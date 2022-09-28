ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pottawatomie County, KS

Comments / 0

Related
Hays Post

Homicide: Man found body under I-70 bridge

SHAWNEE COUNTY — Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspicious death in Topeka. Just after 8 a.m. Friday, an individual walked into the Law Enforcement Center and reported finding items under the Interstate 70 Bridge near the intersection of SE Quincy and SE 2nd Street, according to Lt. Manuel Munoz.
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

Murder suspect in Kansas officer shooting identified

SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Wednesday as the Topeka Police Department and the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office pursued a homicide suspect. The TPD contacted the KBI at approximately 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 29 to request KBI...
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
Hays Post

Kansas man wanted for July murder captured, held on $1M bond

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal July 16 shooting have arrested 35-year-old Emmanuel Rashad Walker, according to online jail records. Authorities booked him into the Shawnee County Department of Corrections at 6:30p.m. Tuesday. Police have not released details of the arrest. On July 16, police were dispatched to...
TOPEKA, KS
Hays Post

🏐 HHS goes 1-1 in Junction City

JUNCTION CITY - The Hays High volleyball team went 1-1 at a triangular in Junction City Tuesday. The Indians defeated the host Bluejays in a tight match 25-23, 23-25, 30-28 then lost to Manhattan 35-33, 19-25, 25-16. HHS is now 11-12 on the season. They will host their own quadrangular on Thursday.
JUNCTION CITY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wamego, KS
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
Pottawatomie County, KS
Crime & Safety
County
Pottawatomie County, KS
Wamego, KS
Accidents
Wamego, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Accidents
Pottawatomie County, KS
Accidents
Hays Post

⛳ TMP-Marian girls' third in Clay Center

CLAY CENTER – The TMP-Marian girls’ golf team placed third at the Clay Center Invitational Thursday at the Clay Center Country Club. The Monarchs shot a 210 in the nine-hole event and finished 56 strokes behind first-place Wamego. Junior Ashley Hipp shot a 48 and tied for ninth....
CLAY CENTER, KS
Hays Post

New northwest Kansas attorneys to be sworn in Friday

TOPEKA — Applicants who successfully passed the Kansas bar examination will be sworn in as Kansas attorneys in an in-person ceremony at 9:40 a.m. Friday in the Georgia Neese Gray Performance Hall at the Topeka Performing Arts Center. New attorneys can choose to be sworn in Friday during the...
KANSAS STATE
Hays Post

Hays Post

Hays, KS
15K+
Followers
16K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Hays, Kansas Online News Source: News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in northwest Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Press Association. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://hayspost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy