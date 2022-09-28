Read full article on original website
Related
Roger Maris’ son rips Barry Bonds after Yankees’ Aaron Judge’s 61st home run
TORONTO — Not long after Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris hallowed home run mark, Maris’ son to ripped into Barry Bonds. Judge crushed his 61st home run of the season in the Yankees’ 8-3 win over the Blue Jays at the Rogers Centre on Wednesday night. Want...
Watch: Cardinals' Albert Pujols smashes HR No. 701, gets standing ovation from Busch Stadium fans
Albert Pujols' remarkable 2022 campaign continued with another memorable moment Friday night at Busch Stadium. A week after joining the legendary 700 home run club at Dodgers Stadium, Pujols notched career long-ball No. 701 in front of the home crowd. With the Cardinals trailing the Pittsburgh Pirates 1-0 in the...
Derek Jeter Has 1-Word Reaction To Aaron Judge's Home Run
Derek Jeter is a happy man on Wednesday night. The New York Yankees legend watched slugger Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season, tying both the franchise record and the American League record, set by Roger Maris. Judge will attempt to break the American League record prior...
Jays Coach Who Caught Judge’s 61st HR Married to Sara Walsh
She had some fun on Twitter after her husband gave up the historic home run ball.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Why Braves have a major advantage in showdown with Mets
92.9 The Game Atlanta Braves insider Grant McAuley joined Dukes and Bell for his regular appearance on the show and talked about what gives the Braves a major advantage over the Mets in their showdown for the division this weekend.
Padres, Dodgers Fans Brawl in Stands at Petco Park
A Padres fan pummeled a Dodgers fan with haymakers during a fight in the stands.
Braves Reportedly Denied Schedule Request From Mets
The Atlanta Braves are scheduled to host the New York Mets for a three-game series starting on Friday. The aftereffects of Hurricane Ian are expected to hit Atlanta on Saturday. In order to get all three game of the series in, the Mets suggested the start date move up to Thursday.
Here's what happened to Aaron Judge's 61st home run ball
Aaron Judge tied Roger Maris’ American League home run record Wednesday night, hitting his 61st home run of the season. Here’s who ended up catching the milestone homer.
RELATED PEOPLE
The $2MILLION ball... Dropped! Unlucky Toronto Blue Jays fan is gutted after letting Aaron Judge's historic 61st home run ball slip through his glove
Aaron Judge hit his 61st home run of the season on Wednesday night - tying a 61-year AL record - and one Toronto fan came agonizingly close to catching the historic ball. Judge hit the two-run home run with the score tied vs. the Blue Jays at the top of the seventh inning, and several fans in left field had their gloves outstretched in the hopes of capturing the piece of memorabilia.
NFL・
thecomeback.com
Curt Schilling has blunt take on Aaron Judge
One thing that Curt Schilling has in common with Barry Bonds, Mark McGwire, and Sammy Sosa is that none of them are in the Baseball Hall of Fame despite putting up big numbers during their playing careers. While the other three are seemingly being kept out because of PED use, Schilling’s absence is likely more related to just a good, old-fashioned dislike of him as a person.
TVGuide.com
How to Watch Pittsburgh Pirates vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live on September 30
On September 30 at 8:15 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals will play the Pittsburgh Pirates. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. TV: Bally Sports Midwest and AT&T SportsNet Pittsburgh. Stream: DIRECTV STREAM. In St. Louis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports...
JJ Watt, Patrick Mahomes lead charge in blasting replay of Tua Tagovailoa injury
NFL players begged Amazon to stop airing replay of the injury that forced Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa to be stretchered off the field in Week 4. The Thursday Night Football game between the Miami Dolphins and Cincinnati Bengals took a pause for serious and terrifying matters. Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Atlanta Braves' John Smoltz on Pujols hitting 700 HR, Chipper Jones & MUCH more! | Flippin' Bats
Ben Verlander and John Smoltz talk old Braves' stories including one with Chipper Jones & Greg Maddux. Smoltz also reacts to some Chipper Jones' stories from last episode and they also talk about how amazing it was to witness St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols reach 700 home runs. John Smoltz also gives his thoughts on who could be the next hitter to reach the 700 mark!
Yardbarker
The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue
Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
Video shows how close Blue Jays fans were to catching Aaron Judge home run ball
Aaron Judge on Wednesday tied Roger Maris’ American League record by hitting his 61st home run of the season. The homer came with a runner on in the top of the 7th inning to give his New York Yankees a 5-3 lead against the Toronto Blue Jays. Judge hit...
St. Louis Cardinals: 2022 was arguably the best trade deadline
Cardinals executive John Mozeliak’s acquisitions of Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana were some of of his most successful deadline deals. Every year, fans doubt St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and call for his firing after expressing dissatisfaction for his actions at the trade deadline, or lack thereof. But more often than not, his moves bear positive results. The 2022 trade deadline saw Mozeliak net starting pitchers Jordan Montgomery and Jose Quintana, and they have provided stability to what was a hole in the roster.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New York Yankees schedule, TV info
The New York Yankees schedule will carry this team through a 2022 MLB season with expectations set upon this team
Cardinals ticket prices rise for Pujols & Molina's last regular-season homestand
ST. LOUIS — This weekend marks the last regular season homestand for Cardinals legends Albert Pujols and Yadi Molina. It’s no surprise ticket prices have increased on the secondary market, given the legendary status of Pujols and Molina in Cardinals Nation. If you’re planning on going to see...
Look: Famous Reporter's Husband Caught Aaron Judge's 61st Home Run
Who caught Aaron Judge's record-tying 61st home run on Wednesday night?. Judge's 61st home run, hit against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night, ended up in the home bullpen. While the ball will likely be given back to Judge and the Yankees without much fanfare - it might've already been - it was initially caught by a sports reporter's husband.
NFL・
Yardbarker
The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice
Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
Comments / 0