Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: October 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in October 2022. This month brings a bounty of fall festival fun, with the return of the Greek Festival, cultural celebrations, Ren Fest, Halloween, Día de Muertos, and much more.
Houston Press

Party Time! Excellent! J Fest Returns This Weekend

Johnny Schaefer said the inspiration for one of Houston’s fastest growing music festivals came from an endearingly goofball 1993 comedy. Schaefer is a partner at House of J, the eastside music and art venue for independent local and touring artists. The venue’s festival – aptly dubbed J Fest – comes to life for a fifth installment this weekend. In all, more than two dozen acts will hit stages at multiple venues from Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 2.
Houston Press

The "F" Stands For Fantastic In Gershwin's Concerto In F

The sounds of past and present are on the menu for Houston Symphony’s red-hot season. The 1920’s Jazz era, perfectly represented by George Gershwin’s Concerto in F, is the centerpiece while other living composers like Shawn Okpebholo and Adolphus Hailstork will be offered during Zoom! and Survive (Symphony No. 4). Samuel Barber’s Symphony No. 1, Opus 9 rounds out the final spot for this weekend’s performance set list at Jones Hall.
Click2Houston.com

Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Jacquelyn from Humble just won!

HOUSTON – Spinning today was Jacquelyn from Humble! She is a breast cancer survivor, mother of two sons, and assists senior citizens with needs in the community. Thank you for being a fan, Jacquelyn!. The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you,...
365thingsinhouston.com

The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 30 to October 2, 2022

Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
Houston Press

Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Borscht Belt Pop-Up and Reverse Happy Hour

Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:. GJ Tavern, 737 Preston, has recently introduced a reverse happy hour menu, available Tuesday through Thursday from 8 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 to 10 p.m. Chef Tim Reading joined the team in the spring and has revamped the menu with his signature dishes – simple, elegant and seasonally driven, but with big, bold flavors. Reverse happy hour highlights include $8 libations, $8 seasonal bruschette and Gulf fish crudo, and $11 fried meatballs.
Houston Press

Fall Flower Gardening in Houston

This week, the morning lows were under 60 degrees in the Greater Houston area. Houstonians took their dogs out for walks, drank margaritas on the patio and rushed to the coffee shops for their pumpkin-spiced beverages, barely breaking a sweat. Every year, we wait for the first taste of autumn and every year, we collectively sigh a breath of relief as we look forward to enjoying the outdoors again.
Narcity USA

This Hot Spot Near Houston Has Burgers Bigger Than You Can Hold

If you're craving American food with out-of-this-world ingredients, Fusion Grill restaurant in Texas has massive burgers that will satisfy your appetite -- you'll probably even have a challenging, but fun time trying holding them in your hands. Located in Katy, TX this place started off as a Houston favorite food...
houstonstringer_com

Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houston

A popular Memphis area rapper affiliated with Lil Uzi Vert was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Houston last weekend. According to the Houston Police Department, Destinee Govan, who is also known by her stage name, Lotta Cash Desto, was driving westbound in the 5500 block of Richmond on Saturday (September 24, 2022) when they stopped at the intersection of Richmond Ave. and Chimney Rock Rd. Two black men exited a vehicle in front of her and opened fire at Govan and her passenger, another woman.
KHOU

'The whole place is active' | Walk with the dead in Old Town Spring

SPRING, Texas — If you’ve heard of any haunted place in Spring, it’s probably Wunsche Bros. Cafe, most notably that those brothers, Charlie and Del, like to "visit." But Old Town Spring is full of so many more stories and sightings. "It’s been – can’t believe it...
Community Impact Houston

Auction house relocates from Sawyer Yards, plans moving sale with more than 5,000 items

The venue is run by David Lewis (left) and Ernest Maese, a pair of art collectors who founded the enterprise in the mid-1980s. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) With plans to debut at its new Spring Branch location Oct. 9, the Lewis & Maese Auction Co. will host a moving sale Oct. 8 at its former location in Sawyer Yards, 1505 Sawyer St., Houston, to clear out more than 5,000 items.
