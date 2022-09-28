Read full article on original website
Armida 2019 Shorty's Block Maple Vineyards Zinfandel (Dry Creek Valley)
This polished wine shows moderate oak aromas, mellow berry flavors and a smooth texture from the first sip. A full body and dark plum flavors give a lot to like. Jim Gordon. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
Chateau Ste. Michelle & Dr. Loosen 2019 Eroica XLC Dry Evergreen Vineyard Riesling (Columbia Valley (WA))
Crafted in oak uprights, aromas of diesel, lime, flower and spice lead to bone-dry Nestea lemon iced-tea flavors. flavors. Citrus notes stitch it all together on the finish. There's not another wine like it coming from the state. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $45,Buy Now. Designation. Eroica XLC Dry...
Fortuity 2019 The Fifty Fifty Red (Yakima Valley)
This is half Malbec and half Syrah. Blackberry, plum, bramble and spice aromas lead to luscious but still restrained blue- and black-fruit flavors, speckled with green notes from the Malbec. It shows the freshness that this vintage brings, upping the interest. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $30,Buy Now. Designation.
Ashan 2019 Cold Creek Vineyard Chardonnay (Columbia Valley (WA))
Appealing, forward aromas of sweet spice, butterscotch and cardamom lead to full-bodied, creamy-feeling stone-fruit flavors. A (quite) warm finish caps it off, causing a bit of distraction. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $45,Buy Now. Designation. Cold Creek Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13.5%. Bottle Size.
Goose Ridge 2020 g3 Estate Grown Merlot (Columbia Valley (WA))
The g3 wines are currently offering some of the best values in Washington. The aromas here bring notes of dried herb, currant, blue fruit, mint and spice. Plush dark-raspberry flavors follow. The tannins give a gentle squeeze. It's a knockout value. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $15,Buy Now. Designation.
Gorman 2019 The Pixie Syrah (Red Mountain)
Gorman always goes with a full-bore style, and that's what we have here. Aromas of coffee, blackberry, plum and barrel spice aromas lead to full-bodied dark-fruit flavors. Fruit and barrel play well off each other, with the flavors showing intensity. Coffee notes linger on the warm finish. Sean P. Sullivan.
Pacific Rim 2021 Dry Riesling (Columbia Valley (WA))
Aromas of flower, Nestea iced tea, apricot and peach hard candy lead to body-dry flavors. It's full in feel. There's a lot of value to be had. Sean P. Sullivan. When you buy something through our link, we may earn a small commission. Wine Enthusiast does not accept money for editorial wine reviews. Read more about our policy.
Chateau Ste. Michelle 2019 Ethos Late Harvest Riesling (Horse Heaven Hills)
Marmalade, dried rose petal, peach and dried pineapple aromas lead to sweet, luscious stone and tropical-fruit flavors. It shows a lot of intensity and richness. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Ethos Late Harvest. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 8.5%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.
Fortuity 2019 Malbec (Yakima Valley)
This wine is 100% varietal, with fruit coming from Verhey Vineyard. Aromas of whole orange, fresh green herb, tangerine essence, whole clove and plum are followed by full-bodied, plum and tangerine flavors. A tart finish caps it off. It's equal parts intellectual and hedonistic pleasure. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90.
Ashan 2021 Barrel Fermented Chardonnay (Columbia Valley (WA))
The aromas are attention getting, with notes of cardamom, butterscotch and spice. Rich, creamy, full-bodied flavors follow. Stone fruit notes linger on the warm finish. For those looking for a rich-style Chardonnay, look no further. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $25,Buy Now. Designation. Barrel Fermented. Variety. Winery. Print a...
Category 5 2018 Framework Red (Columbia Valley (WA))
Cabernet Sauvignon makes up 41% of this wine, Merlot 38%, Malbec 12%, and the rest Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot. Hailing from Lawrence, Dineen, Elephant Mountain and Gamache vineyards, blackberry, chocolate and barrel spice aromas are followed by plump-feeling cranberry, black raspberry and dark-cherry flavors. It brings an appealing purity. Sean P. Sullivan.
Decoy 2019 Limited Red (Napa Valley)
This harmonious blend offers complexity, a velvety texture and concentrated black-cherry and dark-chocolate flavors. Nuances of mint, toast and cedar accent the black fruits, bringing more interest as you keep sipping. It's moderate in tannins and full in body. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. $30,Buy Now. Designation. Limited. Variety. Red...
Abacela 2018 Estate Produced Syrah (Umpqua Valley)
The aromas are brooding but appealing, with notes of berry and wood spice. Fuller-feeling black cherry flavors follow, showing the structure of the vintage. It lingers on the finish. Give it time to open up. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $34,Buy Now. Designation. Estate Produced. Variety. Winery. Print a...
Rombauer 2017 Diamond Selection Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
This full-bodied and moderately tannic wine shows good, straightforward black-cherry and blackberry flavors on a appropriately firm texture. It's also polished around the edges. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $125,Buy Now. Designation. Diamond Selection. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.8%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Red. User...
Aurora 2019 Estate Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)
Fruit for this wine is a blend of 777 and 115 clones. The aromas are impactful, with notes of strawberry, mint, orange rind and a dash of cinnamon. The flavors are elegant, juicy and restrained, with cocoa notes on the finish. It's clenched at present. Decant. Sean P. Sullivan. rating.
Markham 2018 Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
A pronounced and attractive oak aroma leads to generous cassis and black-cherry flavors in this spicy, full-bodied wine. Tempting toast, vanilla, cinnamon and clove scents keep going on the palate to complement the dark fruitiness. Jim Gordon. rating. 92. Price. $48,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol.
Nicolas-Jay 2020 Affinités Chardonnay (Willamette Valley)
Clarified butter, toast and spice aromas lead to a bright, lively, lemony palate. It's completely captivating. Decant and pair with shrimp scampi with butter, lemon and fresh parsley. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92. Price. $50,Buy Now. Designation. Affinités. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13%. Bottle Size.
Rex Hill 2019 Witness Tree Vineyard Pinot Noir (Eola-Amity Hills)
Aromas of coffee, chocolate, dried herb, black tea leaf, mineral and cherry lead to medium-plus-bodied raspberry flavors. Coffee notes linger on the finish. It shows a lot of polish. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92. Price. $58,Buy Now. Designation. Witness Tree Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13.4%
Elizabeth Chambers 2019 Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)
Tea, dried herb, spice and cherry aromas lead a flavorful, detailed palate that shows impressive nuance. You can't wait for the next sip. It offers a lot of quality and value. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $38,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13.2%. Bottle Size.
Big Table Farm 2019 Funk Estate Vineyard Syrah
This appellation is known for its earthy, savory wines, and that is what we have here. Briny olive aromas are out front, followed by notes of soot, sea salt, blueberry, nori and whiffs of medicine. A soft, textured, flavorful palate follows, with lots of hang time on the finish. Sean P. Sullivan.
