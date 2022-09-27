Read full article on original website
Otani, Tokunaga named KTA superstars of the week
University of Hawaiʻi at Hilo Vulcans golfer Andrew Otani and soccer player Daelenn Tokunaga were named KTA Super Stores Superstars of the Week for September 21–27. The UH Hilo men’s golf team opened its season this past week with Otani notching two top 20 finishes. The fifth-year senior finished the Saint Martin’s University Bishop Invitational in fourth place after shooting four under, then followed up with a tie for 12th place at the Western Washington University Invitational after finishing at even par.
Protecting Hawaiʻi’s water resources ignites passion in UH student
“Almost all of Hawaiʻi’s drinking water is sourced from groundwater, so it’s extremely important to me to maintain its quality for future generations,” said University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa undergraduate student Brandon Dela Cruz when asked what his plans are for the future. Dela...
UH Mānoa College of Social Sciences dean named to Palau advisory group
Denise Eby Konan, dean of the College of Social Sciences (CSS) at the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, has been appointed by the federal government to the Palau Economic Advisory Group. She is the first woman to serve on the advisory group. “I’m excited to contribute to the...
National cybersecurity scholarship for UH West O‘ahu student
University of Hawaiʻi–West Oʻahu student Nina Pandya is believed to be the first from Hawaiʻi to receive a national cybersecurity scholarship called the One in Tech National Cyber League (NCL) Games Scholarship. A partnership between the NCL and One in Tech, a foundation of ISACA (previously known as the Information Systems Audit and Control Association), offers the scholarships to support and promote diversity within the cybersecurity industry. Pandya was one of five NCL players to be awarded a $5,000 scholarship.
Award-winning writers featured, in-person literary events series resumes
The University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa Creative Writing Program is welcoming back audiences for its fall 2022 Words@Mānoa Literary Series. The public is invited to attend free literary events featuring award-winning writers Joseph Han, Rajiv Mohabir and Hala Alyan. “We are excited to bring back the warmth...
Improved STEM learning, participation focus of Leeward CC faculty publications
Two Leeward Community College faculty co-authored articles published in an issue of New Directions for Community Colleges, an online resource that is designed to assist community colleges in fulfilling their educational mission. As part of the SAGE 2YC (supporting and advancing geoscience education in two-year colleges) program, focusing on quality...
UH tech research earns boost through new partnership
The University of Hawaiʻi has partnered with MITRE, a not-for-profit operator of six federally funded research and development centers, to identify opportunities for collaborative analysis, engineering and research to advance marine technology, enhance cyber defense, strengthen climate resilience, address natural resource management and test new energy technologies. MITRE will...
Decades of Windward CC art faculty featured in 50th anniversary exhibit
Windward Community College’s Gallery ʻIolani is celebrating the campus’ 50th anniversary with Wow! and Then, an exhibit showcasing art over the decades by past and present Windward CC art faculty. The exhibit opens on October 2 and will run through December 2, with an artist reception on October 7, 4–7 p.m.
Oahu teacher wins National History Teacher of the Year
A history teacher at St. Andrew's Schools in Honolulu has been awarded the Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.
UH alumni confirm value of bachelors degrees
The overwhelming majority of alumni from the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa, UH Hilo and UH West Oʻahu say their degrees were worth the investment and that UH helped them achieve their goals. That’s according to a survey by the Strada Education Network, a non-profit organization focused on post-secondary education success.
High School Football scores from September 30, 2022
The 9th week of the Hawaii High School Football schedule continued on Friday night headlined by a showdown with national attention. The defending state champions of Kahuku laid out the welcome mat to the third-ranked team in the country, Saint Frances of Maryland as the Red Raiders nearly pulled off the one the biggest wins […]
Musician and mom-preneur Kimie Miner talks motherhood, finding balance
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Award-winning producer and singer-songwriter Kimie Miner is a busy woman!. She’s making new music, running a business, supporting young musicians and being a mom. ”Our house is always loud, full of laughter and crying. My youngest is almost two. So they’re two, three and four,” said...
UH alumna 1st Obama Foundation scholar from Hawaiʻi
The Obama Foundation has selected University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa and UH Hilo alumna Kealohakuʻualohakuʻupokiʻi Balaz for its prestigious scholars program. Balaz is the first person from Hawaiʻi to be selected for the program since its inception in 2018. Balaz earned her doctor of...
Only in Hawaii: See the latest historical piece of Pearl Harbor
Their newest acquisition, a rare WWII Val Dive Bomber aircraft, safely arrived after a three-month journey. Now, the real work begins.
Stunned! Hawaiian Airlines First Class Lie-Flat Review
A Hawaiian Airlines first class review is something we’ve intended to do for some time. Last Tuesday, editor Jeff jumped aboard HA flight 3 from LAX to Honolulu in first class. This review is of their Airbus A330-200 widebody service with 18 first class seats. You’ve already read what the Hawaiian Airlines LAX experience nightmare was like. We won’t count that against the airline in this review since it’s outside their control.
Ironman World Championship returns to Kona after 2-year hiatus with Live Aloha motto
After a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the VinFast Ironman World Championship is back in Kailua-Kona, with a new two-day race format: the women’s event is on Oct. 6 and the men compete on Oct. 8. The triathlon organizers are emphasizing to its participants to “Live Aloha,”...
More warrior tryouts to be in new Jason Momoa show
Since July, the open casting call has made stops on Oahu, the Big Island and Kauai to find people of all ages to portray roles of Hawaiian and Pacific Island descent. The show is still looking for more warriors.
Summit examines ways to combat severe doctor shortage
Faced with a growing doctor shortage in the state, the University of Hawaiʻi at Mānoa is taking the lead to make Hawaiʻi‘s health care future brighter. UH Mānoa’s John A. Burns School of Medicine (JABSOM) brought together nearly 1,000 people to the Hawaiʻi Pacific Basin Area Health Education Center’s (AHEC) Health Workforce Summit, hosted in person at the Hilton Hawaiian Village and virtually online, to create actionable ideas to curb the state’s shortage of physicians.
Hawaii starts tracking reinfections in hopes of managing new phase of COVID’s spread
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The state recorded the first COVID reinfection in September 2020. Since then, reinfection has soared. State Epidemiologist Dr. Sarah Kemble said at least 10% of all COVID-19 cases last week occurred in people who had already had the virus. The Department of Health is now including reinfections...
Court battle to bring pro-surfer Kalani David's remains back to Hawaii
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Kalani David was just 24-years-old when he drowned on Sept. 17 after suffering a seizure while surfing in Costa Rica. And now a family dispute is preventing him from returning to his island home. Known as a child prodigy in both the surfing and skating worlds, Kalani...
