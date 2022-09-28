Read full article on original website
How to Reset Display Settings on Windows
You’ve probably tried tweaking Windows display settings once in a while. But what if you want to revert these changes? Well, Windows allows you to customize several display options, like scaling, resolution, application graphics, colors, fonts, and many more. Exploring these settings is fun until your display becomes nasty...
Kindle App Not Working? Try These 7 Fixes
Is your Amazon Kindle crashing or stuck on loading every time you open it? This usually happens due to either weak internet connectivity or an outdated version. Kindle also fails to respond when too many apps are running on your device, causing the processor to overheat and software to malfunction.
How to Convert Excel to Google Sheets
Microsoft Excel and Google Sheets are one of the most used spreadsheets. While Excel is an application part of the Office 365 package, Google Sheets is a cloud-based spreadsheet included in Google Workspace. With different users using different spreadsheets, you might occasionally find the need to convert your Excel documents to Google Sheets.
How to Create Desktop Shortcut on Mac
Desktop shortcuts offer a convenient way of accessing your files and opening your applications. Shortcuts are like a “short” path for you to access the contents of a file or a program. macOS provides you with several easy ways to create desktop shortcuts on Mac, and we’re going to talk about those steps here in this article.
How to Add Watermark on Google Docs
Watermark is a popular way of securing your content from copyright infringement. In 2022, Google Docs offered the feature of adding a watermark as text or image on every page of your Google Docs. This made it easy for authors to show the proprietary on their articles. In this article,...
5 Ways to Fix Blinking Light on Router
When you’re facing networking issues, the lights on your router can be very helpful for narrowing down the exact cause and resolving the problem. There’s one major obstacle for troubleshooting like this, though, which is that the lights on a router and what they indicate often change from manufacturer to manufacturer.
Chrome Images Not Loading? Here’s How to Fix it
Sometimes, Chrome can stop loading images mainly due to Javascript settings being turned off. But, it can also be simply due to slow internet connection, glitches, corrupt update files, heavy extensions, and more. Still, many such errors with the Chrome browser can be vague and difficult to diagnose. Due to...
9 Ways to Fix AirDrop Not Working on iOS or MacOS
Airdrop allows you to transfer any type of media file (photos, videos, documents, or contacts) between iOS and Mac devices. To share files, this feature uses Bluetooth or Wi-Fi connections. However, just like any other feature, Airdrop is not without flaws. Your Airdrop could run into problems when you haven’t...
How to Apply Formula to Entire Column in Excel
While working with an Excel spreadsheet, you perform countless calculations across cells in multiple columns. So, you most likely will encounter a situation where you have the same formula that you can apply to an entire column. Fortunately, Excel provides us with various ways to do so. You just need...
Fix aksdf.sys Blue Screen Error in Windows
The aksdf.sys is a system file that belongs to Aladdin HASP Data Filter Device Driver. It is a part of SafeNet Inc and works on filtering non-essential data. This file works under the Sentinel Application system which is used for encryption and protection of data of your PC. Error in...
How to Fix Reset PC Stuck at 1%, 26%, 36%, 76%, 99%
Resetting your PC is the last option you have to repair any system issues. You can use it to change your system to the default state which is free of any errors. However, sometimes, this process gets stuck at certain percentages like 1%, 26%, 36%, 76%, 99%, and so on.
How to Get Local Channels on Roku
Although you can stream various shows or movies on Roku, you might want to watch local news on your TV. Since Roku does not have access to local channels by default, you might have to add it on your own. Luckily, you can get local channels on your Roku from...
Service Registration is Missing or Corrupt – How to Fix it?
Windows Operating system is not free of bugs, and most of them are resolved through Windows updates. However, sometimes, the very update service and other associated ones may be malfunctioning, resulting in the Service Registration is Missing or a Corrupt Error. This issue is usually associated with Windows updates and...
How to Fix Base System Device Driver Error in Device Manager
The error “Base system device driver” appears after you install a new Windows update. You may notice a yellow unrecognized device labeled “Base system device” in the device manager. This means your PC cannot recognize a device connected to it. The device may still work, but...
How to Change Default Language on Facebook?
When you create your Facebook account, your default language is automatically configured to match the device’s language. If you don’t like the language, however, you can always change it to your preference. Interestingly, Facebook offers a wide range of languages to select from — 111 to be exact....
Lenovo Camera Not Working? Try These 8 Fixes
Sometimes, when you are trying to video call a friend or stream on a platform from your Lenovo device, you may find your camera is not working. This issue usually occurs due to device errors or improper settings on your PC. Lenovo computers also provide a dedicated switch to disable...
6 Ways to Clean Tablet and Smartphone Safely
Our smartphone is what we use the most throughout the day. So, it is easily the most prone to invisible dirt and germs even when we wash our hands often. The same goes for another most used device, like a tablet. Since we interact with such devices with our hands,...
Bluetooth Disappeared on Windows? Here’s How to Fix It
In Windows, users can seamlessly connect their Bluetooth devices as the feature is easily accessible through the system tray and the action center. But, there are instances it disappears from everywhere, be it the action center, system tray, Bluetooth settings menu, or Device Manager window. Users reported encountering this particular...
How to Connect Roku to WiFi With or Without Remote
Roku streaming devices provide endless entertainment to their users. But, to enjoy the streaming experience, you must connect it to a strong Wi-Fi connection. There can be several instances when you might need to reconnect your device to Wi-Fi. If you have recently performed a factory reset on your Roku or reset the network connection, you must join a Wi-Fi network again.
What to Do With a Broken TV
Broken TVs might seem like a massive issue at first glance, but they are repairable in most cases. Depending upon the severity of the damage, the TV manufacturer can get it repaired for free if you are under the warranty period. But if the damage is severe and is in...
