WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The state is out with the latest results of the MCAS exams that students took in the spring. “Westfield is pretty much in line with the state. Math scores did increase a little bit in some of our grades as they did at the state from 2021 and ELA overall scores declined,” said Christine Shea, director of assessment and accountability for Westfield Public Schools.

WESTFIELD, MA ・ 15 HOURS AGO