities of Wisconsin said they are sending 41 electric lineworkers, a fleet of bucket trucks, digger derricks and other equipment down south to work alongside the Kissimmee Utility Authority in providing power restoration in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
nbc15.com
Former Madison resident shares her experience with Hurricane Ian
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Millions of Floridians are without power as Hurricane Ian moves towards the Carolinas. Emilee Scott — a former Madison-area resident who now lives in Cape Coral, Florida — said her situation has been chaotic and scary. “By two o’clock (Ian) was here,” Scott said....
nbc15.com
Wisconsin utility crews heading to Florida to assist in Ian repair efforts
“He changed the culture of our school in eight days,” said science teacher Carmen Ames. According to MTI, Copeland was fired Monday. Wisconsin utility crews heading to Florida to assist in Ian repair efforts. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Florida coast as a...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Red Cross volunteers mobilizing for Hurricane Ian
Three ERV's driven by volunteers with the American Red Cross are heading down to Florida. Madison Red Cross volunteers heading to Florida to help those impacted from Hurricane Ian. Lali Rodriguez started her business inside a local salon just months ago. Madison middle school principal ousted after less than a...
nbc15.com
Sennett Parents Reaction
Wisconsin utility crews heading to Florida to assist in Ian repair efforts. Hurricane Ian made landfall on the Florida coast as a category 4 storm. Wisconsin utility crews heading to Florida to assist in Ian repair efforts. Updated: 13 minutes ago. |. Ian is leaving behind devastating damage and flooding...
nbc15.com
WisPolitics host polling summit leading up to midterm elections
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - November is coming up quickly, and WiscPolitics.com hosted their Midwest Polling Summit in Madison Thursday morning. The event, held at the Madison Club Downtown, featured pollsters from November’s top races talking about some of the issues coming up on the midterm ballot. “And so, yeah,...
nbc15.com
Flags to fly at half-staff Saturday to honor firefighters
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Flags will fly at half-staff on Saturday to honor firefighters who died in the line of duty. On Friday, Gov. Tony Evers ordered flags lowered starting at sunrise the next morning as fire departments across the state pay tribute to their fallen comrades. Firefighters and the...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin test scores show post-pandemic academic slide
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Test scores for Wisconsin grade school students show declines since the coronavirus pandemic and persistent gaps, though there were signs of progress in the last school year. The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Thursday on the math and language arts tests for grades three through eight released...
nbc15.com
Dane Co. drops to low levels of COVID-19 community levels
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dane County dropped to low levels of COVID-19 community levels this week as three Wisconsin counties illuminated the shade of orange that indicates they’re at high levels. The Department of Health Services notes Friday that Barron, Rusk and Sawyer counties all have high levels of...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin invests $16.6 million to help keep families warm this winter
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An investment of more than $16 million was announced Friday by Governor Tony Evers to help keep Wisconsin families warm during the upcoming winter months. Officials estimate the average heating benefit to be around $372 and the average electric to be $210. “With this additional funding...
nbc15.com
Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance helped 48K
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Emergency Rental Assistance (WERA) program helped more than 48,000 households pay their bills during the coronavirus pandemic. The program, which began in February 2021, set aside more than $200 million in federal dollars for people who stood to lose their homes and will provide up to a year and a half of assistance.
nbc15.com
National Recovery Month: How Narcan can save lives
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - September is National Recovery Month, and new state statistics show 91 percent of opioid overdose deaths in the last year involved synthetic opioids, like fentanyl. Brooke McKearn, a prevention specialist at Vivent Health, has a personal connection to her work — in 2018, McKearn lost her...
nbc15.com
Nelson expected to plead guilty to murders of Diemel brothers Friday
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (WBAY) - A Missouri man is expected to plead guilty to the murders of two brothers from Shawano County Friday morning. Garland Nelson has a plea hearing scheduled for 10 a.m. in Cass County, Missouri. His jury trial has been canceled. Nelson is anticipated to enter guilty pleas to multiple counts in Missouri, including the murders of Nick and Justin Diemel. Nelson is charged with killing the brothers over a cattle debt. Nelson was facing the death penalty in the state case, but that could be avoided by pleading guilty.
nbc15.com
Wisconsin to invest $7.5 million in programming for kids with specialized needs
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin children and youth with complex needs will see increased support through a $7.5 million investment, Gov. Tony Evers and the Wisconsin Department of Children and Families (DCF) announced Friday. “I am confident that through collaboration and commitment to doing what’s best for our kids, DCF...
nbc15.com
Wis. job centers hold open houses in hopes of bringing employers, job seekers together
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - In honor of Workforce Development Month this September, job centers around Wisconsin hosted open houses Wednesday. The Dane County Job Center held their event from 1 to 3 p.m., where a variety of state agencies joined forces to provide customized services for Wisconsin residents. Supervisor at...
nbc15.com
Governor Evers announces additional investments in domestic violence programs
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Evers announced Wednesday a $2.7 million investment in domestic violence programs and emergency and homelessness shelter services. The additional investment will be split between three programs, the Sojourner Family Peace Program, Safe Shelter and Homelessness Grants, and the State Shelter Subsidy Grant Program. Governor Evers made the additional investment with the financial impact of the last few years of COVID in mind, he said of the act, “These investments today will help ensure folks have safe, secure, and stable housing, especially as we head into the colder months of the year, and the support they need to overcome some really unthinkable challenges in their lives.”
nbc15.com
Mt. Horeb emergency responders help deliver surprise baby
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Mt. Horeb first responders were in for a big surprise Friday morning when they responded to a call. The Mt. Horeb ambulance crew rushed to reports of a patient in labor. They arrived to see that the patient wasn’t just in labor - but about to give birth!
