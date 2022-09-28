Read full article on original website
Akanda Plans First Shipment of Medical Cannabis to Germany and Anticipates Leading Market Share Position
LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- International medical cannabis platform company Akanda Corp. (“Akanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKAN) expects to take a leading position in the fast-growing German medical cannabis market, as it prepares for first export shipment from its Portugal-based Holigen operation in the coming weeks. Akanda’s EU GMP certified indoor grow facility in Sintra received its first purchase order and is expected to make its first export shipment to Germany imminently. Akanda recently entered into an agreement to deliver 1,000 kilograms of high-grade medical cannabis flower to German pharmacies through the Cansativa platform. Cansativa is the only company in Germany permitted to distribute domestically grown cannabis. Cansativa will have a right of first refusal (ROFR) to take on additional quantities that could result in the full capacity utilization of Holigen’s 2,000 kilograms per annum indoor production capacity. The deal ranks as one of the largest supply agreements in the European medical cannabis industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005198/en/ Akanda prepares first export shipment to Germany of high THC indoor cultivated premium cannabis from its Portugal-based Holigen operation in the coming weeks (Photo: Business Wire)
Nike Promises ‘Decisive Action’ on Inventory, More Investment in D2C
“We face a new degree of complexity,” Nike CFO Matthew Friend told analysts Thursday, in the wake of the athletic shoe, apparel and equipment maker’s fiscal first quarter earnings results. But for an iconic brand whose stock has now been cut in half in just 11 months, that...
Xerox Hosts ‘Now & Next’ Premier Partner Forum in London
Xerox is pleased to announce that its in-person Premier Partner Forum will return to London this October after a two-year hiatus. The two-day event will provide Xerox’s elite print partners, business owners, and leaders in the graphic communications space from around the world with the opportunity to grow their business through industry knowledge and idea sharing, peer-to-peer networking, and collaborating with other print partners, marketing services providers and industry stakeholders.
ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies
Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
JD Sports customers to gain priority access to exclusive Nike styles with new Connected Partnership
JD Sports has become the first European partner to go live on the Nike Connected Partnership programme granting its customers priority access to select Nike member-exclusive products, experiences and offers. Nike's Connected Partnership scheme has been described as a "transformative integrated loyalty programme" and will be rolled out first to...
Joel Bines, Managing Director, AlixPartners | Total Retail Tech 2022
This video features a keynote, 6 Strategies for Transforming Your Business to Thrive in Today’s 'Me-Centric' Consumer Revolution, delivered by Joel Bines, managing director at AlixPartners, at Total Retail Tech 2022 in Nashville. Let’s face it: Today’s consumers have revolted against the marketplace status quo. They’re now in charge,...
Report: Foundry Brands Acquires Supply Men's Grooming Brand
Supply, a men's grooming brand most noted for their appearance on Shark Tank, has been acquired by Dallas-based acquisition platform Foundry Brands, according to Dallas Innovates. Supply was founded by husband and wife co-founders Patrick and Jennifer Coddou in 2017. They raised more than $256,000 through a Kickstarter campaign. Later,...
VERB Announces New Program to Expand and Drive Revenue on MARKET.live
‘Creators on Market’ Program Pays Creators and Influencers to Choose From Tens of Thousands of Products From Popular Brands and Retailers Available on Market.live, and Sell Them to Their Fans and Followers Via Livestream Shopping. There is No Need for the Creators to Purchase or Handle Inventory or Shipping.
Diageo acquires renowned coffee brand, Mr Black
Diageo announced on 29 September that it has acquired the famous Australian cold brew coffee brand, Mr Black. Mr Black was established in 2013 by designer Tom Baker and distiller Philip Moore. The brand is quite popular in the United States. Tom Baker, one of Mr Black's founders, would continue...
Warner Music Group partners with OpenSea to bring exclusive Web3 opportunities for its artists
Renowned music and entertainment company Warner Group (WMG) has decided to make a solid entry into the NFT world for which it has partnered with the world’s leading peer-to-peer NFT marketplace OpenSea. As per the latest announcement by the entertainment giant, OpenSea will “provide a platform for select WMG...
