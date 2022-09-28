ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

wvlt.tv

Tennessee National Guard return home from Florida after Hurricane Ian destruction

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Tennessee Governor Bill Lee deployed 1,200 soldiers and airmen to Florida to assist with Hurricane Ian response and recovery efforts. On Wednesday, three Tennessee UH-60 Black Hawks arrived in Tallahassee, Fla., to support Hurricane Ian’s response efforts. Now, the 17 airmen are stationed in Fort Myers, Fla., at the Southwest Florida International Airport.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Many trapped in Florida as Ian heads toward South Carolina

PUNTA GORDA, Fla. (AP) — Rescue crews piloted boats and waded through flooded streets Thursday to save thousands of Floridians trapped after Hurricane Ian destroyed homes and businesses and left millions in the dark. The devastation began to come into focus a day after Ian made landfall in Florida...
FLORIDA STATE
wvlt.tv

Tennessee National Guard heading to Florida

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Airmen from the 14th Air Refueling Wing are heading to Florida on Thursday morning. They plan to clear roadways and help pick up debris. Governor Bill Lee authorized the deployment of 1,200 Soldiers and Airmen from the Tennessee National Guard to support the response and recovery efforts for Hurricane Ian.
FLORIDA STATE
wvlt.tv

Knoxville woman opens her home to Florida evacuees

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville woman opened her home to Floridians who are evacuating Hurricane Ian. “I always feel like if I have something extra to give or if there’s something I can do for others then I’m absolutely going to do it,” Melissa Cox said.
KNOXVILLE, TN
wvlt.tv

Rain chances highest overnight, spotty rain for Saturday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Clouds are gradually working their way west this evening and into the overnight as Ian moves closer to the region. Rain still looks likely across the mountains and foothills, but will taper off quickly to the west. Cooler weather is around for much of the weekend, but a few breaks of sunshine are possible across the Plateau and Valley.
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

TDOT worker hit, killed on I-55

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) has confirmed that an on-duty TDOT worker was hit by a vehicle on I-55 near the I-240 intersection while inspecting the bridge. Police say the worker did not survive. The driver stayed at the scene. The incident happened near 12:45...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Clouds increase today, up next is some rain from Ian

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The winds from Ian are already here, and today clouds move in. Up next is some rain, but the heaviest bands are not moving all the way across our area. Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can...
TENNESSEE STATE
wvlt.tv

Another cold night before Ian’s rain arrives

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Hurricane Ian made it’s American mainland landfall earlier Wednesday, and will indirectly impact us starting later Thursday with cloud-cover. For now, enjoy the sun-filled weather and full sunshine. One more chilly night is on tap. We even had some patchy frost out there early in the morning!
ENVIRONMENT

