On Thursday, Sept. 29, a vigil for Allie Rice was held in the Greek Amphitheater, celebrating the life she lived with many of her friends and family on and off campus. When entering the vigil, attendees were handed a bright yellow wristband that read "Live Like Allie." Family of Rice also wore a yellow shirt with the same message printed on. This was a message Rice's father, Paul Rice, hoped everyone that knew her would take with them.

BATON ROUGE, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO