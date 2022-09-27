Read full article on original website
Quartz
Demand for blockchain developers is rising in Africa
Silicon Valley-based startup Polygon is joining Africa’s blockchain revolution, targeting to support the continent in the next phase of blockchain advancement after millions of dollars were injected into the tech sub-sector last year. Polygon, a Web3 blockchain network used by Meta, Adidas, Mercedes-Benz, Stripe, and Reddit plans to train...
Quartz
Can agritech make more money for farmers and businesses?
Food security challenges in Africa have mounted in the past year, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine resulted in sky-high prices of key commodities including wheat and oil. Around 85% of Africa’s wheat supplies come from overseas, with 32% coming from Russia (pdf) and 12% from Ukraine. Since food accounts for around 40% of consumer spending on the continent, the combination of inflation and the lingering economic impact of the pandemic are eroding Africans’ purchasing power.
Quartz
Shell bought Nigeria’s Daystar Power as a first push into African renewable energy
Oil producing giant Shell has bought Daystar Power, a Nigeria-based company that provides businesses with solar energy solutions, marking its first acquisition of a renewable energy provider in Africa. The deal value is undisclosed. Daystar took off in 2017 and has raised $97 million through multiple rounds of equity and...
travelnoire.com
Uganda Builds Africa's First Forensics Science University
The first forensics science university in Africa will be built in Uganda. Providing an education in forensics for Uganda authorities and officials and other departments within their government and private businesses. This was shared with the press after Uganda’s President Museveni approved the development of the National Forensics Science University Campus.
What being beautiful means in 25 countries around the world
Across the world, our ideas of what makes someone "beautiful" vary immensely.If you ever needed proof that beauty is in the eye of the beholder, look no further than this one collection of photographs.Journalist Esther Honig asked Photoshop editors around the world to edit her face according to the beauty standards of their country, and the results are very revealing.Esther told Buzzfeed her project, Before & After, “made her shriek,” when she saw the finished looks.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterHere is the original photo Esther sent to the experts:Here are the finished, Photoshopped images:ArgentinaIn accordance with this...
CNBC
India's startup market may be behind China's, but it has 'tremendous potential,' says Facebook co-founder
India's startup market is worth betting on, though it's still "a few years" behind China's, Facebook co-founder Eduardo Saverin said. During a panel discussion at the Forbes Global CEO Conference in Singapore this week, Saverin said his investment company B Capital is deploying "a lot of dollars" into India and is thinking about the long-term success of new companies there.
Quartz
Elon Musk wants to beat censors in Iran. What about India and China?
Elon Musk’s plan to offer satellite internet service in Iran and Cuba is stressing his unusual definition of free speech. “By ‘free speech,’ I simply mean that which matches the law,” Elon Musk explained in April, after signing a contract to purchase the social media network Twitter.
tripsavvy.com
Malaysia Is the Latest Country to Launch a Digital Nomad Visa
Following in the footsteps of Spain, Italy, and Indonesia, Malaysia is finally getting in on the digital nomad visa game, eager to draw remote workers seeking easy access to the country's famed tropical islands and rainforests. The DE Rantau program, which will launch on Oct. 1, will allow digital freelancers,...
CoinTelegraph
PointSwap partners with e-commerce and OMO giant 91APP to launch Web3 loyalty points exchange
The PointSwap token exchange announced a partnership with one-stop e-commerce and online-merge-offline (OMO) software-as-a-service (SaaS) retail solution giant 91APP at the Token 2049 event. PointSwap will build the largest Web3 loyalty points exchange program with its partners. As the strategic Web2 partner of PointSwap, 91APP is the leading omni-channel retail solutions provider in Taiwan, Hong Kong and Malaysia. Its platform boasts consumer brands, such as Philips, 3M, Timberland, The North Face and MAKE UP FOR EVER. As the strategic Web3 partner of PointSwap, ThunderCore will offer its expertise in core blockchain technology.
