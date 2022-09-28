Read full article on original website
Goose Ridge 2020 g3 Estate Grown Cabernet Sauvignon (Columbia Valley (WA))
The aromas bring reserved notes of currant and spice. Pleasing dark fruit and chocolate flavors follow. They are fuller around the edges, a bit lighter in the middle initially, filling in over time as this wine still settles in. It offers a whole lot of enjoyment and value. Sean P. Sullivan.
Gorman 2019 The Bully Cabernet Sauvignon (Red Mountain)
Winemaker Chris Gorman is known for never pulling a punch, and he certainly doesn't here. Aromas of bittersweet chocolate, espresso bean, dark cherry and abundant barrel spices lead to a blast of full-bodied, rich black-fruit flavors, speckled with vanilla and other barrel spices. It's full-on hedonism. Sean P. Sullivan. rating.
Goose Ridge 2020 g3 Estate Grown Merlot (Columbia Valley (WA))
The g3 wines are currently offering some of the best values in Washington. The aromas here bring notes of dried herb, currant, blue fruit, mint and spice. Plush dark-raspberry flavors follow. The tannins give a gentle squeeze. It's a knockout value. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $15,Buy Now. Designation.
Chateau Ste. Michelle & Dr. Loosen 2019 Eroica XLC Dry Evergreen Vineyard Riesling (Columbia Valley (WA))
Crafted in oak uprights, aromas of diesel, lime, flower and spice lead to bone-dry Nestea lemon iced-tea flavors. flavors. Citrus notes stitch it all together on the finish. There's not another wine like it coming from the state. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $45,Buy Now. Designation. Eroica XLC Dry...
Chateau Ste. Michelle 2019 Ethos Late Harvest Riesling (Horse Heaven Hills)
Marmalade, dried rose petal, peach and dried pineapple aromas lead to sweet, luscious stone and tropical-fruit flavors. It shows a lot of intensity and richness. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Ethos Late Harvest. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 8.5%. Bottle Size. 750 ml.
Hoquetus NV Eulalia Aperetif Wine Cabernet Franc (Washington)
This is Cabernet Franc fortified with barrel-aged brandy, macerated with botanicals and spices. Dark ruby, it's hyper-aromatic, with notes of wintergreen, orange rind, clove, star anise and cardamom. Bone-dry flavors follow, with bitters on the finish. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $45,Buy Now. Designation. Eulalia Aperetif Wine. Variety. Winery.
Ashan 2021 Barrel Fermented Chardonnay (Columbia Valley (WA))
The aromas are attention getting, with notes of cardamom, butterscotch and spice. Rich, creamy, full-bodied flavors follow. Stone fruit notes linger on the warm finish. For those looking for a rich-style Chardonnay, look no further. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $25,Buy Now. Designation. Barrel Fermented. Variety. Winery. Print a...
Pacific Rim 2021 Dry Riesling (Columbia Valley (WA))
Aromas of flower, Nestea iced tea, apricot and peach hard candy lead to body-dry flavors. It's full in feel. There's a lot of value to be had. Sean P. Sullivan.
Category 5 2018 Framework Red (Columbia Valley (WA))
Cabernet Sauvignon makes up 41% of this wine, Merlot 38%, Malbec 12%, and the rest Cabernet Franc and Petit Verdot. Hailing from Lawrence, Dineen, Elephant Mountain and Gamache vineyards, blackberry, chocolate and barrel spice aromas are followed by plump-feeling cranberry, black raspberry and dark-cherry flavors. It brings an appealing purity. Sean P. Sullivan.
Cayuse 2019 The Widowmaker En Chamberlain Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Walla Walla Valley (WA))
The aromas bring notes of green pepper, fresh herb, peat, ash and red and black cherry. Soft, svelte achingly pure, well-balanced black currant flavors follow. It's a very classy expression of Cabernet. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $102,Buy Now. Designation. The Widowmaker En Chamberlain Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a...
Ashan 2019 Cold Creek Vineyard Chardonnay (Columbia Valley (WA))
Appealing, forward aromas of sweet spice, butterscotch and cardamom lead to full-bodied, creamy-feeling stone-fruit flavors. A (quite) warm finish caps it off, causing a bit of distraction. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $45,Buy Now. Designation. Cold Creek Vineyard. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13.5%. Bottle Size.
Rombauer 2017 Diamond Selection Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
This full-bodied and moderately tannic wine shows good, straightforward black-cherry and blackberry flavors on a appropriately firm texture. It's also polished around the edges. Jim Gordon. rating. 90. Price. $125,Buy Now. Designation. Diamond Selection. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14.8%. Bottle Size. 750 ml. Category. Red. User...
Fortuity 2019 Malbec (Yakima Valley)
This wine is 100% varietal, with fruit coming from Verhey Vineyard. Aromas of whole orange, fresh green herb, tangerine essence, whole clove and plum are followed by full-bodied, plum and tangerine flavors. A tart finish caps it off. It's equal parts intellectual and hedonistic pleasure. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90.
Armida 2019 Shorty's Block Maple Vineyards Zinfandel (Dry Creek Valley)
This polished wine shows moderate oak aromas, mellow berry flavors and a smooth texture from the first sip. A full body and dark plum flavors give a lot to like. Jim Gordon.
Elizabeth Chambers 2019 Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)
Tea, dried herb, spice and cherry aromas lead a flavorful, detailed palate that shows impressive nuance. You can't wait for the next sip. It offers a lot of quality and value. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $38,Buy Now. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 13.2%. Bottle Size.
Aurora 2019 Estate Pinot Noir (Willamette Valley)
Fruit for this wine is a blend of 777 and 115 clones. The aromas are impactful, with notes of strawberry, mint, orange rind and a dash of cinnamon. The flavors are elegant, juicy and restrained, with cocoa notes on the finish. It's clenched at present. Decant. Sean P. Sullivan. rating.
Abacela 2018 Estate Produced Syrah (Umpqua Valley)
The aromas are brooding but appealing, with notes of berry and wood spice. Fuller-feeling black cherry flavors follow, showing the structure of the vintage. It lingers on the finish. Give it time to open up. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 90. Price. $34,Buy Now. Designation. Estate Produced. Variety. Winery. Print a...
Abacela 2019 Estate Produced Barrel Select Tempranillo (Umpqua Valley)
The aromas mix red and black fruit, along with well-done barrel accents. The flavors are full and fresh, supported by pleasing acidity and tannin structure. It's truly impressive. Sean P. Sullivan. rating. 91. Price. $40,Buy Now. Designation. Estate Produced Barrel Select. Variety. Winery. Print a Shelf Talker Label. Alcohol. 14%
King Estate 2018 Estate Brut Cuvée Sparkling (Willamette Valley)
Pinot Noir makes up 60% of this wine, with the rest Chardonnay, the grapes all coming from estate sites. The aromas immediately command attention, with notes of pear, brioche and ginger spice. A palate is flavorful, with a lighter-styled mousse. Lemony acidity ties it all together exquisitely. Sean P. Sullivan.
Nicolas-Jay 2020 Affinités Chardonnay (Willamette Valley)
Clarified butter, toast and spice aromas lead to a bright, lively, lemony palate. It's completely captivating. Decant and pair with shrimp scampi with butter, lemon and fresh parsley. Sean P. Sullivan.
