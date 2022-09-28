Expected heavy rains coming from the remnants of Hurricane Ian have caused organizers of the Vienna Oktoberfest celebration set for Oct. 1 to cancel the event. “This is not a decision the committee has taken lightly and we trust you will understand,” organizers said. “We have been closely monitoring Hurricane Ian over the past week, along with the Town of Vienna Parks and Recreation and Police Departments. Our first priority is to keep all our vendors, volunteers, visitors, staff and entertainment as safe as possible.”

VIENNA, VA ・ 20 HOURS AGO