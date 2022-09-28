Read full article on original website
Double vision: Panthers experiment with Barkov, Lundell together on top line in preseason
The Florida Panthers believe Anton Lundell can be something like an heir to Aleksander Barkov — an elite two-way center, who could one day anchor their top line and coincidentally is also from Finland.
NBC Sports
Flyers play more regulars with assistants behind bench in preseason loss
With at least eight regulars on the ice Wednesday night, the Flyers picked up their preseason process in a 3-1 loss to the Capitals at the Wells Fargo Center. Kevin Hayes scored the Flyers' lone goal, which was assisted by Owen Tippett. The Flyers are 1-2-0 halfway through their exhibition...
Yardbarker
Rangers Roundup: Back to work against Devils, PK units, Alexis Lafreniere, and more
The New York Rangers had the day off on Wednesday after splitting back to back exhibition games (technically 1-0-1). In the club’s first preseason game on Monday, they easily took down the New York Islanders by a 4-1 score. Jimmy Vesey, Chris Kreider, K’Andre Miller, and Zac Jones were the goal scorers with Brennan Othmann notching two assists. Igor Shesterkin and Dylan Garand combined for the win.
Flyers Notes: Team Makes Cuts, Tortorella on Captaincy, Young Players, Goalies, and More
With training camp officially in its second week, the Flyers trimmed the roster further by making 20 cuts on Friday. That leaves 45 players left on the training camp roster. The final roster with a maximum of 23 players is due by 5 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 10. Among the...
Yardbarker
Expectations for Sabres’ Rookie Owen Power
Owen Power looks slated to begin his rookie season with the Buffalo Sabres when their 2022-23 campaign starts on Oct. 13 vs. the Ottawa Senators. The first selection of the 2021 NHL Draft impressed during his brief introduction at the end of last season and everyone is eager to see what will come next.
Yardbarker
Allison stands out in Flyers’ preseason loss to Capitals, 3-1
Back in the loss column, the Philadelphia Flyers fells to the visiting Washington Capitals, 3-1. The effort was a bit familiar from the 2-1 loss to the Buffalo Sabres. Things did not go as promised in their first Metropolitan Division clash of the preseason. Two new additions to the Capitals...
Yardbarker
Maple Leafs get First Look at Matt Murray in Game Action Against Canadiens, Where to Watch
Matt Murray was sure to temper expectations when talking about his first game in a Toronto Maple Leafs uniform. “It’ll be cool for sure and I want to get the most out of it and prepare for Game 1 of the season,” he said. “That’s the first step towards that.”
Yardbarker
Sabres Extension for GM Adams Was Really a No-Brainer
Kevyn Adams was hired as the general manager (GM) of the Buffalo Sabres in June 2020. This came after the failed tenure of Jason Botterill and Tim Murray prior to him. Both were external candidates chosen by owner Terry Pegula after intensive search processes, while Adams worked within the Pegula Sports and Entertainment company for years and was a choice likely made because he trusted him.
NHL
Coyotes Claim Goaltender Jonas Johansson off Waivers
SCOTTSDALE, ARIZONA - Arizona Coyotes General Manager Bill Armstrong announced today that the Coyotes have claimed goaltender Jonas Johansson off waivers from the Colorado Avalanche. The 27-year-old Johansson registered a 3-4-1 record with a 4.81 goals against average (GAA) and an .852 save percentage (SV%) in 11 games with the...
NHL
Stars begin to feel ripples of Nils Lundkvist acquisition
DALLAS -- When the Stars acquired Nils Lundkvist a few days before the start of preseason, it seemed like a good depth move that filled the need for a right-handed defenseman. But the ripples that come from the trade could shape the blueline for the entire 2022-23 season. One, Lundkvist...
NHL
Hayton Looks to take 'Next Step' After Successful 2021-22 Season
Barrett Hayton has taken every lesson he's learned from NHL veterans and applied it to his own game. To this point in the 22-year-old's career, it's paying dividends. Hayton, who signed a two-year contract the day before NHL training camp kicked off, took a step forward last season following career highs in games played (60), goals (10), and assists (14). He was also reliable in the faceoff circle, winning the second-most draws on the team (415) behind only Travis Boyd, and his average time on ice ranked seventh among Arizona's forwards.
Yardbarker
2022-23 NHL team preview: Vegas Golden Knights
The Golden Knights came into the 2021-22 season as one of the favorites to win the Stanley Cup. They finished the pandemic-shortened 2021 season tied for the league lead in points with the Colorado Avalanche, edged out those same Avs in the second round of the playoffs, and then lost to the Cinderella Montreal Canadiens in the semi-final.
markerzone.com
MICHEL THERRIEN SAYS HABS DIDN'T HAVE A LOT TO DEVELOP DURING HIS TIME IN MONTREAL
When the Montreal Canadiens brought back Michel Therrien as Head Coach in 2012, they had just selected Alex Galchenyuk with the third overall pick. Beyond Galchenyuk and Brendan Gallagher, the prospect pool wasn't very deep and in an interview recently with 'Le Poche Bleu', Therrien said that there wasn't a whole lot to develop in the system.
NHL
Flyers reduce training camp roster to 45 players
The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by 20 players. The Philadelphia Flyers announced today the club has reduced training camp by 20 players, according to President of Hockey Operations & General Manager, Chuck Fletcher. The Flyers have assigned the following players to Lehigh Valley of...