Quartz
Why the 5G service rollout in India will be a big deal
The buzz around the rollout of 5G services is getting louder in India. Prime minister Narendra Modi is expected to announce its launch on Oct.1 while inaugurating the India Mobile Congress. Earlier, too, he had referred to India’s 5G plans. “India’s techade is here. With 5G, semiconductor manufacturing, and...
Quartz
🌍 The yuan sinks
China’s yuan hit a 14-year low. It fell to about 7.23 to the dollar following the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate hike last week. The Bank of England intervened in the bond market. It has committed about £65 billion ($69 billion) to buy long-dated bonds as it seeks to stabilize the market.
moneyweek.com
The best British tech stocks from a thriving sector
At the turn of the century, the UK technology sector was seen as a relative backwater, especially compared with the major tech centres in the United States. However, over the past two decades there have been “significant changes on both the development side and [to the] start-up landscape”, says Jeremy Leonard, co-founder and CEO of digital consultancy LEAD.
Quartz
Potential pipeline sabotage could extend Europe’s gas crisis by years
On several occasions since July, Russia has closed off the flow of natural gas through Nord Stream 1, the main pipeline delivering gas to Europe. At first, Russian authorities called it routine maintenance, then blamed sanctions. The shutdowns, though a threat to Europe’s ability to run factories and heat homes this winter, were temporary and reversible. But now it seems certain the pipeline—and its newly-built, never-used twin Nord Stream 2—will be out of commission for months at a minimum, if not years.
MedicalXpress
New tool assesses which countries need COVID-19 vaccines the most
A new scoring tool that helps to "transparently" prioritize which countries are in greatest need of COVID-19 vaccines, has been developed by a UCL-led team of researchers. The researchers say the tool considers afar wider range of factors than the current global COVAX facility, which has been criticized by some countries, particularly poorer nations for insufficient access and a lack of flexibility to response to local rapid rises in infections. The study, published in BMC Public Health, asked 28 experts from 13 different countries, what they thought were the most important factors for assessing countries' needs for vaccines.
How this South African company aims for the 'perfect' avocado
The CEO of South Africa’s Westfalia Fruit, Alk Brand, shares how R&D boosts the company’s network of avocado farms around the world – and why it’s fostering exports to Asia.
crypto-economy.com
Spain’s Largest Telecom Brand, Telefonica Enters Web3 Space
With favoring circumstances around the blockchain space, more companies are exploring Web3 and modern technologies in Spain. The largest telecom service-providing company in Spain, Telefonica has dived into the Web3 space. Telefonica has now enabled payments through cryptocurrencies, like Bitcoin, Ethereum, USD Coin, and other crypto tokens. The Madrid-based company...
worldcoffeeportal.com
Nestlé invests €100m in Spanish coffee facility
The investment will increase Nestlé’s instant coffee and coffee capsule production | Photo credit: Nestlé. Swiss food and beverage giant Nestlé has announced it will invest €100m ($97m) to increase production capacity at its Girona coffee factory in Spain. The investment, spread over the next three...
Phys.org
Urban and rural poor are different, according to Swiss study
According to a study from the World Bank, global poverty is unequally distributed among urban and rural areas: four out of five people with income below the poverty line live in rural regions. Previously, it was unclear whether this pattern also holds for affluent countries like Switzerland. Now, a study carried out at the Bern University of Applied Sciences shows that in Switzerland, poverty is almost equally distributed between urban and rural areas. However, various social groups, depending on where they live, have too little money.
Quartz
🌎 Wall Street's WhatsApp woes
Wall Street banks paid a $1.8 billion fine over improper WhatsApp use. Regulators cracked down on bankers using private chats to discuss deals and trades. Hurricane Ian caused a blackout in Cuba. Florida is now bracing for the category 4 storm, the first major hurricane to hit areas such as Tampa in a century.
thefastmode.com
du, Nokia & MediaTek Hit 4.5 Gbps with 3 5G TDD Carriers in UAE
Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC), Nokia and MediaTek announced that they had achieved successful carrier aggregation by combining spectrum used by three Time Division Duplex (TDD) carriers. During the test, the data speed reached to 4.520 Gbps, which will provide the operator with a performance and capacity boost...
