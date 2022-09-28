Quiet quitting. It’s a term that’s taken over TikTok, made headlines around the world, and divided the internet. Many claim that the term is a misnomer, as it doesn’t actually refer to a person quitting their job. Instead, the term refers to a trend of "rejecting the notion…that employees should go above and beyond what their job descriptions entail," according to LinkedIn [1]. The implications of "quiet quitting" have given rise to a variety of opinions on the subject, with some people seeing quiet quitting as setting boundaries and maintaining work-life balance and others seeing it as a way of "phoning it in" and doing the bare minimum of work to not get fired.

