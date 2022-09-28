After a dominating performance against the Kalamazoo Hornets Tuesday night, the Irish are getting ready for an ACC matchup against Boston College Friday in South Bend. Notre Dame comes into the game with an overall record of 4-3-1, going just 1-2 in conference play so far this year. After losing to North Carolina and Syracuse, this game is all but a must-win for the team. While the Irish have had a less than perfect start to the season, recent successes show that there is more to this team than its record.

NOTRE DAME, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO