The Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 and the Mystery of '4WD Off'

With the arrival of the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 earlier this year, our selection of gasoline-powered mega-pickups grew to three. While the Chevy gets magical Multimatic DSSV spool dampers and a 6.2-liter V-8, it offers neither the decadent horsepower nor the outrageous pre-runner bodywork of the Ford F-150 Raptor and the Ram 1500 TRX. But the ZR2's narrowness can be seen as an advantage when your off-road environs are more suited to rock bouncers than Best in the Desert events.
Here Are The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV Paint Colors

The 2024 Chevy Equinox EV‘s main mission is to offer an “affordable all-electric SUV” for modern families looking to “make a seamless, confident and uncompromising transition to an EV.” As an added bonus, this budget-minded EV will also be available in a fairly wide variety of exterior colors (for a first model-year vehicle, that is), and will also be offered with two-tone Summit White and Black contrasting roofs.
Nissan Z GT4 race car revealed, full details to come at SEMA

The new Nissan Z is just arriving at dealerships, but the Japanese automaker is ready to talk motorsports. On Tuesday, the Nissan Z GT4 race car debuted with a big wing, revised aerodynamics, and a Nismo-tuned powertrain. Full details will be announced at the 2022 SEMA show in November with deliveries of the GT4 set to begin in the first half of 2023.
