technewstoday.com
5 Ways to Fix Blinking Light on Router
When you’re facing networking issues, the lights on your router can be very helpful for narrowing down the exact cause and resolving the problem. There’s one major obstacle for troubleshooting like this, though, which is that the lights on a router and what they indicate often change from manufacturer to manufacturer.
Tabs to File Explorer and more finally arrive in new Windows 11 2022 update
After what felt like radio silence from Microsoft since April, the company has announced that a major 2022 update for Windows 11 is now available to all users from today (September 20), with tabs in File Explorer being one of the tentpole features, even though it's a feature arriving in October.
technewstoday.com
How to Make User Admin in Windows?
If you have been using Windows for some time, you might have encountered messages similar to “You don’t currently have permission to access this folder” while making changes to the folder or while installing any new software on your device. This message pops up when a user...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Base System Device Driver Error in Device Manager
The error “Base system device driver” appears after you install a new Windows update. You may notice a yellow unrecognized device labeled “Base system device” in the device manager. This means your PC cannot recognize a device connected to it. The device may still work, but...
technewstoday.com
How to Reset Display Settings on Windows
You’ve probably tried tweaking Windows display settings once in a while. But what if you want to revert these changes? Well, Windows allows you to customize several display options, like scaling, resolution, application graphics, colors, fonts, and many more. Exploring these settings is fun until your display becomes nasty...
technewstoday.com
How to Sort Gmail by Date on Any Device
If you want to boost your productivity, one tip is to cut down time on useless tasks, like sorting through each individual email. With the tools that Gmail offers, you can quickly divide emails based on the dates. Depending on your requirement, there are multiple methods you can apply to...
technewstoday.com
How to Remove Windows Defender Security Warning
“Windows Defender Security Warning” seems like a legitimate warning message, but it is a fake error made by scammers. This phishing attack redirects you to a fake Microsoft support page and displays a warning error. It may also put your browser in full-screen mode, where you can’t see other...
technewstoday.com
How to Fix “Failed to Open a Session For The Virtual Machine” Error?
Setting up a Virtual Machine is not always a piece of cake. You have to configure a few important settings to make it work flawlessly. Failing to use proper settings can lead to several errors while running the VM. The Failed to Open a Session For the Virtual Machine error can usually occur if the system is unable to start the VM. This can be due to varying causes, ranging from virtualization not enabled at all to virtualization resources used by other programs.
technewstoday.com
Service Registration is Missing or Corrupt – How to Fix it?
Windows Operating system is not free of bugs, and most of them are resolved through Windows updates. However, sometimes, the very update service and other associated ones may be malfunctioning, resulting in the Service Registration is Missing or a Corrupt Error. This issue is usually associated with Windows updates and...
The Windows Club
Temporary files not deleting in Windows 11/10
There might be many reasons for Temporary files not deleting in Windows 11/10. Windows creates temporary files for many things. It can be browsing, downloading Windows updates, and so on. Temporary files can consume hundreds of gigabytes of your computer’s memory, making the situation quite complex. Occasionally, temporary files should be removed; otherwise, they unnecessarily burden your computer storage, lowering your system’s overall performance. However, many have reported issues when removing the temporary files.
technewstoday.com
How to Put Check Mark in Google Sheets
By using checkmarks and checkboxes in Google Sheets, you can organize your records and data more effectively. Such features help you create tallies and attendance or polish your worksheet to present a clear result from hundreds of data. There are several functions and formulas that allow you to insert check...
technewstoday.com
Kindle App Not Working? Try These 7 Fixes
Is your Amazon Kindle crashing or stuck on loading every time you open it? This usually happens due to either weak internet connectivity or an outdated version. Kindle also fails to respond when too many apps are running on your device, causing the processor to overheat and software to malfunction.
The Windows Club
Cannot move or copy large-size folders from external HHD to external HDD
If you cannot move or copy large-size folders from one external HHD to another external HDD, then this post will help resolve the problem. Moving a large size file or a huge folder is not uncommon. Most users always do it, including moving the photo collection, movies, and backup. However, at times, the copy fails in between, and that’s a big problem because you need to do it all over again as there is no way to resume.
technewstoday.com
How to Fix Reset PC Stuck at 1%, 26%, 36%, 76%, 99%
Resetting your PC is the last option you have to repair any system issues. You can use it to change your system to the default state which is free of any errors. However, sometimes, this process gets stuck at certain percentages like 1%, 26%, 36%, 76%, 99%, and so on.
technewstoday.com
How to Freeze Rows and Columns on Google Sheets
While using Sheets, you may feel the need to lock specific rows or columns while scrolling through the grid. Google Sheets has the feature where you can lock rows and columns from the Freeze tool. Using this feature, you could freeze the top and range of rows/columns from the top.
technewstoday.com
Chrome Images Not Loading? Here’s How to Fix it
Sometimes, Chrome can stop loading images mainly due to Javascript settings being turned off. But, it can also be simply due to slow internet connection, glitches, corrupt update files, heavy extensions, and more. Still, many such errors with the Chrome browser can be vague and difficult to diagnose. Due to...
technewstoday.com
Lenovo Camera Not Working? Try These 8 Fixes
Sometimes, when you are trying to video call a friend or stream on a platform from your Lenovo device, you may find your camera is not working. This issue usually occurs due to device errors or improper settings on your PC. Lenovo computers also provide a dedicated switch to disable...
notebookcheck.net
Microsoft will kill SwiftKey for iOS next week
After less than a decade since its release for iOS, which took place in September 2014, the Microsoft-owned virtual keyboard app SwiftKey (originally developed by TouchType) will be removed from the Apple App Store on October 5. This move comes after over a year without updates, but there is no official reason yet.
technewstoday.com
How to Create Desktop Shortcut on Mac
Desktop shortcuts offer a convenient way of accessing your files and opening your applications. Shortcuts are like a “short” path for you to access the contents of a file or a program. macOS provides you with several easy ways to create desktop shortcuts on Mac, and we’re going to talk about those steps here in this article.
Android Headlines
Google Tests UI Revamp For Its Phone App
Google seems to be testing a UI revamp for its Phone app. Several users have reported seeing a redesigned in-call UI in recent days. The new layout moves the buttons that appear on the screen during an ongoing call to the bottom of the screen. They currently appear much higher on the screen.
