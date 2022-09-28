Owámni is what the Dakota called the area at St. Anthony Falls. It means “whirling or falling water” in the Dakota language, making it an appropriate name for this festival along the Mississippi River. This free, family-friendly event, is co-presented by the Minneapolis Park and Recreation Board and the St. Anthony Falls Heritage Board to celebrate indigenous Minnesota culture with music, art, food, and more!

