USC football schedule, scores for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. 2022 USC Trojans Football ScheduleRelated: College football scores | College football rankings | College football schedule ...
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Irish women’s soccer bounces back, pulls away from BC for 3-0 win

No. 16 Notre Dame women’s soccer traveled to Chestnut Hill on Thursday night and were the aggressor throughout. The Irish ultimately emerged with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over Boston College. After a dominant 7-0 start to the season in nonconference play, the Irish entered the game coming off of...
On3.com

Scouting Report: Ole Miss Rebels

The weekend the Big Blue Nation has been waiting on for over a decade is officially here. Kentucky football is making the trip to Oxford and that means a tailgating opportunity in The Grove for those fans attending the game. However, there is also a very important football game that will be played at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium to start October.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Irish host Boston College in important ACC match

After a dominating performance against the Kalamazoo Hornets Tuesday night, the Irish are getting ready for an ACC matchup against Boston College Friday in South Bend. Notre Dame comes into the game with an overall record of 4-3-1, going just 1-2 in conference play so far this year. After losing to North Carolina and Syracuse, this game is all but a must-win for the team. While the Irish have had a less than perfect start to the season, recent successes show that there is more to this team than its record.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Irish look to build on 8-0 rout of Kalamazoo

Following a heartbreaking 1-0 loss to North Carolina Saturday night, head coach Chad Riley and the Irish were looking to bounce back against Kalamazoo Tuesday night. On a rainy, crisp night at Alumni Stadium, the Irish took the field looking to find a momentum-building win with a tough patch of the schedule approaching. This was the first time Notre Dame took on Kalamazoo since 1980, when the Hornets defeated the Irish 1-0.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Irish cross country teams to compete at Joe Piane Invitational

The Irish men’s and women’s cross country teams will return to action this Friday at the Joe Piane Invitational, their biggest home meet of the season. The Irish have competed in a couple of smaller meets this year, but Friday’s meet will be the first larger meet with some high-caliber competition.
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Belles battle, lose 2-0 to Thunder

Entering the game with a 0-5-3 record, the Saint Mary’s soccer team had a daunting task ahead of them. Trine University had made it to the NCAA tournament last year, and before their matchup with the Belles, had a 4-3-1 record. While the Belles were unable to come out on top, they battled with the Thunder and held them to only 2 goals throughout the match.
