Business

The Associated Press

Akanda Plans First Shipment of Medical Cannabis to Germany and Anticipates Leading Market Share Position

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 26, 2022-- International medical cannabis platform company Akanda Corp. (“Akanda” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: AKAN) expects to take a leading position in the fast-growing German medical cannabis market, as it prepares for first export shipment from its Portugal-based Holigen operation in the coming weeks. Akanda’s EU GMP certified indoor grow facility in Sintra received its first purchase order and is expected to make its first export shipment to Germany imminently. Akanda recently entered into an agreement to deliver 1,000 kilograms of high-grade medical cannabis flower to German pharmacies through the Cansativa platform. Cansativa is the only company in Germany permitted to distribute domestically grown cannabis. Cansativa will have a right of first refusal (ROFR) to take on additional quantities that could result in the full capacity utilization of Holigen’s 2,000 kilograms per annum indoor production capacity. The deal ranks as one of the largest supply agreements in the European medical cannabis industry. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220926005198/en/ Akanda prepares first export shipment to Germany of high THC indoor cultivated premium cannabis from its Portugal-based Holigen operation in the coming weeks (Photo: Business Wire)
INDUSTRY
salestechstar.com

Xerox Hosts ‘Now & Next’ Premier Partner Forum in London

Xerox is pleased to announce that its in-person Premier Partner Forum will return to London this October after a two-year hiatus. The two-day event will provide Xerox’s elite print partners, business owners, and leaders in the graphic communications space from around the world with the opportunity to grow their business through industry knowledge and idea sharing, peer-to-peer networking, and collaborating with other print partners, marketing services providers and industry stakeholders.
BUSINESS
crowdfundinsider.com

ACH Colombia Provides Enhanced Digital Payments Experience with Volante Technologies

Volante Technologies, which claims to be the global leader in cloud payments and financial messaging, announced that ACH Colombia, a financial technology company, “has gone live with a new banking portal featuring a superior digital payments experience aligned with the social media and ecommerce platforms customers use in their daily lives.”
TECHNOLOGY
theindustry.fashion

JD Sports customers to gain priority access to exclusive Nike styles with new Connected Partnership

JD Sports has become the first European partner to go live on the Nike Connected Partnership programme granting its customers priority access to select Nike member-exclusive products, experiences and offers. Nike's Connected Partnership scheme has been described as a "transformative integrated loyalty programme" and will be rolled out first to...
BUSINESS
mytotalretail.com

Joel Bines, Managing Director, AlixPartners | Total Retail Tech 2022

This video features a keynote, 6 Strategies for Transforming Your Business to Thrive in Today’s 'Me-Centric' Consumer Revolution, delivered by Joel Bines, managing director at AlixPartners, at Total Retail Tech 2022 in Nashville. Let’s face it: Today’s consumers have revolted against the marketplace status quo. They’re now in charge,...
NASHVILLE, TN
gcimagazine.com

Report: Foundry Brands Acquires Supply Men's Grooming Brand

Supply, a men's grooming brand most noted for their appearance on Shark Tank, has been acquired by Dallas-based acquisition platform Foundry Brands, according to Dallas Innovates. Supply was founded by husband and wife co-founders Patrick and Jennifer Coddou in 2017. They raised more than $256,000 through a Kickstarter campaign. Later,...
BUSINESS
salestechstar.com

VERB Announces New Program to Expand and Drive Revenue on MARKET.live

‘Creators on Market’ Program Pays Creators and Influencers to Choose From Tens of Thousands of Products From Popular Brands and Retailers Available on Market.live, and Sell Them to Their Fans and Followers Via Livestream Shopping. There is No Need for the Creators to Purchase or Handle Inventory or Shipping.
INTERNET
kalkinemedia.com

Diageo acquires renowned coffee brand, Mr Black

Diageo announced on 29 September that it has acquired the famous Australian cold brew coffee brand, Mr Black. Mr Black was established in 2013 by designer Tom Baker and distiller Philip Moore. The brand is quite popular in the United States. Tom Baker, one of Mr Black's founders, would continue...
BUSINESS
worldcoffeeportal.com

Nestlé invests €100m in Spanish coffee facility

The investment will increase Nestlé’s instant coffee and coffee capsule production | Photo credit: Nestlé. Swiss food and beverage giant Nestlé has announced it will invest €100m ($97m) to increase production capacity at its Girona coffee factory in Spain. The investment, spread over the next three...
BUSINESS
WWD

EXCLUSIVE: Wondermind and Aerie Partner to Launch Content Series

Wondermind, the mental fitness ecosystem, and Aerie, the lifestyle brand, have teamed up to bring consumers a custom content and event series that will educate and inspire consumers to “put their mental health first.” Through the power of storytelling, the “Mind, Body, Real Talk,” series will address mental fitness. Led by Wondermind’s expert committee of licensed mental health professionals and editors, the program’s focus will concentrate on boosting self-esteem, practicing body acceptance and building self-confidence.More from WWDFront Row at Acne Studios RTW Spring 2023Acne Studios RTW Spring 2023Cecilie Bahnsen RTW Spring 2023 The series includes expert-backed Wondermind newsletter features and interviews, a...
CELEBRITIES
medtechdive.com

Friday Q&A: iRhythm CEO Quentin Blackford on how the heart monitor maker plans to reach $1B in sales

IRhythm Technologies, fresh off a challenging nearly two years because of Medicare pricing cuts and a stock price drop, expects to eclipse $1 billion in revenue by 2027. The San Francisco-based heart monitor maker recently held an investor day event in New York City, where it outlined plans for growth by 2027, including reaching new customers, developing new products and expanding to new international markets.
BUSINESS
theindustry.fashion

Ted Baker signs for new store at Merry Hill shopping centre

Ted Baker has signed for a new 2,500 sq ft store at Merry Hill shopping centre in the West Midlands, set to open later this year. The new store will stock the brand’s full range of womenswear, menswear, footwear and accessories, and will be located on the upper level between luxury jewellers Goldsmiths and Beaverbrooks, the latter having recently committed to a significant upsize at Merry Hill.
RETAIL
theindustry.fashion

H&M Group sales hit by Russia exit

H&M Group has released its financial report for the nine months ending 31 August 2022, revealing a 13% increase in net sales to £13 billion (SEK 161 billion). The owner of H&M, Monki and Cos emphasised that a one-time cost for winding down its Russian operations has impacted the results for the period.
BUSINESS
ship-technology.com

UK to announce £60m zero-emission shipping fund

The third round of the CMDC will be confirmed today, with £60m funding towards zero-emission maritime projects. The UK Transport Secretary is set to announce a £60m funding programme for zero-emission shipping during a keynote address today (29 September) to the Atlantic Future Forum onboard the HMS Queen Elizabeth in New York, US.
INDUSTRY
salestechstar.com

Hypergrowth Online Retailer Selects eGain Knowledge Hub to Deliver Wow Experiences

EGain Corporation, the leading knowledge automation platform provider for customer engagement, announced that a fast-growing online sports retailer selected the eGain Knowledge Hub to deliver easy and fun experiences for shoppers and contact center agents, who serve them. The company’s contact center workforce includes seasonal and gig agents, who are...
RETAIL

