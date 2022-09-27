University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu student Nina Pandya is believed to be the first from Hawaiʻi to receive a national cybersecurity scholarship called the One in Tech National Cyber League (NCL) Games Scholarship. A partnership between the NCL and One in Tech, a foundation of ISACA (previously known as the Information Systems Audit and Control Association), offers the scholarships to support and promote diversity within the cybersecurity industry. Pandya was one of five NCL players to be awarded a $5,000 scholarship.

