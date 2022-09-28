Read full article on original website
Virgin Atlantic launches new gender-neutral uniform policy
Virgin Atlantic has said it is scrapping gendered uniform options in an effort to champion the individuality of its employees. The British airline announced in a press release on Wednesday that cabin crew, pilots and ground staff can select which uniform they feel most comfortable in — “no matter their gender, gender identity, or gender expression.” Optional pronoun badges will also become available for crew and passengers.
