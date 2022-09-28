MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Governor Evers announced Wednesday a $2.7 million investment in domestic violence programs and emergency and homelessness shelter services. The additional investment will be split between three programs, the Sojourner Family Peace Program, Safe Shelter and Homelessness Grants, and the State Shelter Subsidy Grant Program. Governor Evers made the additional investment with the financial impact of the last few years of COVID in mind, he said of the act, “These investments today will help ensure folks have safe, secure, and stable housing, especially as we head into the colder months of the year, and the support they need to overcome some really unthinkable challenges in their lives.”

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO