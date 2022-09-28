ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canadian County, OK

yukonprogressnews.com

Living the American dream in Yukon

When it came to wanting a better life for his children, Justin Ellis didn’t have to spend much time thinking it out. He simply moved back to Yukon. Ellis, a member of the Miller Class of 1990, is enjoying the fruits of his labor, balancing life and business with a focus on family.
YUKON, OK
kswo.com

USS Oklahoma City memorial complete

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - After two years in the works, the USS Oklahoma City Naval Memorial is finally complete. You can now see the massive submarine anchor up close and personal, at Elmer Thomas Park. The process began in 2020, when Eagle Scout Matthew Aguilar was looking to complete a...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
yukonprogressnews.com

Canadian County pet shelter filled to brim

Pets & People’s local shelter is filled to the brim with animals seeking new “forever” homes. And the eastern Canadian County humane society will try to thin out its furry population during a week-long adoption special that starts this weekend. “We have a ton of sweet, loving,...
CANADIAN COUNTY, OK
KXII.com

Bethany man charged with drug trafficking

BRYAN COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - An Oklahoma City man was arrested in Bryan County after he was allegedly caught trafficking drugs, including fentanyl. According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Charles Brownlee was in possession of at least one gram of fentanyl, as well as meth and marijuana.
BRYAN COUNTY, OK
Alina Andras

3 Great Steakhouses in Oklahoma

While it is true that it is very easy to prepare a steak at home, it is also true that we all love to go out with our loved ones from time to time and enjoy a nice dinner that somebody else prepared. If you too love to discover new restaurant, this article is for you because I have put together a list of three amazing steakhouses in Oklahoma that you should absolutely visit if you want to see what a good steak house taste like. Here are the three highly praised restaurants in Oklahoma.
OKLAHOMA STATE
Oklahoma Daily

Pike Off OTA, Cleveland County residents dispute ACCESS Oklahoma turnpike project at state Capitol interim study

Legislators from across the state heard concerns regarding the operation of the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority and ACCESS Oklahoma from members of Pike Off OTA and Cleveland County residents during an interim study at the Oklahoma state Capitol Tuesday. The new study, requested by Sen. Rob Standridge (R-Norman), followed another focused...
CLEVELAND COUNTY, OK

