ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Technology

Comments / 0

Related
technewstoday.com

5 Ways to Fix Blinking Light on Router

When you’re facing networking issues, the lights on your router can be very helpful for narrowing down the exact cause and resolving the problem. There’s one major obstacle for troubleshooting like this, though, which is that the lights on a router and what they indicate often change from manufacturer to manufacturer.
COMPUTERS
The Verge

WhatsApp adds one-click links to join a call and tests 32-person video chats

WhatsApp is rolling out a new feature that allows users to share a direct link to a call, making it easier to stay in contact with your loved ones. The Call Links feature will start to appear on WhatsApp this week and can be accessed through a banner located at the top of the Calls tab. WhatsApp users who want to try the Call Link feature will need the latest version of the app.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fix You
TechRadar

Google Chrome ad blockers live on after API changes postponed

Google Chrome extensions are set to see another year of support for enterprise use following the company’s decision to postpone their deletion from the Chrome Web Store until January 2024. The announcement (opens in new tab) on the Google Chrome Developers blog offers a stay of execution for sweeping...
INTERNET
Android Police

How to delete cookies on Android

Cookies are small text files that websites save on your device to enhance your browsing experience. These files contain data that help websites remember your login information and preferences and deliver locally relevant content. Thanks to cookies, you don't have to enter your login credentials every time you visit a website or set your browsing preferences.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

How to Fix Base System Device Driver Error in Device Manager

The error “Base system device driver” appears after you install a new Windows update. You may notice a yellow unrecognized device labeled “Base system device” in the device manager. This means your PC cannot recognize a device connected to it. The device may still work, but...
SOFTWARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Iphone
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Google
technewstoday.com

How to Reset Display Settings on Windows

You’ve probably tried tweaking Windows display settings once in a while. But what if you want to revert these changes? Well, Windows allows you to customize several display options, like scaling, resolution, application graphics, colors, fonts, and many more. Exploring these settings is fun until your display becomes nasty...
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

How to Put Check Mark in Google Sheets

By using checkmarks and checkboxes in Google Sheets, you can organize your records and data more effectively. Such features help you create tallies and attendance or polish your worksheet to present a clear result from hundreds of data. There are several functions and formulas that allow you to insert check...
INTERNET
technewstoday.com

Tablet Touch Screen Not Working? Here are 12 Proven Ways to Fix It

Modern tablets incorporate a touch screen for easy navigation. But sometimes they cease to work and create problems. Many users reported that they faced an occasional unresponsive screen. It mostly happens when you use a tablet while on charge or due to high RAM usage. The tablet touch screen can...
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

Fix aksdf.sys Blue Screen Error in Windows

The aksdf.sys is a system file that belongs to Aladdin HASP Data Filter Device Driver. It is a part of SafeNet Inc and works on filtering non-essential data. This file works under the Sentinel Application system which is used for encryption and protection of data of your PC. Error in...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

How to Fix Reset PC Stuck at 1%, 26%, 36%, 76%, 99%

Resetting your PC is the last option you have to repair any system issues. You can use it to change your system to the default state which is free of any errors. However, sometimes, this process gets stuck at certain percentages like 1%, 26%, 36%, 76%, 99%, and so on.
COMPUTERS
technewstoday.com

Chrome Images Not Loading? Here’s How to Fix it

Sometimes, Chrome can stop loading images mainly due to Javascript settings being turned off. But, it can also be simply due to slow internet connection, glitches, corrupt update files, heavy extensions, and more. Still, many such errors with the Chrome browser can be vague and difficult to diagnose. Due to...
SOFTWARE
technewstoday.com

9 Ways to Fix AirDrop Not Working on iOS or MacOS

Airdrop allows you to transfer any type of media file (photos, videos, documents, or contacts) between iOS and Mac devices. To share files, this feature uses Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connections. However, just like any other feature, Airdrop is not without flaws. Your Airdrop could run into problems when you haven’t...
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

How to Connect Roku to WiFi With or Without Remote

Roku streaming devices provide endless entertainment to their users. But, to enjoy the streaming experience, you must connect it to a strong Wi-Fi connection. There can be several instances when you might need to reconnect your device to Wi-Fi. If you have recently performed a factory reset on your Roku or reset the network connection, you must join a Wi-Fi network again.
COMPUTERS
Android Authority

How to find downloaded files on an iPhone or iPad

When you download something, does it disappear into a black hole?. When you download something on a desktop computer, it’s easy to find. Simply, open up the hard drive folders and look for what you just downloaded. But on iOS devices, it gets a bit more difficult. Different file types get saved to different places and different apps. Here’s a quick rundown on where you can find downloaded files on an iPhone or iPad.
CELL PHONES
technewstoday.com

Lenovo Camera Not Working? Try These 8 Fixes

Sometimes, when you are trying to video call a friend or stream on a platform from your Lenovo device, you may find your camera is not working. This issue usually occurs due to device errors or improper settings on your PC. Lenovo computers also provide a dedicated switch to disable...
ELECTRONICS
technewstoday.com

How to Freeze Rows and Columns on Google Sheets

While using Sheets, you may feel the need to lock specific rows or columns while scrolling through the grid. Google Sheets has the feature where you can lock rows and columns from the Freeze tool. Using this feature, you could freeze the top and range of rows/columns from the top.
TECHNOLOGY
technewstoday.com

How to Get Local Channels on Roku

Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy