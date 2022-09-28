Read full article on original website
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
Stranger Things Inspired Halloween Beer Garden Debuts in Center CityMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
3 Great Pizza Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
This NJ Deli Serves Some of the Biggest Sandwiches in the StateTravel MavenEdison, NJ
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-VisitTravel MavenMedford, NJ
roi-nj.com
Millhill Child and Family Development executive director to retire
Millhill Child and Family Development‘s executive director, Cynthia Oberkofler, will be retiring effective Dec. 31, according to a Thursday announcement from the Trenton-based nonprofit. Oberkofler joined the agency dedicated to empowering children and families with culturally sensitive educational and behavioral health services in 2002 as chief financial officer. In...
'Devastating': 5 alarm fire damages Ewing Township Senior and Community Center
A fire inside a community center in Mercer County, New Jersey reached five alarms before firefighters were able to get it under control Friday morning.
wrnjradio.com
Gov. Murphy dedicates New Jersey Department of Health Building in honor of Commissioner Judith M. Persichilli
TRENTON, NJ (Mercer County) – Governor Phil Murphy Wednesday joined state officials, public employees, and health care professionals in a ceremony to dedicate the New Jersey Department of Health’s office building in Trenton as the “Judith M. Persichilli Building.”. Governor Murphy unveiled the new name following his...
trentondaily.com
TESU Partners with NJ Dept. of Health to Bring in The Walmart Wellness Tour
Thomas Edison State University is partnering with the New Jersey Department of Health to bring the Walmart Mobile Wellness Center to the capital city to provide health screenings and wellness resources, as well as immunizations, in one easy location. Equipped to provide vaccinations, measure blood pressure, and body mass index,...
People in NJ will sleep in car or tent on Oct. 22. But for many, it’s every night
SUMMIT — A New Jersey-based nonprofit, Family Promise, continues to work to prevent and end family homelessness, both in the Garden State and across the nation. It will host its 3rd annual “Night Without a Bed” social media challenge and event aimed at raising awareness of family homelessness, on Saturday, Oct. 22.
trentondaily.com
Grounds For Sculpture and Trenton Nonprofit Partner on Early Childhood Initiatives
Grounds For Sculpture (GFS) today announced it has been awarded a Grow Up Great Early Education grant. This grant supports GFS’ continued work with the Millhill Child & Family Development (MCFD), based in nearby Trenton, NJ. GFS museum educators will lead early childhood education workshops at Millhill Child & Family Development. These workshops at Millhill Child & Family Development will be monthly, rotating through classrooms, and exploring artmaking. The workshops will culminate in a showcase of the young artists’ works at year-end in an exhibition at Grounds For Sculpture.
ocscanner.news
TRENTON: NJ STATE POLICE HOLD INTERMENT CEREMONY FOR CAPTAIN DANIEL JORDAN
Recently, Colonel Patrick J. Callahan welcomed the family and friends of retired Captain Daniel Jordan #1405 to an interment ceremony at Division Headquarters in West Trenton, N.J. Colonel Callahan and Colonel Carl Williams Jr. (retired) had an opportunity to talk about Captain Jordan’s career and the positive impact he had...
ocscanner.news
NJ STATE POLICE ARE SEEKING DOMESTIC VIOLENCE RESPONSE TEAM VOLUNTEERS – COULD IT BE YOU?
The New Jersey State Police is looking for civilian members of the community to work collaboratively with State Police stations throughout the state as part of the Domestic Violence Response Team (DVRT). DVRT is a 24 hour a day, 7 day a week program created to assist survivors of domestic abuse. This Team is composed of specially-trained volunteer advocates who provide comfort to survivors and help them through the crisis.
