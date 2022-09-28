ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Live Like Allie: message from LSU vigil

On Thursday, Sept. 29, a vigil for Allie Rice was held in the Greek Amphitheater, celebrating the life she lived with many of her friends and family on and off campus. When entering the vigil, attendees were handed a bright yellow wristband that read "Live Like Allie." Family of Rice also wore a yellow shirt with the same message printed on. This was a message Rice's father, Paul Rice, hoped everyone that knew her would take with them.
"Building your football team to handle some adversity" Brian Kelly on preparing to face Auburn

LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly spoke to media Thursday evening following practice regarding injury reports and the energy from the team heading into the game. With four freshman starting on each side, Coach Kelly praises their natural talent and abilities, but above all their ability to be coached and learn, that is what got them their starting positions Kelly says.
Grand opening of "Reflectivity" Sculpture in front of LSU Barnes and Noble

You may have noticed the large mirror sculpture outside Barnes and Noble while walking around campus. The sculpture, titled “Reflectivity,” was installed last month, thanks to the Louisiana Percent for Art program, which sets up committees to find artists to design projects all around the state. When buildings...
