ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
westernmassnews.com

Hurricane Ian could have impact on supply chain issues

AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Although parts of the country won’t directly get hit by the storm, they will still feel the effects, more specifically when they go to the grocery store or go to purchase supplies for home improvement projects. Hurricane Ian tore through parts of Florida and caused...
FLORIDA STATE
westernmassnews.com

Thursday Morning News Update

In this update, a Chicopee man is asking for your help finding four dirt bikes that were stolen from his garage last week, people receiving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Massachusetts will see a 12% increase in benefits starting October 1st, and authorities have identified two people who were found dead in a Springfield home over the weekend. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
State
Ohio State
City
Englewood, FL
State
Georgia State
City
Tallahassee, FL
State
Alabama State
City
Saint Petersburg, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
State
South Carolina State
westernmassnews.com

Celebrating 20 years of Dan Brown at Western Mass News

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday marked a special day at Western Mass News as we’re celebrating 20 years of Meteorologist Dan Brown keeping viewers informed and ready for what Mother Nature has in store for us. Whether it’s keeping our viewers safe or hoping for a nice show of...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: updated COVID-19 booster shots

There is good news for pet owners in western Massachusetts as a new veterinary care center is set to open in Northampton. Officials identify 2 people found dead in Springfield home. Updated: 12 hours ago. Authorities have identified two people who were found dead in a Springfield home over the...
NORTHAMPTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

Thousands of Massachusetts SNAP recipients to see increase in benefits

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - People receiving SNAP food assistance in the state will see a 12-percent increase in benefits starting October 1. The Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance said that over 500,000 households in Massachusetts will feel the positive effects of the rate increase, which will give households an average monthly increase of $25 to $30.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
westernmassnews.com

Getting Answers: state releases latest MCAS results since start of pandemic

WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The state is out with the latest results of the MCAS exams that students took in the spring. “Westfield is pretty much in line with the state. Math scores did increase a little bit in some of our grades as they did at the state from 2021 and ELA overall scores declined,” said Christine Shea, director of assessment and accountability for Westfield Public Schools.
WESTFIELD, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy