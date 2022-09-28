ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Software

Comments / 0

Related
technewstoday.com

Chrome Images Not Loading? Here’s How to Fix it

Sometimes, Chrome can stop loading images mainly due to Javascript settings being turned off. But, it can also be simply due to slow internet connection, glitches, corrupt update files, heavy extensions, and more. Still, many such errors with the Chrome browser can be vague and difficult to diagnose. Due to...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

RDR_FILE_SYSTEM BSOD Error in Windows – How to fix it

When there’s trouble inside the Server Message Block (SMB) redirector file system, the computer crashes with a Blue Screen error displaying the Stop code: RDR_FILE_SYSTEM. The SMB redirector component is a file-sharing protocol used to transfer data between two or more computers and issues within this component are an ideal source of this error.
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

SSD Not Showing Up in Disk Management? Here’s How to Fix It

SSDs or Solid State Drives are now considered by many manufacturers and customers as the superior alternative when compared to hard disks. They do not have any moving parts and are less prone to damage or failure. However, SSD’s being an electronic device, are susceptible to faults and come with...
COMPUTERS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Windows Software#Windows Search#Windows Registry#Windows Os#The Action Center
technewstoday.com

How to Reset Display Settings on Windows

You’ve probably tried tweaking Windows display settings once in a while. But what if you want to revert these changes? Well, Windows allows you to customize several display options, like scaling, resolution, application graphics, colors, fonts, and many more. Exploring these settings is fun until your display becomes nasty...
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

5 Ways to Fix Blinking Light on Router

When you’re facing networking issues, the lights on your router can be very helpful for narrowing down the exact cause and resolving the problem. There’s one major obstacle for troubleshooting like this, though, which is that the lights on a router and what they indicate often change from manufacturer to manufacturer.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

Service Registration is Missing or Corrupt – How to Fix it?

Windows Operating system is not free of bugs, and most of them are resolved through Windows updates. However, sometimes, the very update service and other associated ones may be malfunctioning, resulting in the Service Registration is Missing or a Corrupt Error. This issue is usually associated with Windows updates and...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

How to Fix Base System Device Driver Error in Device Manager

The error “Base system device driver” appears after you install a new Windows update. You may notice a yellow unrecognized device labeled “Base system device” in the device manager. This means your PC cannot recognize a device connected to it. The device may still work, but...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Software
The Verge

Microsoft’s new Outlook for Windows now available to all Office testers

Microsoft is making its new version of Outlook for Windows available to all Office testers this week. The new Outlook for Windows app will make the desktop email client a lot more like the web version. Microsoft has been working on this redesign for months, and originally released a semi-public beta earlier this year.
SOFTWARE
Cult of Mac

Autumn Sale: Buy Windows 10 Pro for just $16 and get free upgrade to Windows 11

This post on discount Microsoft software is presented by CdkeySales.com. Software activation keys provider CdkeySales.com offers fantastic deals on must-have Microsoft software in its Autumn Sale. And as a Cult of Mac reader, you can click on the links below and get an even better deal on Windows 10 — with a totally free upgrade to Windows 11. (You can score big savings on plenty of other Microsoft software, too.)
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How to Fix Reset PC Stuck at 1%, 26%, 36%, 76%, 99%

Resetting your PC is the last option you have to repair any system issues. You can use it to change your system to the default state which is free of any errors. However, sometimes, this process gets stuck at certain percentages like 1%, 26%, 36%, 76%, 99%, and so on.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

Lenovo Camera Not Working? Try These 8 Fixes

Sometimes, when you are trying to video call a friend or stream on a platform from your Lenovo device, you may find your camera is not working. This issue usually occurs due to device errors or improper settings on your PC. Lenovo computers also provide a dedicated switch to disable...
ELECTRONICS
The Windows Club

Temporary files not deleting in Windows 11/10

There might be many reasons for Temporary files not deleting in Windows 11/10. Windows creates temporary files for many things. It can be browsing, downloading Windows updates, and so on. Temporary files can consume hundreds of gigabytes of your computer’s memory, making the situation quite complex. Occasionally, temporary files should be removed; otherwise, they unnecessarily burden your computer storage, lowering your system’s overall performance. However, many have reported issues when removing the temporary files.
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

Kindle App Not Working? Try These 7 Fixes

Is your Amazon Kindle crashing or stuck on loading every time you open it? This usually happens due to either weak internet connectivity or an outdated version. Kindle also fails to respond when too many apps are running on your device, causing the processor to overheat and software to malfunction.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Sort Gmail by Date on Any Device

If you want to boost your productivity, one tip is to cut down time on useless tasks, like sorting through each individual email. With the tools that Gmail offers, you can quickly divide emails based on the dates. Depending on your requirement, there are multiple methods you can apply to...
INTERNET
technewstoday.com

How to Apply Formula to Entire Column in Excel

While working with an Excel spreadsheet, you perform countless calculations across cells in multiple columns. So, you most likely will encounter a situation where you have the same formula that you can apply to an entire column. Fortunately, Excel provides us with various ways to do so. You just need...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

What to Do With a Broken TV

Broken TVs might seem like a massive issue at first glance, but they are repairable in most cases. Depending upon the severity of the damage, the TV manufacturer can get it repaired for free if you are under the warranty period. But if the damage is severe and is in...
ELECTRONICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy