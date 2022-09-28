Read full article on original website
Homicide: Man found body under I-70 bridge
SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Topeka. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70 Bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
Murder suspect in Kansas officer shooting identified
SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday as the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office pursued a homicide suspect. The TPD contacted the KBI at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29 to request KBI...
Kansas man wanted for July murder captured, held on $1M bond
SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting have arrested 35-year-old Emmanuel Rashad Walker, according to online jail records. Authorities booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections at 6:30p.m. Tuesday. Police have not released details of the arrest. On July 16, police were dispatched to...
🏐 HHS goes 1-1 in Junction City
JUNCTION CITY - The Hays High volleyball team went 1-1 at a triangular in Junction City Tuesday. The Indians defeated the host Bluejays in a tight match 25-23, 23-25, 30-28 then lost to Manhattan 35-33, 19-25, 25-16. HHS is now 11-12 on the season. They will host their own quadrangular on Thursday.
⛳ TMP-Marian girls' third in Clay Center
CLAY CENTER – The TMP-Marian girls’ golf team placed third at the Clay Center Invitational Thursday at the Clay Center Country Club. The Monarchs shot a 210 in the nine-hole event and finished 56 strokes behind first-place Wamego. Junior Ashley Hipp shot a 48 and tied for ninth....
New northwest Kansas attorneys to be sworn in Friday
TOPEKA — Applicants who successfully passed the Kansas bar examination will be sworn in as Kansas attorneys in an in-person ceremony at 9:40 a.m. Friday in the Georgia Neese Gray Performance Hall at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. New attorneys can choose to be sworn in Friday during the...
Kansas public university, community and technical college headcount declines 1%
TOPEKA — Enrollment at state universities, community colleges and technical colleges in Kansas this fall semester dwindled 1% to accentuate a five-year decline in student headcount of more than 9%, officials said Thursday. The Kansas Board of Regents, which has oversight roles among seven universities, 19 community colleges and...
Kansas set to send aid to small businesses hurt by pandemic orders
LAWRENCE — Tish Cobb figures she lost about $15,000 in the spring of 2020 when state and local health orders aimed at slowing the spread of the coronavirus shut down her hair salon. “I lost business,” she said, “for eight weeks.”. Subsequent orders that limited the number...
