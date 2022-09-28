Read full article on original website
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in HoustonSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
New Pizza Vending Machine in HoustonJenn LeachHouston, TX
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houstonhoustonstringer_comHouston, TX
"I'm not a gold digger." In June 1994, an 89-year-old billionaire marries a 26-year-old woman.Kath LeeHouston, TX
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five ChildrenSavannah VillanuevaHouston, TX
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: October 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in October 2022. This month brings a bounty of fall festival fun, with the return of the Greek Festival, cultural celebrations, Ren Fest, Halloween, Día de Muertos, and much more.
Houston Press
Party Time! Excellent! J Fest Returns This Weekend
Johnny Schaefer said the inspiration for one of Houston’s fastest growing music festivals came from an endearingly goofball 1993 comedy. Schaefer is a partner at House of J, the eastside music and art venue for independent local and touring artists. The venue’s festival – aptly dubbed J Fest – comes to life for a fifth installment this weekend. In all, more than two dozen acts will hit stages at multiple venues from Friday, September 30 through Sunday, October 2.
Houston Press
The "F" Stands For Fantastic In Gershwin's Concerto In F
The sounds of past and present are on the menu for Houston Symphony’s red-hot season. The 1920’s Jazz era, perfectly represented by George Gershwin’s Concerto in F, is the centerpiece while other living composers like Shawn Okpebholo and Adolphus Hailstork will be offered during Zoom! and Survive (Symphony No. 4). Samuel Barber’s Symphony No. 1, Opus 9 rounds out the final spot for this weekend’s performance set list at Jones Hall.
Click2Houston.com
Houston Life Prize Wheel: see what Jacquelyn from Humble just won!
HOUSTON – Spinning today was Jacquelyn from Humble! She is a breast cancer survivor, mother of two sons, and assists senior citizens with needs in the community. Thank you for being a fan, Jacquelyn!. The Houston Life Prize Wheel allows us to connect with our wonderful viewers and you,...
Is Houston too big? Comedian Kevonstage thinks so and TikTok agrees
Kevin 'Kevonstage' Fredericks went on a rant about the Bayou City's expansive highway system and traffic congestion.
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 30 to October 2, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 30 to Sunday, October 2, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that can help you plan an enjoyable weekend of outings?
Houston's very own Lizzo 'feeling good as hell' after playing James Madison's crystal flute on stage
Is there anything she can't do? The Houston-born singer is "feeling good as hell" after making history Tuesday night after playing something that belonged to former Pres. James Madison.
Houston Press
Upcoming Houston Food Events: A Borscht Belt Pop-Up and Reverse Happy Hour
Mark your calendars, because you don’t want to miss these deliciously fun culinary happenings:. GJ Tavern, 737 Preston, has recently introduced a reverse happy hour menu, available Tuesday through Thursday from 8 to 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 9 to 10 p.m. Chef Tim Reading joined the team in the spring and has revamped the menu with his signature dishes – simple, elegant and seasonally driven, but with big, bold flavors. Reverse happy hour highlights include $8 libations, $8 seasonal bruschette and Gulf fish crudo, and $11 fried meatballs.
How Houston Eats: ABC13's Rita Garcia on pregnancy cravings and missing margaritas
The morning news personality and Houston foodie shares it all.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Heights Boulevard gem on market for $2M; See inside home bedecked with stained glass
HOUSTON – One of the great joys of living in Houston is a walk down Heights Boulevard, looking at all the grand homes lining the well-known thoroughfare. Now, one of those gems -- on a double lot -- is for sale. The 1889 stunner at 1824 Heights Boulevard is...
fox26houston.com
The best coffee in Texas can be found in Houston, Food & Wine says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Grab a latte, an iced coffee, or if you like it black that's cool too, there's no wrong way to celebrate National Coffee Day.
Houston Press
Fall Flower Gardening in Houston
This week, the morning lows were under 60 degrees in the Greater Houston area. Houstonians took their dogs out for walks, drank margaritas on the patio and rushed to the coffee shops for their pumpkin-spiced beverages, barely breaking a sweat. Every year, we wait for the first taste of autumn and every year, we collectively sigh a breath of relief as we look forward to enjoying the outdoors again.
Click2Houston.com
It’s back! Hello Kitty Cafe pop-up truck rolling back into Houston this Saturday🐱💖
HOUSTON – Hello Kitty fans, rejoice!. The popular Hello Kitty Cafe Truck is continuing its 2022 tour by rolling into the Houston area this Saturday from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m. at First Colony Mall near Pottery Barn. Fans of Hello Kitty can look forward to exclusive goodies and...
Nigeria Culture Parade and Festival coming to Houston Saturday
Awe-inspiring dancers and performances await you this weekend as the Nigerian community celebrates its independence day with events in Downtown Houston.
This Hot Spot Near Houston Has Burgers Bigger Than You Can Hold
If you're craving American food with out-of-this-world ingredients, Fusion Grill restaurant in Texas has massive burgers that will satisfy your appetite -- you'll probably even have a challenging, but fun time trying holding them in your hands. Located in Katy, TX this place started off as a Houston favorite food...
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houston
A popular Memphis area rapper affiliated with Lil Uzi Vert was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Houston last weekend. According to the Houston Police Department, Destinee Govan, who is also known by her stage name, Lotta Cash Desto, was driving westbound in the 5500 block of Richmond on Saturday (September 24, 2022) when they stopped at the intersection of Richmond Ave. and Chimney Rock Rd. Two black men exited a vehicle in front of her and opened fire at Govan and her passenger, another woman.
'The whole place is active' | Walk with the dead in Old Town Spring
SPRING, Texas — If you’ve heard of any haunted place in Spring, it’s probably Wunsche Bros. Cafe, most notably that those brothers, Charlie and Del, like to "visit." But Old Town Spring is full of so many more stories and sightings. "It’s been – can’t believe it...
Auction house relocates from Sawyer Yards, plans moving sale with more than 5,000 items
The venue is run by David Lewis (left) and Ernest Maese, a pair of art collectors who founded the enterprise in the mid-1980s. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) With plans to debut at its new Spring Branch location Oct. 9, the Lewis & Maese Auction Co. will host a moving sale Oct. 8 at its former location in Sawyer Yards, 1505 Sawyer St., Houston, to clear out more than 5,000 items.
