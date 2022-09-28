Barrett Hayton has taken every lesson he's learned from NHL veterans and applied it to his own game. To this point in the 22-year-old's career, it's paying dividends. Hayton, who signed a two-year contract the day before NHL training camp kicked off, took a step forward last season following career highs in games played (60), goals (10), and assists (14). He was also reliable in the faceoff circle, winning the second-most draws on the team (415) behind only Travis Boyd, and his average time on ice ranked seventh among Arizona's forwards.

NHL ・ 20 HOURS AGO