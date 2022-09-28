ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wallkill, NY

97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Beloved Hudson Valley Coach, School Teacher Arrested in Narcotics Sting

A Hudson Valley teacher and coach was arrested along with 36 others in a major narcotics sting operation. Details about a four-month-long covert police operation titled "Operation Final Blow" was announced by officials on Wednesday. The investigation was coordinated between law enforcement agencies from three states and the federal government. The result was the seizure of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 75 grams of heroin, 165 grams of fentanyl, 1,600 ecstasy pills and 235 Oxycodone pills.
Several people wounded in latest Newburgh shooting

NEWBURGH – One day after a 29-year-old Newburgh man was shot and killed and a five-year-old boy riding his bicycle was wounded, shots rang out Friday night in the City of Newburgh. This time, police and EMS personnel were called to the Newburgh Free Academy Main campus on Fullerton...
Early Morning Fire Destroy Restaurant in New Paltz New York

The fire has caused traffic delays and redirection in parts of the Village of New Paltz. The New Paltz police department reported the closure of part of North Front Street while the investigation and fire clean-up continue. Neighboring businesses were affected but are also grateful for the quick response from...
Ellenville murder suspect caught in LA

ELLENVILLE – Dominic Naquan King, also known as “Domo,” who was wanted for the murder of Gerald Keith Richardson, also known as “Blood,” 39, of Ellenville, in that village on the night of June 29, 2021, has been arrested in Los Angeles, California. King fled...
Dutchess sheriff says Asian Americans targeted in Hudson Valley

POUGHKEEPSIE – There have been several recent incidents of robberies and thefts targeting Asian Americans in the Hudson Valley, Acting Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati announced. “The crimes occurred in the homes of workers in Asian-owned restaurants, nail salons, liquor stores and other businesses,” he said in a letter...
See It: NYS troopers rescue teen from burning van

WAPPINGER, N.Y. -- Two New York State Police troopers pulled a teen driver from a burning van last week in Dutchess County. Police said the van burst into flames after crashing into a barn in Wappinger. Troopers pulled the 17-year-old driver out through the passenger side window in the daring rescue that was caught on video. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 
Bear Breaks Into Car in Hudson Valley; Watch Officers Remove Her

A Hudson Valley car owner discovered a bear sitting inside their vehicle and wisely left it to professionals to figure out how to remove her. Imagine approaching your car and seeing something moving inside. You'd probably assume it was a thief rifling through your belongings or attempting to steal your vehicle. For one Ulster County car owner, the truth was way worse than anything they could have imagined.
