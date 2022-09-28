Read full article on original website
Mayor Frey Nominates Brian O’Hara for Police Chief
Excerpt from the September 29 City of Minneapolis e-newsletter:. Mayor Jacob Frey has nominated Newark Deputy Mayor Brian O’Hara to serve as the next Minneapolis chief of police. In 2001, O’Hara joined the Newark Police Department as a police officer, rising through the ranks to become a captain in...
September 28 Bridge 9 Improvement Project Update
Bridge No. 9 was constructed in 1922 by the Northern Pacific Railroad to carry freight over the Mississippi. The City of Minneapolis acquired this bridge in 1986 and converted the bridge to a pedestrian use bridge in 1999. The bridge currently provides a Mississippi River crossing for the Dinkytown Greenway bike trail.
Owámni: Falling Water Festival, October 8 at Water Works / Mill Ruins Park
Owámni is what the Dakota called the area at St. Anthony Falls. It means “whirling or falling water” in the Dakota language, making it an appropriate name for this festival along the Mississippi River. This free, family-friendly event, is co-presented by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and the St. Anthony Falls Heritage Board to celebrate indigenous Minnesota culture with music, art, food, and more!
