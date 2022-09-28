ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homecoming services upcoming

By Marilyn Wright Contributing columnist
 3 days ago
On Saturday, Oct. 1, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Snow Hill Missionary Baptist Church of Roseboro, N.C. Men’s Ministry will be hosting Family and Friend’s Day. Come out and join us for games, food, gospel D.J. and more. Sunday school begins at 9:30 a.m.

On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m., they will also be celebrating their 155th Homecoming/Jubilee celebration. They are asking that everyone wear African Attire. The pastor the Rev. Dr. S.E. Bryant and the church family would like for you to join in their celebration.

On Saturday, Oct. 1, at 3 p.m. Divine Presence Worship Center, 515 S.E. Blvd., Clinton, N.C. Presents: Fall Fest with special musical guests, “Solomon LedBetter and Blessed Ones; Jedan Best and Co; Promise, and The Anointed Ones. “Free Gospel Quartet Music, Free Food and Free Vending. The host: Sis Spread the Love. Words of Inspiration: Pastor Tanisha Moore. Come out and let’s have a good time in the Lord. FMI, call 910-379-1892.

On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m., Brown’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate their 151st Annual Homecoming Service. Pastor Jeffery White will bring forth the message and music rendered by the combined choir. Dinner will be served following the morning service. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 11 a.m., Union Star Free Will Baptist Church, Clinton will celebrate their Annual Homecoming Service. The pastor, Evangelist Deborah Taylor will bring forth the message and music rendered by the male chorus. Dinner will be served following the morning service.

On Sunday, Oct. 2, from 10 a.m. till 12 p.m., The N.C. Prayer Tower will have regular morning service. The pastor will bring forth the regular morning message. Music rendered by the church choir. Come out and let’s Praise and Worship the word of God. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10 a.m., regular morning service will be held at Lisbon St. Missionary Baptist Church, Clinton. Pastor Thaddeus Godwin will bring forth the morning message. Music rendered by the combined choir. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Oct. 2, at 3 p.m., service will be held at Gospel Tabernacle of Grace (Hitian/ American Church). Pastor Rosemond Delva will render the service. Church choir will render the music. (Several guest speakers will attend in the service). Location: 75 Hanson Rd. (Friendly Community Center Clinton) F.M.I call Pastor Delva at 919-904-2242. All are welcome to join us. (Face masks are required)

On Sunday, Oct. 9, at 11 a.m., Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Roseboro, NC. Deacon Katie Boone Meek will preach her Initial Trial Sermon and Deacon- Elect Le-Anthony Meek will also be installed as Church Deacon.

On Sunday, Oct. 16, at 11 a.m., Robinson Chapel Missionary Baptist Church will celebrate their 126th Annual Homecoming Service. Dinner will be served following morning service. At 3 p.m. the Rev. David Marable and congregation of St. Paul DOC Church will be the afternoon guest. (Host Pastor) The Rev. Dr. Ronald Highsmith.

The Great And Terrible God’s Church see the messenger: Apostle Gino Jennings on YouTube.

First Baptist Church, Stedman, N.C., will distribute food boxes every third Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 12 noon. (Pastor the Rev. P. Melvin)

Lisbon St. Noon Day Prayer is held every Wednesday Conference call- 1 712-432-61322 code- 645099#

Bible Study on Thursday night at 5:30 p.m. in person and Facebook live. (Face masks are required.)

Union Star Freewill Baptist Church Clinton, Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m.

The Ram In The Bush Church has Sunday morning service every second and third Sunday.

Holly Grove Church of Christ, Clinton, Sunday School at 9:45 second and fourth Sundays at 11 a.m. first, third and fifth Sunday School at 9:45 online.

Bible Study is held Wednesday at 7 p.m. (online) 1-978-990-5044 Access Code: 5930546#

Robinson Chapel Church Roseboro, Bible Study is held every other Wednesday at 7 p.m. dial 978-990-5000 Access Code: 179610#

Temple of God Deliverance Ministry Sunday morning service at 11 a.m.

Prayer and Bible Study Mondays and Wednesdays (on Zoom) ID number is 209 952-3830 and password to join is 485677.

Thought For The Week: Show love and kindness to everyone, May God bless you. Be aware of your surroundings and please be safe.

Prayers go out for the sick/shut-ins and the families that lost loved ones.

kiss951.com

North Carolina Community Split On Halloween Decor Some See As Racist

It’s not even October but a Halloween display has already had to be taken down in one North Carolina town. The display caused quite a controversy online and between residents in Harnett County. A man with a darker complexion was seen hanging from a tree outside of a home that the residents say was depicting a farmer. But when DeAngelo McDougald drove by the display he was disturbed and took a photo of the display to post on Facebook. McDougald told WRAL that upon first glance he thought it was a person hanging from the tree. The post has since been shared over 500 times and has 100s of comments on it. Many comments involve the color of the individual in the Halloween display which several residents and commenters perceive as racist.
HARNETT COUNTY, NC
theforgottensouth.com

Family House Was The Site Of A Tragedy In 1935

This old farmhouse holds more than 170 years of stories within its walls, many of which we will never know, and one particularly tragic story that has come to define the place. But for generations before that, the Houston Family led a quiet life here in this rural community in Eastern North Carolina.
DUPLIN COUNTY, NC
columbuscountynews.com

County Prepares as Ian Heads Into South Carolina

Schools, government offices and many businesses are closed as Columbus County nervously eyes Hurricane Ian. Ian is expected to come ashore between Georgetown and Myrtle Beach, S.C. around 3 p.m. today as a Category One storm. As it moves over land, Ian will begin to degrade, but Columbus County will likely see heavy rains, high winds and potentially a few tornadoes before it moves on out Saturday.
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Stedman, NC
Roseboro, NC
Clinton, NC
cbs17

NC NAACP announces state convention to be held in Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WNCN) — The North Carolina Chapter of the NAACP will return to an in-person state convention this year, with COVID protocols. The 79th Annual North Carolina National Association for the Advancement of Colored People Convention will be in Fayetteville on Saturday, October 15 from 9 a.m. until 8 p.m. at Boudreaux Convention Center.
FAYETTEVILLE, NC
FOX8 News

NC sheriff investigated after comments surface condemning Black staff

WHITEVILLE, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina sheriff was recorded calling Black employees derogatory names and saying they should be fired, a television station reported. Several Black officers in leadership positions were later demoted or fired. Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene issued a statement arguing that the recording of the February 2019 phone call obtained […]
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
Gino Jennings
WITN

Hundreds of people without power in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) -Hundreds of people are without power in one Eastern Carolina city Friday morning as they face impacts from Hurricane Ian. Onslow County EMS Director Norm Bryson said 1,200 people between Duke Energy and Jones Onslow EMC power grids are without power. Bryson encourages people to stay off...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
capitolbroadcasting.com

WRAL-TV News, Anchors, WRAL-FM Morning Team Honored by NC Association of Broadcasters

WRAL-TV and MIX 101.5 WRAL-FM took home major awards from the North Carolina Association of Broadcasters (NCAB) this week, including Anchor of the Year for WRAL-TV’s Lena Tillett and Large Market Radio Personality/Team of the Year for MIX Mornings’ Kyle, Bryan and Sarah. WRAL alumni Bill Leslie received induction into the NCAB Hall of Fame, and the TV station took home several awards for news coverage as well.
RALEIGH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Ian now expected to restrengthen; Hurricane Warnings issued up to NC, SC line

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Tropical Storm Ian may not remain below hurricane status for much longer. The latest track from the National Hurricane Center has the tropical system restrengthening to a category 1 hurricane before making landfall early Friday in South Carolina. As a result, Hurricane Warnings have been...
RALEIGH, NC
WITN

Columbus County Sheriff resigns from NC Sheriff’s Association

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -Columbus County Sheriff Jody Greene, under investigation by the State Bureau of Investigation for obstruction of justice, has resigned from the NC Sheriff’s Association. The resignation comes after the Sheriff’s Association met to discuss racist comments attributed to Greene. The NCSA says, “The North...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
