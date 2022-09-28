Read full article on original website
Live Like Allie: message from LSU vigil
On Thursday, Sept. 29, a vigil for Allie Rice was held in the Greek Amphitheater, celebrating the life she lived with many of her friends and family on and off campus. When entering the vigil, attendees were handed a bright yellow wristband that read "Live Like Allie." Family of Rice also wore a yellow shirt with the same message printed on. This was a message Rice's father, Paul Rice, hoped everyone that knew her would take with them.
Joe Foucha is back on the Tiger’s defense and McMahon speaks on the long anticipated season
LSU Football Transfer Joe Foucha is finally able to make an appearance after not being able to play the first four games. Foucha is looking forward to showing his strong defensive skills against Auburn. The Tigers compete against Auburn on Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at Jordan-Hare Stadium. LSU Men's Basketball...
"Building your football team to handle some adversity" Brian Kelly on preparing to face Auburn
LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly spoke to media Thursday evening following practice regarding injury reports and the energy from the team heading into the game. With four freshman starting on each side, Coach Kelly praises their natural talent and abilities, but above all their ability to be coached and learn, that is what got them their starting positions Kelly says.
The fentanyl epidemic hits Baton Rouge and college campuses everywhere
Last year, East Baton Rouge Parish reported over 300 drug overdoses, with 86 percent of those being caused by Fentanyl. The CDC says that it shows college students to be the most vulnerable. The drug has seen a new trend that has affected college campuses the most called "rainbow fentanyl."...
Grand opening of "Reflectivity" Sculpture in front of LSU Barnes and Noble
You may have noticed the large mirror sculpture outside Barnes and Noble while walking around campus. The sculpture, titled “Reflectivity,” was installed last month, thanks to the Louisiana Percent for Art program, which sets up committees to find artists to design projects all around the state. When buildings...
