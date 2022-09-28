Read full article on original website
Hoquetus NV Eulalia Aperetif Wine Cabernet Franc (Washington)
This is Cabernet Franc fortified with barrel-aged brandy, macerated with botanicals and spices. Dark ruby, it's hyper-aromatic, with notes of wintergreen, orange rind, clove, star anise and cardamom. Bone-dry flavors follow, with bitters on the finish. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $45,Buy Now. Designation. Eulalia Aperetif Wine. Variety. Winery.
Foolhardy 2021 Sauvignon Blanc (Ancient Lakes)
Coming from one of the state's premier white-wine regions, this is a vibrantly aromatic wine, with notes of pineapple, lemon zest, slate, white grapefruit and toasted hazelnut. Bone-dry citrus flavors follow. Racy, puckering acid backs it all up. It's impressive. Decant or enjoy after 2023. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92.
Gorman 2019 The Pixie Syrah (Red Mountain)
Gorman always goes with a full-bore style, and that's what we have here. Aromas of coffee, blackberry, plum and barrel spice aromas lead to full-bodied dark-fruit flavors. Fruit and barrel play well off each other, with the flavors showing intensity. Coffee notes linger on the warm finish. Sean P. Sullivan.
Gorman 2019 The Bully Cabernet Sauvignon (Red Mountain)
Winemaker Chris Gorman is known for never pulling a punch, and he certainly doesn't here. Aromas of bittersweet chocolate, espresso bean, dark cherry and abundant barrel spices lead to a blast of full-bodied, rich black-fruit flavors, speckled with vanilla and other barrel spices. It's full-on hedonism. Sean P. Sullivan. rating.
Fortuity 2019 Malbec (Yakima Valley)
This wine is 100% varietal, with fruit coming from Verhey Vineyard. Aromas of whole orange, fresh green herb, tangerine essence, whole clove and plum are followed by full-bodied, plum and tangerine flavors. A tart finish caps it off. It's equal parts intellectual and hedonistic pleasure. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90.
Cairdeas 2020 Concrete Syrah (Royal Slope)
Fruit for this wine was fermented 50% whole cluster and aged in concrete eggs. The aromas are bright, appealing and achingly pure, with notes of blue fruit, grapefruit rind, dried herb and whiffs of smoked meat. The blue- and red-fruit flavors are exquisitely balanced. A long, fruit-filled finish follows. It's outrageously good, with exceptional purity. Sean P. Sullivan.
Brittan Vineyards 2019 Cygnus Block Pinot Noir (McMinnville)
The aromas provide appeal, with notes of dried cherry, cinnamon stick and anise, mixing fruit and barrel. Tart, medium-bodied flavors follow. Give it time in the bottle or decant to see it at its best. The stuffing is there. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $65,Buy Now. Designation. Cygnus Block.
Vino Vasai 2019 Dario Estate Pinot Noir (Chehalem Mountains)
Aromas of black cherry, clove, cinnamon and barrel spice lead to full-feeling black fruit flavors. There's a freshness to it that appeals. Sean P. Sullivan.
Two Birds One Stone 2021 Carignan (Vin de France)
This red wine has an elegant deep-purple color. The nose offers candied cherries and strawberries, juicy red fruit on the palate with a touch of dried herb. Its tannins are round and firm. This would pairs well with spicy cuisine. rating. 88. Price. $11,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf...
Rombauer 2017 Diamond Selection Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
This full-bodied and moderately tannic wine shows good, straightforward black-cherry and blackberry flavors on a appropriately firm texture. It's also polished around the edges. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $125,Buy Now. Designation. Diamond Selection. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.8%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Red. User...
Aurora 2019 Estate Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)
Fruit for this wine is a blend of 777 and 115 clones. The aromas are impactful, with notes of strawberry, mint, orange rind and a dash of cinnamon. The flavors are elegant, juicy and restrained, with cocoa notes on the finish. It's clenched at present. Decant. Sean P. Sullivan. rating.
Chateau Ste. Michelle 2019 Ethos Late Harvest Riesling (Horse Heaven Hills)
Marmalade, dried rose petal, peach and dried pineapple aromas lead to sweet, luscious stone and tropical-fruit flavors. It shows a lot of intensity and richness. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Ethos Late Harvest. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 8.5%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.
Elizabeth Chambers 2019 Temperance Hill Vineyard Pinot Noir (Eola-Amity Hills)
This wine shows reduction out of the gate that causes initial distraction. Beyond that are aromas of tea leaf, herbs and plum. There's structure and tremendous intensity to the fruit flavors that only increases over time. It has room to move up. Best after 2024. Decant if reduced. Sean P. Sullivan.
Rex Hill 2019 Witness Tree Vineyard Pinot Noir (Eola-Amity Hills)
Aromas of coffee, chocolate, dried herb, black tea leaf, mineral and cherry lead to medium-plus-bodied raspberry flavors. Coffee notes linger on the finish. It shows a lot of polish. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 92. Price. $58,Buy Now. Designation. Witness Tree Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13.4%
Gorman 2019 Zachary's Ladder Red (Red Mountain)
This wine is a gateway to the Gorman portfolio. It shows some reduction out of the gate. Beyond that are aromas of blackberry and plum. Ripe, full-bodied flavors follow, backed by lightly grainy tannins. It's a big ol' bottle of yum. Decant if still reduced. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91.
Goose Ridge 2020 g3 Estate Grown Cabernet Sauvignon (Columbia Valley (WA))
The aromas bring reserved notes of currant and spice. Pleasing dark fruit and chocolate flavors follow. They are fuller around the edges, a bit lighter in the middle initially, filling in over time as this wine still settles in. It offers a whole lot of enjoyment and value. Sean P. Sullivan.
V. Sattui 2018 Paradiso Red (Napa Valley)
Abundant black cherries, black currants and a velvety texture of fine-grained tannins give this wine plenty of fruit flavor and a big structure to match it. The blend of Bordeaux grape varieties is full bodied, nicely dry and well concentrated. Jim Gordon. rating. 91. Price. $110,Buy Now. Designation. Paradiso. Variety.
Devison 2021 Pocket Full of Shells Evergreen Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc (Ancient Lakes)
This is the first reserve Sauvignon Blanc from this producer. It was cold soaked 72 hours and aged in all new French 600-liter barrels. The aromas bring notes of pink grapefruit, wet slate and herb. The palate is texturally intense, full of citrus and herb flavors. A long, cleansing, mineral-driven palate caps it off. An infant now, it needs time to grow up. Enjoy after 2023 or give it a very long decant. Sean P. Sullivan.
Abacela 2019 Estate Produced Barrel Select Tempranillo (Umpqua Valley)
The aromas mix red and black fruit, along with well-done barrel accents. The flavors are full and fresh, supported by pleasing acidity and tannin structure. It's truly impressive. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Estate Produced Barrel Select. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14%
Ashan 2021 Barrel Fermented Chardonnay (Columbia Valley (WA))
The aromas are attention getting, with notes of cardamom, butterscotch and spice. Rich, creamy, full-bodied flavors follow. Stone fruit notes linger on the warm finish. For those looking for a rich-style Chardonnay, look no further. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $25,Buy Now. Designation. Barrel Fermented. Variety. Winery. Print a...
