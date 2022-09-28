Read full article on original website
Related
Two fallen Oklahoma firefighters to be honored
The lives of two Oklahoma firefighters will be honored by the Oklahoma State Firefighters Association.
yukonprogressnews.com
Living the American dream in Yukon
When it came to wanting a better life for his children, Justin Ellis didn’t have to spend much time thinking it out. He simply moved back to Yukon. Ellis, a member of the Miller Class of 1990, is enjoying the fruits of his labor, balancing life and business with a focus on family.
okcfox.com
The Friends + Family Event Rewarding Bob Mills Furniture Customers
When you walk into Bob Mills Furniture it's like shopping with family. This weekend they are honoring customers with their Friends and Family event. From prizes to free furniture, it is an event you do not want to miss. We got all the details from the man himself, Bob Mills.
kswo.com
USS Oklahoma City memorial complete
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete. You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park. The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A 1919 home on the 2022 Heritage Hills Home Tour
Chad and Emily Reynolds are happy every day they get to walk around in a home that developer G.A. Nichols built in 1919.
‘A miracle the whole way,’ Oklahoma baby born 18 weeks premature continues to defy the odds
In her 10 months of life, little Eris has undergone a dozen surgeries and exceeded doctors expectations.
Photos: Adorable dogs in need of loving homes
Organizers are seeking loving homes for dozens of adorable dogs and cats who are in need of a family.
Max Westheimer Airport to host 16th annual Aviation Festival
If you've always dreamed of learning more about aircrafts that soar above the clouds, you won't want to miss the 16th annual Aviation Festival.
IN THIS ARTICLE
LIST: Oklahoma optometrists offer free vision exams
Several optometrists from across Oklahoma will be giving complimentary eye exams to those in need.
Oklahoma’s First 911 Center Therapy Dog Having Paw-sitive Effect On Dispatchers
A therapy dog, believed to be the first one assigned to a 911 center in Oklahoma, is boosting the morale of dispatchers who take hundreds of calls per day. Bella is the therapy dog for the Norman Emergency Communications Center at the Norman Police Department. She was severely malnourished when...
Purcell city employee recovering after customer dispute turned violent
The Purcell Police Department tells KFOR a city utility customer had a dispute about whether his utilities were on or off. It then escalated into a physical confrontation with one of the city employees inside city hall.
WATCH: Procession Held For OCPD Sgt. Meagan Burke
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 was over the scene of a Thursday afternoon procession held for a fallen OCPD officer. Authorities identified the officer as Oklahoma City Police Department Sergeant Meagan Burke. While driving northbound on Interstate 44 in southwest OKC, police said Burke's vehicle was struck by a southbound vehicle...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
yukonprogressnews.com
Canadian County pet shelter filled to brim
Pets & People’s local shelter is filled to the brim with animals seeking new “forever” homes. And the eastern Canadian County humane society will try to thin out its furry population during a week-long adoption special that starts this weekend. “We have a ton of sweet, loving,...
Devastating fire wipes out Washington family home, burglars take what’s left
A devastating fire wiped out a home near East Maple and Highway 24 two weeks ago and the family lost nearly everything.
kosu.org
Signs pop up in Oklahoma City encouraging people to 'close the library'
Mysterious signs have been popping up in the Oklahoma City metro this week calling on residents to vote to “close the library,” on election day and attend a “book burning party,” the following week. They direct passersby to visit a Facebook page with no information about...
KXII.com
Bethany man charged with drug trafficking
BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma City man was arrested in Bryan County after he was allegedly caught trafficking drugs, including fentanyl. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Charles Brownlee was in possession of at least one gram of fentanyl, as well as meth and marijuana.
3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma
While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
Cleveland County gun fight causes concern
Cleveland County Sheriff’s Office deputies are thankful that a stray bullet from a gunfire exchange didn’t hit any bystanders.
Oklahoma Daily
Pike Off OTA, Cleveland County residents dispute ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project at state Capitol interim study
Legislators from across the state heard concerns regarding the operation of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and ACCESS Oklahoma from members of Pike Off OTA and Cleveland County residents during an interim study at the Oklahoma state Capitol Tuesday. The new study, requested by Sen. Rob Standridge (R-Norman), followed another focused...
Iconic First Christian Church demolished in Oklahoma City
Following a long battle, a well-known church in Oklahoma City is now a pile of rubble.
Comments / 0