Read full article on original website
Related
wvlt.tv
Tennessee National Guard return home from Florida after Hurricane Ian destruction
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee deployed 1,200 soldiers and airmen to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts. On Wednesday, three Tennessee UH-60 Black Hawks arrived in Tallahassee, Fla., to support Hurricane Ian’s response efforts. Now, the 17 airmen are stationed in Fort Myers, Fla., at the Southwest Florida International Airport.
wvlt.tv
Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina
PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The devastation began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida...
wvlt.tv
‘Bring it on Ian’: Eastern Kentuckians in Florida bracing for hurricane
FLORIDA (WYMT) - Hazard First Baptist Pastor Tim Reynolds is in Tampa visiting family. He arrived there last Thursday. ”Had no idea about a hurricane coming this way,” he said. [It] started it seemed like Friday or Saturday, they started reporting it was heading directly toward Tampa.”. He said...
wvlt.tv
Gov. Lee signs executive order speeding relief to Hurricane Ian victims in Florida
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signed an executive order Thursday waiving certain vehicle restrictions in order to provide aid to hurricane Ian victims in Florida. The order suspends travel requirements for vehicles assisting in or carrying supplies to assist in providing aid to those affected by the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wvlt.tv
Florida family fleeing Hurricane Ian finds safety at Tennessee Smokies game
KODAK, Tenn. (WVLT) - In the final game of the season, the Tennessee Smokies fell to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 11-4. A let down for fans that wanted to see the home team take home their first Southern League championship since 1978. Although the disappointment of a loss certainty wasn’t...
wvlt.tv
Ky. family sheltering in place at Disney World as Hurricane Ian passes through
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Florida is obviously a popular vacation spot, and we have heard from many people from Kentucky who either now live in Florida or are there on a family vacation. One Lexington family is riding out Hurricane Ian in Orlando. The Inman family is at Disney World...
wvlt.tv
Tennessee National Guard heading to Florida
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Airmen from the 14th Air Refueling Wing are heading to Florida on Thursday morning. They plan to clear roadways and help pick up debris. Governor Bill Lee authorized the deployment of 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard to support the response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian.
wvlt.tv
Knoxville woman opens her home to Florida evacuees
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman opened her home to Floridians who are evacuating Hurricane Ian. “I always feel like if I have something extra to give or if there’s something I can do for others then I’m absolutely going to do it,” Melissa Cox said.
RELATED PEOPLE
wvlt.tv
Cuban man sentenced after installing credit card skimmers at East Tennessee businesses, report says
GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man from Cuba was sentenced Thursday for his role in identity theft involving credit card skimmers placed at East Tennessee businesses, a release from the Department of Justice states. Credit card skimmers are devices placed on checkout pads that steal and store personal information, such...
wvlt.tv
Rain chances highest overnight, spotty rain for Saturday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are gradually working their way west this evening and into the overnight as Ian moves closer to the region. Rain still looks likely across the mountains and foothills, but will taper off quickly to the west. Cooler weather is around for much of the weekend, but a few breaks of sunshine are possible across the Plateau and Valley.
wvlt.tv
Governor, legislative leaders announce plan to add forensic lab positions at TBI
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Gov. Bill Lee and legislative leaders announced Thursday a step to accelerate the hiring process for 25 additional forensic lab positions at the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. According to a news release, taking this action ahead of the regular budget process will expedite the TBI’s efforts...
wvlt.tv
TDOT worker hit, killed on I-55
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has confirmed that an on-duty TDOT worker was hit by a vehicle on I-55 near the I-240 intersection while inspecting the bridge. Police say the worker did not survive. The driver stayed at the scene. The incident happened near 12:45...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wvlt.tv
Clouds increase today, up next is some rain from Ian
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The winds from Ian are already here, and today clouds move in. Up next is some rain, but the heaviest bands are not moving all the way across our area. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can...
wvlt.tv
Another cold night before Ian’s rain arrives
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hurricane Ian made it’s American mainland landfall earlier Wednesday, and will indirectly impact us starting later Thursday with cloud-cover. For now, enjoy the sun-filled weather and full sunshine. One more chilly night is on tap. We even had some patchy frost out there early in the morning!
Comments / 0