9 Nursing Schools In Switzerland: Cost & Requirements

In Switzerland, candidates must graduate with a Bachelor’s or Master’s degree from one of the top institutions in the nation. As with all medical sciences, Switzerland makes significant investments in the education of aspiring nurses, and there are many excellent opportunities for obtaining a degree there. The top...
9 Best Islamic Schools In Australia-All You Must Know

If you have been thinking about enrolling in any of the Islamic schools in Australia and you live in Australia, this is the perfect article for you. In this article, we go through the best Islamic schools in Australia. Read on to find out why these are the top Islamic schools in Australia.
27 Top Islamic Schools In Canada-Benefits & FAQs

In this article, we take a look at the best Islamic schools in Canada, and also go over the reasons why you should take your ward to an Islamic school. If you have been thinking of whether to send your ward to an Islamic school in Canada, this is the right article as it both recommends Islamic schools in Canada for you and also tells you the advantages of sending your ward in. Without further delay, let us at the schools.
Reuters

Ukraine and Russia: What you need to know right now

Sept 21 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Wednesday ordered Russia's first mobilisation since World War Two and backed a plan to annex swathes of Ukraine, warning the West he was not bluffing when he said he would be ready to use nuclear weapons to defend Russia. read more.
AFP

Russia isolated after backlash over annexed Ukraine regions

Russia was even more diplomatically isolated Saturday after President Vladimir Putin annexed four Moscow-held areas of Ukraine with Kyiv condemning the move and vowing to retake the territories. He also vowed never to hold talks with Russia as long as Putin was in power.
