Read full article on original website
Related
Tabs to File Explorer and more finally arrive in new Windows 11 2022 update
After what felt like radio silence from Microsoft since April, the company has announced that a major 2022 update for Windows 11 is now available to all users from today (September 20), with tabs in File Explorer being one of the tentpole features, even though it's a feature arriving in October.
technewstoday.com
Chrome Images Not Loading? Here’s How to Fix it
Sometimes, Chrome can stop loading images mainly due to Javascript settings being turned off. But, it can also be simply due to slow internet connection, glitches, corrupt update files, heavy extensions, and more. Still, many such errors with the Chrome browser can be vague and difficult to diagnose. Due to...
technewstoday.com
RDR_FILE_SYSTEM BSOD Error in Windows – How to fix it
When there’s trouble inside the Server Message Block (SMB) redirector file system, the computer crashes with a Blue Screen error displaying the Stop code: RDR_FILE_SYSTEM. The SMB redirector component is a file-sharing protocol used to transfer data between two or more computers and issues within this component are an ideal source of this error.
technewstoday.com
SSD Not Showing Up in Disk Management? Here’s How to Fix It
SSDs or Solid State Drives are now considered by many manufacturers and customers as the superior alternative when compared to hard disks. They do not have any moving parts and are less prone to damage or failure. However, SSD’s being an electronic device, are susceptible to faults and come with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
technewstoday.com
How to Reset Display Settings on Windows
You’ve probably tried tweaking Windows display settings once in a while. But what if you want to revert these changes? Well, Windows allows you to customize several display options, like scaling, resolution, application graphics, colors, fonts, and many more. Exploring these settings is fun until your display becomes nasty...
technewstoday.com
5 Ways to Fix Blinking Light on Router
When you’re facing networking issues, the lights on your router can be very helpful for narrowing down the exact cause and resolving the problem. There’s one major obstacle for troubleshooting like this, though, which is that the lights on a router and what they indicate often change from manufacturer to manufacturer.
technewstoday.com
Service Registration is Missing or Corrupt – How to Fix it?
Windows Operating system is not free of bugs, and most of them are resolved through Windows updates. However, sometimes, the very update service and other associated ones may be malfunctioning, resulting in the Service Registration is Missing or a Corrupt Error. This issue is usually associated with Windows updates and...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Base System Device Driver Error in Device Manager
The error “Base system device driver” appears after you install a new Windows update. You may notice a yellow unrecognized device labeled “Base system device” in the device manager. This means your PC cannot recognize a device connected to it. The device may still work, but...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
laptopmag.com
Windows 11 update is crashing PCs with Blue Screen of Death — here's the fix
Windows 11 22H2, unleashed to the public on Sept. 20, needs to be placed back in the cage it came from. The rough-around-the-edges update is wrecking PCs. Not only has it been dropping frame rates for Nvidia GPU-owning gamers, but it's also causing the disastrous Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) for some users.
The Verge
Microsoft’s new Outlook for Windows now available to all Office testers
Microsoft is making its new version of Outlook for Windows available to all Office testers this week. The new Outlook for Windows app will make the desktop email client a lot more like the web version. Microsoft has been working on this redesign for months, and originally released a semi-public beta earlier this year.
Cult of Mac
Autumn Sale: Buy Windows 10 Pro for just $16 and get free upgrade to Windows 11
This post on discount Microsoft software is presented by CdkeySales.com. Software activation keys provider CdkeySales.com offers fantastic deals on must-have Microsoft software in its Autumn Sale. And as a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and get an even better deal on Windows 10 — with a totally free upgrade to Windows 11. (You can score big savings on plenty of other Microsoft software, too.)
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Reset PC Stuck at 1%, 26%, 36%, 76%, 99%
Resetting your PC is the last option you have to repair any system issues. You can use it to change your system to the default state which is free of any errors. However, sometimes, this process gets stuck at certain percentages like 1%, 26%, 36%, 76%, 99%, and so on.
technewstoday.com
Lenovo Camera Not Working? Try These 8 Fixes
Sometimes, when you are trying to video call a friend or stream on a platform from your Lenovo device, you may find your camera is not working. This issue usually occurs due to device errors or improper settings on your PC. Lenovo computers also provide a dedicated switch to disable...
The Windows Club
Temporary files not deleting in Windows 11/10
There might be many reasons for Temporary files not deleting in Windows 11/10. Windows creates temporary files for many things. It can be browsing, downloading Windows updates, and so on. Temporary files can consume hundreds of gigabytes of your computer’s memory, making the situation quite complex. Occasionally, temporary files should be removed; otherwise, they unnecessarily burden your computer storage, lowering your system’s overall performance. However, many have reported issues when removing the temporary files.
techunwrapped.com
End clap for Stadia, Windows 11 is the victim of blue screens of death, this is the recap
Stadia goes out of business, Windows 11 update 22H2 causes a blue screen of death, the Samsung Galaxy S22 is already taking advantage of the October 2022 security update, this is the recap. This is probably the most striking news this weekend: Stadia will soon stop. If Google has decided...
technewstoday.com
Kindle App Not Working? Try These 7 Fixes
Is your Amazon Kindle crashing or stuck on loading every time you open it? This usually happens due to either weak internet connectivity or an outdated version. Kindle also fails to respond when too many apps are running on your device, causing the processor to overheat and software to malfunction.
technewstoday.com
How to Sort Gmail by Date on Any Device
If you want to boost your productivity, one tip is to cut down time on useless tasks, like sorting through each individual email. With the tools that Gmail offers, you can quickly divide emails based on the dates. Depending on your requirement, there are multiple methods you can apply to...
technewstoday.com
How to Apply Formula to Entire Column in Excel
While working with an Excel spreadsheet, you perform countless calculations across cells in multiple columns. So, you most likely will encounter a situation where you have the same formula that you can apply to an entire column. Fortunately, Excel provides us with various ways to do so. You just need...
technewstoday.com
What to Do With a Broken TV
Broken TVs might seem like a massive issue at first glance, but they are repairable in most cases. Depending upon the severity of the damage, the TV manufacturer can get it repaired for free if you are under the warranty period. But if the damage is severe and is in...
Comments / 0