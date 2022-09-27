ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle demoted on royal family official website amid rift

By Nicki Cox
Page Six
Page Six
 3 days ago

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have officially been demoted.

Over the weekend, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s pictures were pushed all the way down to the bottom of the list on the Royal Family’s website.

While they were still working members of the family, the couple’s dedicated pages were listed right below Prince William and Kate Middleton’s, who have since been promoted to Prince and Princess of Wales respectively.

After they stepped down from their duties on January 2020, they were pushed to sit right below Princess Anne. But now, after King Charles III ascended the throne, they sit right on top of the disgraced Prince Andrew.

Since their infamous “Megxit,” the pair have rarely returned to the UK from their new home in California — that was until Queen Elizabeth II’s death on Sept. 8.

Their demotion is just the latest snafu the couple has faced in the past couple of weeks.

After making his way back to the UK following his grandmother’s passing, the Duke of Sussex was barred from wearing his military uniform to the upcoming ceremonies — unlike the rest of his family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZSYY3_0iDQpiSB00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now at the bottom of the official web page. royal.uk/royal-family
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4V6Vzt_0iDQpiSB00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now at the bottom of the official web page. royal.uk/royal-family
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23N2Ms_0iDQpiSB00
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are now at the bottom of the official web page. royal.uk/royal-family

After much scrutiny, Charles, 73, permitted him to do so for the actual funeral — with one condition: he could not have his late grandmother’s initials on his military uniform. Harry, 38, was reportedly so “heartbroken” he almost opted out of wearing the uniform altogether.

In addition to that, Markle and Harry were seemingly slighted at the late monarch’s funeral when they were forced to sit in the second row rather than upfront with the rest of the royals.

The couple spent 11 days in England following the Queen’s passing — yet their relationship with their estranged royal family didn’t seem to improve.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2xeZk1_0iDQpiSB00
The couple left behind their royal duties in 2020.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38bmA3_0iDQpiSB00
The couple flew back to the UK for Queen Elizabeth’s funeral proceedings.

“I think it’s very sad [that] in the days Harry was here, there was an opportunity given they were just a couple of hundred yards away from each other for a meeting or dinner or gathering of some sort where they could actually just try to thrash things out,” “The New Royals” author Katie Nicholl told Page Six about Harry’s on-going feud with William, 40.

Although the “Fab Four” — as William, Middleton, Markle and Harry are known — greeted the grieving crowd outside Windsor Castle together, Nicholl says there was no reconciliation.

“William can be very stubborn and hold a grudge. Harry is emotional and hotheaded and they’re both very passionate and there’s a lack of understanding on both parts and resentment on both parts and anger on both parts, that hasn’t been able to be placated and worked through,” she noted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Vtywd_0iDQpiSB00
The brothers have not been able to see eye-to-eye in the past couple of years.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hk0eP_0iDQpiSB00
The “Fab Four” were civil while mourning the loss of the Queen.

Back in March 2021, the brothers’ relationship took a turn for the worst when Harry and the “Suits” alum, 41, sat down with Oprah Winfrey to talk about their decision to leave the royal family.

In the shocking interview, the couple recounted the racism they felt from the media and their family — which William has vehemently denied.

Harry also ruffled some feathers when he criticized his upbringing and claimed his father and brother were still “trapped” in their royal roles.

Although Harry making amends with the family was one of the late Queen’s “dearest wishes,” it appears there’s still some animosity in the air.

Comments / 1

Community Policy