westernmassnews.com
Floridians, travelers brace themselves to withstand Hurricane Ian as it hits land
(WGGB/WSHM) - Western Mass News continues to track Hurricane Ian after it made landfall Wednesday afternoon. We caught up with travelers on some of the last flights arriving in Connecticut from Florida who told us that they are glad to have made it safely. Meanwhile, the son of our Getting...
westernmassnews.com
Florida residents with western Mass. ties pick up pieces from Hurricane Ian’s devastation
(WGGB/WSHM) - People with ties to western Massachusetts are picking up the pieces in Florida and others are doing what they can to help after Hurricane Ian left mass devastation in its path. Greg Madsen, originally from Southampton, spoke with Western Mass News on Wednesday, right before Hurricane Ian was...
westernmassnews.com
Hurricane Ian could have impact on supply chain issues
AMHERST, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Although parts of the country won’t directly get hit by the storm, they will still feel the effects, more specifically when they go to the grocery store or go to purchase supplies for home improvement projects. Hurricane Ian tore through parts of Florida and caused...
westernmassnews.com
Thursday Morning News Update
In this update, a Chicopee man is asking for your help finding four dirt bikes that were stolen from his garage last week, people receiving the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) in Massachusetts will see a 12% increase in benefits starting October 1st, and authorities have identified two people who were found dead in a Springfield home over the weekend. Plus, Meteorologist Janna Brown has your latest forecast.
westernmassnews.com
Celebrating 20 years of Dan Brown at Western Mass News
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - Friday marked a special day at Western Mass News as we’re celebrating 20 years of Meteorologist Dan Brown keeping viewers informed and ready for what Mother Nature has in store for us. Whether it’s keeping our viewers safe or hoping for a nice show of...
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: updated COVID-19 booster shots
There is good news for pet owners in western Massachusetts as a new veterinary care center is set to open in Northampton. Officials identify 2 people found dead in Springfield home. Updated: 12 hours ago. Authorities have identified two people who were found dead in a Springfield home over the...
westernmassnews.com
Thousands of Massachusetts SNAP recipients to see increase in benefits
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - People receiving SNAP food assistance in the state will see a 12-percent increase in benefits starting October 1. The Massachusetts Department of Transitional Assistance said that over 500,000 households in Massachusetts will feel the positive effects of the rate increase, which will give households an average monthly increase of $25 to $30.
westernmassnews.com
Getting Answers: state releases latest MCAS results since start of pandemic
WESTFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - The state is out with the latest results of the MCAS exams that students took in the spring. “Westfield is pretty much in line with the state. Math scores did increase a little bit in some of our grades as they did at the state from 2021 and ELA overall scores declined,” said Christine Shea, director of assessment and accountability for Westfield Public Schools.
