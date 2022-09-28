A co-op, or cooperative, is a housing arrangement in which residents of a building with multiple apartment-style units own the building jointly. Residents don’t actually own the specific individual unit where each resides but, instead, they own shares in a corporation that owns the entire building. While reserving use of their own units to themselves, residents can freely use common areas, such as lobbies and laundry facilities, that are owned by the corporation. Co-ops are mostly found in the older urban cores of large cities such as New York and Chicago. Ask a financial advisor for help with homebuying and other major economic decisions.

