ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
roi-nj.com

Millhill Child and Family Development executive director to retire

Millhill Child and Family Development‘s executive director, Cynthia Oberkofler, will be retiring effective Dec. 31, according to a Thursday announcement from the Trenton-based nonprofit. Oberkofler joined the agency dedicated to empowering children and families with culturally sensitive educational and behavioral health services in 2002 as chief financial officer. In...
TRENTON, NJ
trentondaily.com

TESU Partners with NJ Dept. of Health to Bring in The Walmart Wellness Tour

Thomas Edison State University is partnering with the New Jersey Department of Health to bring the Walmart Mobile Wellness Center to the capital city to provide health screenings and wellness resources, as well as immunizations, in one easy location. Equipped to provide vaccinations, measure blood pressure, and body mass index,...
TRENTON, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Trenton, NJ
Society
State
Pennsylvania State
Trenton, NJ
Government
City
Trenton, NJ
trentondaily.com

Grounds For Sculpture and Trenton Nonprofit Partner on Early Childhood Initiatives

Grounds For Sculpture (GFS) today announced it has been awarded a Grow Up Great Early Education grant. This grant supports GFS’ continued work with the Millhill Child & Family Development (MCFD), based in nearby Trenton, NJ. GFS museum educators will lead early childhood education workshops at Millhill Child & Family Development. These workshops at Millhill Child & Family Development will be monthly, rotating through classrooms, and exploring artmaking. The workshops will culminate in a showcase of the young artists’ works at year-end in an exhibition at Grounds For Sculpture.
TRENTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

TRENTON: NJ STATE POLICE HOLD INTERMENT CEREMONY FOR CAPTAIN DANIEL JORDAN

Recently, Colonel Patrick J. Callahan welcomed the family and friends of retired Captain Daniel Jordan #1405 to an interment ceremony at Division Headquarters in West Trenton, N.J. Colonel Callahan and Colonel Carl Williams Jr. (retired) had an opportunity to talk about Captain Jordan’s career and the positive impact he had...
TRENTON, NJ
ocscanner.news

NJ STATE POLICE ARE SEEKING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESPONSE TEAM VOLUNTEERS – COULD IT BE YOU?

The New Jersey State Police is looking for civilian members of the community to work collaboratively with State Police stations throughout the state as part of the Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT). DVRT is a 24 hour a day, 7 day a week program created to assist survivors of domestic abuse. This Team is composed of specially-trained volunteer advocates who provide comfort to survivors and help them through the crisis.
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Arts Education#Disability#Charity#Trentonians#Tedi#Ada Board#Head Start
trentondaily.com

Mercer Street Friends Appoints Two New Board Leaders

“The Mercer Street Friends Board of Trustees welcomes two exceptional leaders. Gerald and Bill bring unique skills, experiences, and vision to the organization,” said Ken Blackwell, Chair of the Mercer Street Friends Board. “We are pleased to have Gerald join us and to have Bill returning to the Board.”
TRENTON, NJ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
thelakewoodscoop.com

This Lakewood Family Is Desperate For Your Help

[Submitted] I have seen 1st hand what they are enduring. The father is unable to work due to medical issues.The mother is trying to earn as much money as possible, but can’t make up for her husband’s lost income. Their home is in jeopardy of foreclosure. The utility bills are in collection. They had a significant leak in their bathroom which caused major damage to the kitchen ceiling, flooring,and cabinets.
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
New Jersey Globe

Lots at stake in Trenton local races after years of rancor

It’s been a rough few years for local government in New Jersey’s capital city. Ever since Mayor Reed Gusciora took office in 2018, relations between the mayor’s office, the city council, and various arms of the city bureaucracy have steadily deteriorated. Trenton, already one of the state’s more economically challenged cities, has become known in statewide political circles for dysfunction and offensive statements, mostly coming from its rancorous city council.
TRENTON, NJ
wrnjradio.com

HUD Regional Administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel announces $8.3M in 646 new housing choice vouchers to New Jersey

NEW JERSEY – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Region II Regional Administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel announced 646 new Housing Choice Vouchers totaling $8,328,385 awarded to Public Housing Authorities in New Jersey. The announcement was made during HUD RA Ampry-Samuel’s keynote address delivered to housing officials, partners, and advocates...
REAL ESTATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy