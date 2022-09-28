This is the first reserve Sauvignon Blanc from this producer. It was cold soaked 72 hours and aged in all new French 600-liter barrels. The aromas bring notes of pink grapefruit, wet slate and herb. The palate is texturally intense, full of citrus and herb flavors. A long, cleansing, mineral-driven palate caps it off. An infant now, it needs time to grow up. Enjoy after 2023 or give it a very long decant. Sean P. Sullivan.

DRINKS ・ 1 DAY AGO