EXCLUSIVE: “Game On!” – Manjit Rana, Insurtech Scout in ‘The Insurtech Magazine’
Having spent a lifetime investing in, or seeking investment for, insurtechs, Manjit Rana knew there had to be a better way to find an ideal technology partner. So he created it. There are thousands of Insurtechs worldwide competing for the attention of insurers and investors. While challengers and disrupters abound,...
Singapore's SATS in $1.1 billion deal to become biggest air cargo handler
SINGAPORE, Sept 28 (Reuters) - Singapore-based ground handling and catering provider SATS Ltd (SATS.SI) is acquiring Paris-based Worldwide Flight Services (WFS) for 1.19 billion euros ($1.14 billion) cash in its largest ever deal, to create the world's biggest global air cargo handler.
Nestlé invests €100m in Spanish coffee facility
The investment will increase Nestlé’s instant coffee and coffee capsule production | Photo credit: Nestlé. Swiss food and beverage giant Nestlé has announced it will invest €100m ($97m) to increase production capacity at its Girona coffee factory in Spain. The investment, spread over the next three...
EXCLUSIVE: Wondermind and Aerie Partner to Launch Content Series
Wondermind, the mental fitness ecosystem, and Aerie, the lifestyle brand, have teamed up to bring consumers a custom content and event series that will educate and inspire consumers to “put their mental health first.” Through the power of storytelling, the “Mind, Body, Real Talk,” series will address mental fitness. Led by Wondermind’s expert committee of licensed mental health professionals and editors, the program’s focus will concentrate on boosting self-esteem, practicing body acceptance and building self-confidence.More from WWDFront Row at Acne Studios RTW Spring 2023Acne Studios RTW Spring 2023Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023 The series includes expert-backed Wondermind newsletter features and interviews, a...
Cathie Wood Loads Up $12M In Shares Of Software Company Day After It Announced Collaboration With Microsoft
Cathie Wood’s ARK Investment Management bought over 950,000 shares of software-maker UiPath Inc PATH, valued at over $11.9 million based on Thursday’s closing price. The purchase was done through six different Ark exchange-traded funds. UiPath is the 10th largest holding of the company’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK,...
Friday Q&A: iRhythm CEO Quentin Blackford on how the heart monitor maker plans to reach $1B in sales
IRhythm Technologies, fresh off a challenging nearly two years because of Medicare pricing cuts and a stock price drop, expects to eclipse $1 billion in revenue by 2027. The San Francisco-based heart monitor maker recently held an investor day event in New York City, where it outlined plans for growth by 2027, including reaching new customers, developing new products and expanding to new international markets.
Ted Baker signs for new store at Merry Hill shopping centre
Ted Baker has signed for a new 2,500 sq ft store at Merry Hill shopping centre in the West Midlands, set to open later this year. The new store will stock the brand’s full range of womenswear, menswear, footwear and accessories, and will be located on the upper level between luxury jewellers Goldsmiths and Beaverbrooks, the latter having recently committed to a significant upsize at Merry Hill.
H&M Group sales hit by Russia exit
H&M Group has released its financial report for the nine months ending 31 August 2022, revealing a 13% increase in net sales to £13 billion (SEK 161 billion). The owner of H&M, Monki and Cos emphasised that a one-time cost for winding down its Russian operations has impacted the results for the period.
UK to announce £60m zero-emission shipping fund
The third round of the CMDC will be confirmed today, with £60m funding towards zero-emission maritime projects. The UK Transport Secretary is set to announce a £60m funding programme for zero-emission shipping during a keynote address today (29 September) to the Atlantic Future Forum onboard the HMS Queen Elizabeth in New York, US.
Hypergrowth Online Retailer Selects eGain Knowledge Hub to Deliver Wow Experiences
EGain Corporation, the leading knowledge automation platform provider for customer engagement, announced that a fast-growing online sports retailer selected the eGain Knowledge Hub to deliver easy and fun experiences for shoppers and contact center agents, who serve them. The company’s contact center workforce includes seasonal and gig agents, who are...
