With the arrival of the 2022 Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 earlier this year, our selection of gasoline-powered mega-pickups grew to three. While the Chevy gets magical Multimatic DSSV spool dampers and a 6.2-liter V-8, it offers neither the decadent horsepower nor the outrageous pre-runner bodywork of the Ford F-150 Raptor and the Ram 1500 TRX. But the ZR2's narrowness can be seen as an advantage when your off-road environs are more suited to rock bouncers than Best in the Desert events.

CARS ・ 5 DAYS AGO