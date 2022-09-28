Read full article on original website
Related
sacredheartpioneers.com
SHU Drops to Fairfield in Close Contest
NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Sacred Heart tied the game up 54 minutes into the game but fell 3-2 in Friday afternoon's contest to Fairfield on a goal that came from a penalty stroke nearly two minutes later. Of Note:. Claire Skumurski and Isabelle Chamberlain notched goals for the Pioneers,...
sacredheartpioneers.com
Sacred Heart Comes Up Short 1-0 at LIU
BROOKVILLE, N.Y. — The Sacred Heart University men's soccer team gave it all it had on the field, but came up short 1-0 against defending Northeast Conference champ LIU on Thursday. Senior Justin Siegel posted a season-high seven saves to reach the 100th stop mark in his career. The...
sacredheartpioneers.com
Fox Named Assistant Coach
FAIRFIELD, Conn. – Will Fox, a Major League Lacrosse Draft Pick and University of North Carolina coach, has joined the Sacred Heart men's lacrosse team as an assistant coach. SHU head coach Jon Basti made the announcement. Fox, who served as a volunteer assistant with the Tar Heels the...
Comments / 0