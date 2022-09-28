Google is preparing to unveil the new Pixel 7 and 7 Pro on October 6, but further down the line we've got a Pixel Tablet waiting for us. Long before that even gets here, Google's been trying to show tablets a little overdue love, like the work it's been doing to optimize over 20 of the company’s apps for tablets. Following the Material You dynamic theming change, we're now seeing the Play Store on Android tablets shaping up into what we were promised back at Google I/O 2022.

