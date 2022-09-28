Read full article on original website
technewstoday.com
How to Reset Display Settings on Windows
You’ve probably tried tweaking Windows display settings once in a while. But what if you want to revert these changes? Well, Windows allows you to customize several display options, like scaling, resolution, application graphics, colors, fonts, and many more. Exploring these settings is fun until your display becomes nasty...
technewstoday.com
How to Remove Windows Defender Security Warning
“Windows Defender Security Warning” seems like a legitimate warning message, but it is a fake error made by scammers. This phishing attack redirects you to a fake Microsoft support page and displays a warning error. It may also put your browser in full-screen mode, where you can’t see other...
technewstoday.com
Chrome Images Not Loading? Here’s How to Fix it
Sometimes, Chrome can stop loading images mainly due to Javascript settings being turned off. But, it can also be simply due to slow internet connection, glitches, corrupt update files, heavy extensions, and more. Still, many such errors with the Chrome browser can be vague and difficult to diagnose. Due to...
technewstoday.com
Service Registration is Missing or Corrupt – How to Fix it?
Windows Operating system is not free of bugs, and most of them are resolved through Windows updates. However, sometimes, the very update service and other associated ones may be malfunctioning, resulting in the Service Registration is Missing or a Corrupt Error. This issue is usually associated with Windows updates and...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Failed to Open a Session For The Virtual Machine” Error?
Setting up a Virtual Machine is not always a piece of cake. You have to configure a few important settings to make it work flawlessly. Failing to use proper settings can lead to several errors while running the VM. The Failed to Open a Session For the Virtual Machine error can usually occur if the system is unable to start the VM. This can be due to varying causes, ranging from virtualization not enabled at all to virtualization resources used by other programs.
technewstoday.com
5 Ways to Fix Blinking Light on Router
When you’re facing networking issues, the lights on your router can be very helpful for narrowing down the exact cause and resolving the problem. There’s one major obstacle for troubleshooting like this, though, which is that the lights on a router and what they indicate often change from manufacturer to manufacturer.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Base System Device Driver Error in Device Manager
The error “Base system device driver” appears after you install a new Windows update. You may notice a yellow unrecognized device labeled “Base system device” in the device manager. This means your PC cannot recognize a device connected to it. The device may still work, but...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Reset PC Stuck at 1%, 26%, 36%, 76%, 99%
Resetting your PC is the last option you have to repair any system issues. You can use it to change your system to the default state which is free of any errors. However, sometimes, this process gets stuck at certain percentages like 1%, 26%, 36%, 76%, 99%, and so on.
technewstoday.com
Fix aksdf.sys Blue Screen Error in Windows
The aksdf.sys is a system file that belongs to Aladdin HASP Data Filter Device Driver. It is a part of SafeNet Inc and works on filtering non-essential data. This file works under the Sentinel Application system which is used for encryption and protection of data of your PC. Error in...
technewstoday.com
How to Sort Gmail by Date on Any Device
If you want to boost your productivity, one tip is to cut down time on useless tasks, like sorting through each individual email. With the tools that Gmail offers, you can quickly divide emails based on the dates. Depending on your requirement, there are multiple methods you can apply to...
technewstoday.com
How to Create Desktop Shortcut on Mac
Desktop shortcuts offer a convenient way of accessing your files and opening your applications. Shortcuts are like a “short” path for you to access the contents of a file or a program. macOS provides you with several easy ways to create desktop shortcuts on Mac, and we’re going to talk about those steps here in this article.
technewstoday.com
SSD Not Showing Up in Disk Management? Here’s How to Fix It
SSDs or Solid State Drives are now considered by many manufacturers and customers as the superior alternative when compared to hard disks. They do not have any moving parts and are less prone to damage or failure. However, SSD’s being an electronic device, are susceptible to faults and come with...
technewstoday.com
Kindle App Not Working? Try These 7 Fixes
Is your Amazon Kindle crashing or stuck on loading every time you open it? This usually happens due to either weak internet connectivity or an outdated version. Kindle also fails to respond when too many apps are running on your device, causing the processor to overheat and software to malfunction.
technewstoday.com
How to Put Check Mark in Google Sheets
By using checkmarks and checkboxes in Google Sheets, you can organize your records and data more effectively. Such features help you create tallies and attendance or polish your worksheet to present a clear result from hundreds of data. There are several functions and formulas that allow you to insert check...
technewstoday.com
How to Freeze Rows and Columns on Google Sheets
While using Sheets, you may feel the need to lock specific rows or columns while scrolling through the grid. Google Sheets has the feature where you can lock rows and columns from the Freeze tool. Using this feature, you could freeze the top and range of rows/columns from the top.
technewstoday.com
How to Apply Formula to Entire Column in Excel
While working with an Excel spreadsheet, you perform countless calculations across cells in multiple columns. So, you most likely will encounter a situation where you have the same formula that you can apply to an entire column. Fortunately, Excel provides us with various ways to do so. You just need...
technewstoday.com
How to Convert Excel to Google Sheets
Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets are one of the most used spreadsheets. While Excel is an application part of the Office 365 package, Google Sheets is a cloud-based spreadsheet included in Google Workspace. With different users using different spreadsheets, you might occasionally find the need to convert your Excel documents to Google Sheets.
technewstoday.com
How to Loop a Video on iPhone
In recent days, looping videos have taken internet by storm. It is a fun little activity to make a humorous moment on repeat. Considering this growing popularity, several social media platforms and device manufacturers have integrated this feature into their devices. You can easily loop a video on your iPhone...
technewstoday.com
How to Add Watermark on Google Docs
Watermark is a popular way of securing your content from copyright infringement. In 2022, Google Docs offered the feature of adding a watermark as text or image on every page of your Google Docs. This made it easy for authors to show the proprietary on their articles. In this article,...
technewstoday.com
How to Connect Roku to WiFi With or Without Remote
Roku streaming devices provide endless entertainment to their users. But, to enjoy the streaming experience, you must connect it to a strong Wi-Fi connection. There can be several instances when you might need to reconnect your device to Wi-Fi. If you have recently performed a factory reset on your Roku or reset the network connection, you must join a Wi-Fi network again.
