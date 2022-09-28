Read full article on original website
countynewsonline.org
New dogs at the Shelter – including 3 Puppies
The Darke County Animal Shelter has 7 new dogs, 3 of them 8 weeks old puppies, each one of them the perfect pet for someone out there. All of them got the Bordatella and Parvo/Lepto/Distemper vaccines and are heartworm negative and microchipped. The Shelter’s adoption fees are $90 cash/check. Their...
countynewsonline.org
Murder in the Stacks returns to GPL October 14
GREENVILLE – Miss Scarlet, Professor Plum and the rest of the gang are returning to Greenville Public Library for their annual Murder in the Stacks event on Friday, October 14! Beginning at 6 p.m., the library will open its doors to investigators out to solve this exciting whodunit murder mystery.
countynewsonline.org
Community Event: Solid Rock & Boom
Mark your calendars for next Saturday, October 8th, for the free community event,. “Solid Rock & Boom” located at Solid Rock Apostolic Church located at 8991 St. Rt 36, Bradford, Ohio 45308. The community event starts at 2pm with a car cruise-in from 2-5pm with registration from 12-2pm. Dash...
dayton.com
The Catering House by Christopher’s to hold soft opening
Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering is opening the doors to their new location next week on Linden Avenue in Dayton during a soft opening period. “As many of you already know, we recently purchased the old Pizza Hut building at 4211 Linden Avenue, on the corner of Linden and Woodman and not too far away from our previous location,” Christopher’s Restaurant and Catering said in a Facebook post Thursday night. “Our team has been working hard to make the space feel like our own - new kitchen that was approved by the health department, an updated dining room, and a fresh new look on the outside (still a work in progress).”
Daily Advocate
Prairie Days 2022 opens with a bang
GREENVILLE — The 2022 Prairie Days opened with a bang. In continuation of celebrating 50 years of Darke County Parks, thousands visited Shawnee Prairie on Sept. 24 and 25 for Prairie Days. Director Roger Van Frank, opened up the event by thanking everyone who had been involved with making the weekend a success.
WDTN
The Great Ohio Toy Show Returns to Xenia!
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – We chat with our friends Rob Eldridge, owner of Route 68 Vintage Toys and Collectibles, and Leslie Batta, founder of Batta Cats, and collector, Ed Sanchez!. The Great Ohio Toy Show will take place at the Greene County Expo Center on Oct. 1 from 9...
miamivalleytoday.com
Johnston Farm plans Fall Celebration
PIQUA — Fall foliage will be on display at the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency Saturday, Oct. 1, as the historic site hosts its annual Fall Celebration from noon until 5 p.m. “Hopefully, we’ll get some color on the canal for the canal boat rides,” Site Manager Andy Hite...
countynewsonline.org
Exciting changes happening at Greenville Public Library
GREENVILLE – In today’s world, the relevance of libraries comes into question more and more each day. But at Greenville Public Library, we are striving to find new ways meet the needs of our patrons and the surrounding community. Our historic building located at 520 Sycamore Street has...
It’s time for Minster’s Oktoberfest!
MINSTER — Ideal fall weather is forecast for the upcoming weekend as the Minster Oktoberfest, which annually draws more than 80,000 people to the Auglaize County village, kicks off its three-day run Friday evening. The festival celebrates the community’s German heritage, and this year’s event features a couple of...
Eaton Register Herald
51st annual Pork Festival a success
EATON — Last weekend, Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 17 and 18, Preble County hosted the annual Pork Festival, bringing in craft shoppers and pork lovers from around the state and country. Despite not knowing if the festival would take place this year and an earlier cancellation, it turned out...
Daily Standard
Old tree to be removed, reused
CELINA - An old white oak tree off of Wild Cherry Street is set to be removed due to its proximity to phase 1 of the Celina City Schools expansion project. Its location on city property is in the middle of the path of the approved pre-K-sixth grade Celina Intermediate School expansion, part of the overall $126.8 million project.
countynewsonline.org
Thousands attend Prairie Days
In continuation of celebrating 50 years of Darke County Parks, thousands visited Shawnee Prairie on September 24th and 25th for Prairie Days. Several food trucks were a welcomed addition this year. Blowin’ Smoke BBQ, Kona Ice, Mike’s Family Concessions, and Grandpa Billy’s Bakery Kettle Corn were all serving up delicious food items. Some vendors even sold out by Sunday afternoon! Many craft vendors also attended all weekend, offering homemade maple syrup, candles and décor, handmade jewelry, and carved wooden goods.
dayton.com
Spring Valley Potato Festival returns this weekend
The 45th annual Spring Valley Potato Festival is returning this weekend with potato sundaes, soup, candy and more. Jon Keck, festival chair, said his favorite part is seeing everyone enjoying themselves and having fun. Festivities kick off at Walton Park at 7 a.m. Saturday with registration for the 5K Tater-Trot...
Fox 19
USPS driver trapped by powerlines after crash; flown to hospital
CLARKSVILLE, Ohio (WXIX) - A USPS driver had to be flown to the hospital following a crash Wednesday in Clarksville. The two-vehicle wreck happened in the 700 block of Lebanon Road, according to the Facebook post from Clinton-Warren Joint Fire District. First responders were told one person was trapped inside...
miamivalleytoday.com
Rad Candy Company to open in Tipp City
TIPP CITY — The Rad Candy Company is coming to downtown Tipp City this fall, with a projected opening date sometime in late October or early November. “At the earliest, it’s probably going to be the end of October or sometime in the beginning of November,” owner Mark Underwood said.
dayton.com
Hot Head Burritos closes Dayton-area restaurant
Hot Head Burritos, located at 6228 Far Hills Ave. in Washington Twp., has closed its doors. Kelly Gray, corporate officer and director of real estate for Hot Head Burritos, told Dayton.com they closed the Far Hills location on Sept. 26. She said the store never recouped its sales from COVID and they were struggling with continued staffing issues.
countynewsonline.org
Jeannie Lynn Fritz-Compton
Jeannie Lynn Fritz-Compton, 65, of Greenville, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the Brethren Retirement Community in Greenville. She was born on April 15, 1957, in Greenville, Ohio, to the late Floyd and Norma (Keihl) Wetzel. In addition to her parents, Jeannie was preceded in death by...
countynewsonline.org
Marilyn Sue Liebherr
MAY 30, 1937 – SEPTEMBER 28, 2022. Marilyn Sue Liebherr, age 85, of Greenville, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2022. Marilyn was born May 30, 1937. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.zecharbaileyfuneralhome.net for the Liebherr family.
1017thepoint.com
MAYOR SNOW THANKS COMMUNITY FOR SEARA BURTON SUPPORT
(Richmond, IN)--Richmond Mayor Dave Snow on Thursday reflected on what was a very difficult week with the funeral service of Officer Seara Burton. Snow posted "I am so proud of this entire community for navigating that difficulty with grace, dignity, and reverence for the heroic service of Officer Burton" Snow also encouraged everyone to watch a short but professionally produced video looking back on Monday’s event. You can find a link to that video on the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department Facebook page and across social media.
countynewsonline.org
Richard W. George
Richard W. “Dick” George, age 80, of New Madison, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, September 27, 2022, at the EverHeart Hospice Care Center in Greenville, Ohio. He was born on May 17, 1942, to the late Kenneth and Juanita (Henderson) George. In addition to his parents, Dick was...
