5-Year-Old Shot Riding Bike In Hudson Valley, New York Man Killed
Two people were shot in the Hudson Valley, including a 5-year-old child. Police are trying to piece together what happened. On Thursday, Sept. 29, at approximately 7:07 p.m., City of Newburgh officers on patrol heard gunfire in the area of Washington Street and Clark Street in the City of Newburgh.
Young Hudson Valley Father Killed In Crash, 3 Teens Injured
A Hudson Valley father was killed just days from his birthday. Three teens are injured, two seriously. On Wednesday the Putnam County Sheriff's Office confirmed an investigation into a fatal motor vehicle accident in the Town of Putnam Valley, New York. Fatal Accident in Putnam Valley, New York. On Tuesday,...
Breaking: Shooting At Hudson Valley, New York Football Game
Gunfire rang out at the Newburgh-Warwick football game. On youth night. Multiple people are reportedly injured. On Friday, Sept. 30, fans heard gunshots near end of a varsity football game between Newburgh and Warwick at Newburgh Free Academy. Shooting During Newburgh, Warwick Football Game. A witness at the scene tells...
Liberty 14-year-old found safe in Queens, escorted home with mother
Police say Luisa Campos may be with a male companion and may still be in the local area.
Beloved Hudson Valley Coach, School Teacher Arrested in Narcotics Sting
A Hudson Valley teacher and coach was arrested along with 36 others in a major narcotics sting operation. Details about a four-month-long covert police operation titled "Operation Final Blow" was announced by officials on Wednesday. The investigation was coordinated between law enforcement agencies from three states and the federal government. The result was the seizure of 2 kilograms of cocaine, 75 grams of heroin, 165 grams of fentanyl, 1,600 ecstasy pills and 235 Oxycodone pills.
Hudson Valley Man ‘Threaten To Kill’ Man With Knuckle Knife
A Hudson Valley man was released after he was arrested for allegedly threatening to kill a man with a metal knuckle knife. On Wednesday, the Village of Liberty Police Department announced a Sullivan County, New York man was arrested for allegedly threatening another man with a knife. Sullivan County, New...
Man Receives 20 Years After Murdering Wife in Westchester Home
Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Roach announced that Kirk Fisher, age 60, was sentenced on September 29th, 2022, to 20 years in state prison for killing his wife, Kaya Green, during a dispute in her Mount Vernon home. The murder took place on April 8th, 2021, when the defendant...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Several people wounded in latest Newburgh shooting
NEWBURGH – One day after a 29-year-old Newburgh man was shot and killed and a five-year-old boy riding his bicycle was wounded, shots rang out Friday night in the City of Newburgh. This time, police and EMS personnel were called to the Newburgh Free Academy Main campus on Fullerton...
Early Morning Fire Destroy Restaurant in New Paltz New York
The fire has caused traffic delays and redirection in parts of the Village of New Paltz. The New Paltz police department reported the closure of part of North Front Street while the investigation and fire clean-up continue. Neighboring businesses were affected but are also grateful for the quick response from...
A Happy Ending: Two Ulster County have been Found Safe
When I first started following this story early this morning (September 28th, 2022) it was my hope that by the time I published this article I would be able to report it as a happy ending. Yesterday afternoon (September 27th, 2022) Zachary S. Hull and Giana A. St. Hilaire who...
PD: Hudson Valley, New York Man Paid For Pizza, Drinks With Fake Money
A Hudson Valley man was arrested following a month-long investigation into fake money found at a popular pizzeria. On Wednesday, the Saugerties Police Department announced an arrest into alleged fake money that was used in Ulster County in August. Counterfeit Money Used At Saugerties, New York Pizzeria. On August 20,...
MOOSE ON THE LOOSE: Viewer video shows towering animal at John Jay High in East Fishkill
A viewer video taken overnight Thursday shows a massive moose at a high school in East Fishkill.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Ellenville murder suspect caught in LA
ELLENVILLE – Dominic Naquan King, also known as “Domo,” who was wanted for the murder of Gerald Keith Richardson, also known as “Blood,” 39, of Ellenville, in that village on the night of June 29, 2021, has been arrested in Los Angeles, California. King fled...
Mid-Hudson News Network
Dutchess sheriff says Asian Americans targeted in Hudson Valley
POUGHKEEPSIE – There have been several recent incidents of robberies and thefts targeting Asian Americans in the Hudson Valley, Acting Dutchess County Sheriff Kirk Imperati announced. “The crimes occurred in the homes of workers in Asian-owned restaurants, nail salons, liquor stores and other businesses,” he said in a letter...
See It: NYS troopers rescue teen from burning van
WAPPINGER, N.Y. -- Two New York State Police troopers pulled a teen driver from a burning van last week in Dutchess County. Police said the van burst into flames after crashing into a barn in Wappinger. Troopers pulled the 17-year-old driver out through the passenger side window in the daring rescue that was caught on video. The teen was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
New York Teens Accused of Kidnapping Many People in Hudson Valley
Two New York teens are accused of coming to the Hudson Valley to kidnap, rob and more. On Wednesday, September 28, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Damian Williams, announced that two teens from the Bronx were arrested in connection with a series of recent carjackings and kidnappings in the Bronx and Yonkers, New York.
Bear Breaks Into Car in Hudson Valley; Watch Officers Remove Her
A Hudson Valley car owner discovered a bear sitting inside their vehicle and wisely left it to professionals to figure out how to remove her. Imagine approaching your car and seeing something moving inside. You'd probably assume it was a thief rifling through your belongings or attempting to steal your vehicle. For one Ulster County car owner, the truth was way worse than anything they could have imagined.
New York Security Guard Brutally Killed Hudson Valley Classmate
A Hudson Valley man was sentenced for the brutal slaying of his friend. Westchester County District Attorney Miriam E. Rocah announced that a Westchester County resident was sentenced for killing a man in Mount Vernon in 2019. Westchester County, New York Man Sentenced for Fatal Stabbing. On Thursday, Sept. 29,...
1 dead, 5-year-old airlifted after Newburgh shooting
A Newburgh man was killed, and a five-year-old child was airlifted to the hospital after gunshots rang out on Washington Street in Newburgh Thursday evening.
WATCH! Black Bear Trapped in SUV in Ulster County! How’d He Escape?
The American black bear is a beautiful animal that you could encounter while hiking the woods of New York State from April until they go into hibernation around October. You probably have a better chance of spotting a black bear in your yard or a local dumpster but have you ever seen a bear in a car?