Muslims Serve offers free meals to Philadelphia’s hungry, no questions asked
Abdellah Abdul Qawi is tackling food insecurity in Philadelphia and Camden as director of Muslims Serve, an organization that prepares and serves free meals to those in need.
trentondaily.com
Mercer Street Friends Appoints Two New Board Leaders
“The Mercer Street Friends Board of Trustees welcomes two exceptional leaders. Gerald and Bill bring unique skills, experiences, and vision to the organization,” said Ken Blackwell, Chair of the Mercer Street Friends Board. “We are pleased to have Gerald join us and to have Bill returning to the Board.”
A Local Bank In New Jersey Was Just Found Guilty Of Racist Practices
(Towfiqu barbhuiya/Unsplash) Getting a bank loan is already hard enough. Between fixing your credit, providing all the documentation that shows you earn enough to make it work, and also saving up for a colossal down payment, it's easy to see where people get frustrated with mortgage lenders.
North Brunswick man sentenced to prison for ‘illegally transporting handguns’ to New Jersey from Georgia
TRENTON – A North Brunswick man was sentenced to 11 years in state prison for illegally transporting handguns into New Jersey for unlawful sale, according to Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin. The conviction stems from an investigation by the New Jersey State Police (NJSP) and the federal Bureau...
Suburbs urge NJ takeover of Trenton utility after repeated water problems
After years of failure to meet safe drinking water requirements — a group of elected officials have called for the state to take over operation of the water utility that serves five Mercer County communities. Trenton Water Works supplies 29 million gallons of drinking water daily to more than...
Morrisville Supermarket Celebrates Community With Food Samples, Fun Activities
The food store chain will celebrate at one of their Bucks County locations.Image via iStock. In celebration of the communities that shop in their stores, a popular supermarket chain will be hosting events this week.
ocscanner.news
TRENTON: NORMAN “STORMIN NORMAN” SCHWARZKOPF’S GRANDDAUGHTER VISITS NJSP HEADQUARTERS
Last week, Colonel Patrick J. Callahan welcomed Cynthia Schwarzkopf, granddaughter of Colonel H. Norman Schwarzkopf, the State Police’s first Superintendent and daughter of Norman ‘Stormin Norman’ Schwarzkopf Jr., to Division Headquarters in West Trenton, N.J. Cynthia had an opportunity to meet members of State Police command staff...
thelakewoodscoop.com
This Lakewood Family Is Desperate For Your Help
[Submitted] I have seen 1st hand what they are enduring. The father is unable to work due to medical issues.The mother is trying to earn as much money as possible, but can’t make up for her husband’s lost income. Their home is in jeopardy of foreclosure. The utility bills are in collection. They had a significant leak in their bathroom which caused major damage to the kitchen ceiling, flooring,and cabinets.
New Jersey Globe
Lots at stake in Trenton local races after years of rancor
It’s been a rough few years for local government in New Jersey’s capital city. Ever since Mayor Reed Gusciora took office in 2018, relations between the mayor’s office, the city council, and various arms of the city bureaucracy have steadily deteriorated. Trenton, already one of the state’s more economically challenged cities, has become known in statewide political circles for dysfunction and offensive statements, mostly coming from its rancorous city council.
Killarney’s Publick House in Hamilton, NJ Is “Painting The Bar Pink”
Killarney’s Publick House in Hamilton, New Jersey is “Painting the Bar Pink” with this event next week. If you’ve never been there before, Killarney’s Publick House in Hamilton is one of the area’s most well-known pubs. They’re an independently owned Irish pub with an...
wrnjradio.com
HUD Regional Administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel announces $8.3M in 646 new housing choice vouchers to New Jersey
NEW JERSEY – U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development Region II Regional Administrator Alicka Ampry-Samuel announced 646 new Housing Choice Vouchers totaling $8,328,385 awarded to Public Housing Authorities in New Jersey. The announcement was made during HUD RA Ampry-Samuel’s keynote address delivered to housing officials, partners, and advocates...
Students and teachers receive free clothing at 'The Wardrobe'
Both their Philadelphia and Lansdowne locations are participating in the event to help everyone feel good as they head into the classroom.
