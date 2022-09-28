Read full article on original website
Related
I've worked on cruise ships for over 7 years. Here are 10 things first-time passengers should know.
From knowing what to pack to returning the pool towels, there are several things novice passengers should know before their first cruise vacation.
msn.com
Marriott Now Offers Its First All-Inclusive Luxury Resort — Here’s Its Destination
Travel is booming in 2022. Now that pandemic restrictions are easing and people are becoming more comfortable venturing out of their homes with the protection offered by vaccines, many are hitting the road — and spending big on trips. Find: 8 Purchases Retirees Almost Always Regret. According to Luxury...
Why Buying Property in These International Vacation Destinations Could Be a Terrible Investment
White sandy beaches, rich cultural histories, and exotic foods. When you consider purchasing an international vacation property to rent to fellow tourists, these all make it sound like an easy...
travelingmom.com
How to Book a Hotel That’s Sold Out – Who to Call and What to Say
Disclosure: This post contains affiliate links. If you click through and buy, TravelingMom may receive a small commission at no additional charge to you. What are your biggest pain points when traveling? Traffic on a road trip? Delayed flights at the airport? Rainy days on your beach vacation?. Mine’s discovering...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Which Hotel Is the Most Luxurious in the World?
When it comes to hotels, luxury is in the eye of the beholder. One traveler might think a clean room with a double bed and a free breakfast buffet is the height of posh lodging, while another might...
mansionglobal.com
North of Toronto, a Lavish Mansion Asks C$14.5 Million
In King City, Ontario, an upscale community some 20 miles north of Toronto, a lavish family home has hit the market for C$14.5 million (US$10.55 million). Across its more than 15,000 square feet, the stone mansion—which was listed at the end of last week—has amenities to rival a hotel, and that’s exactly what the owners were going for.
dornob.com
Thailand’s Latest Resort Looks Like the Billowing Sails of a Luxury Ship
Thailand’s Hon Thom Island will soon be home to a new luxury resort that makes you seriously wonder if it’s about to set sail into the ocean. The plans, recently revealed by the Singapore team of global architectural firm 10 Design, feature an enormous tower close to the waterfront that’s “designed to evoke a pair of billowing sails departing into the Gulf of Thailand.”
10 Amazing Adults-Only Resorts for Your Next Kid-Free Getaway
Lots of things can ruin a good vacation: losing your passport, a brutal hangover, food poisoning. But let’s be honest: The number one culprit is kids. Whether they're your own or someone else's nothing grates the nerves and shatters solitude like babies wailing in the dining room, toddlers throwing tantrums, and pre-teens hosting cannonball contests […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
techaiapp.com
Celebrate New Year’s Eve in Los Cabos with a Private Concert by Buena Vista Social Club
With just three months left of the year, there is no better time than now to start thinking about how you will ring in 2023, and Chileno Bay Resort & Residences, Auberge Resorts Collection is set to be home to the most spectacular Near Year’s Eve party. The contemporary oceanfront resort is nestled along a protected cove on the most desirable beach in Los Cabos with swimmable waters and pristine coral reefs. It is a free-spirited contemporary playground with an open-air aesthetic that blurs the line between indoor and outdoor living and unobstructed views of sunrise.
ship-technology.com
Transcend Cruises to bring a new class to river cruises
Matthew Shollar, co-founder of Transcend Cruises, opens up about the operator’s ambitions. Transcend Cruises is building a fleet of identical river ships dedicated to chartering B2B clients in Europe. The first will launch in March 2024, but a fleet of eight is planned by 2027. Tillberg Design of Sweden has created a prototype that converts from 120 passengers/60 staterooms to 30 two-bath suites, to make the offering as flexible as possible.
techaiapp.com
Villa Stark, An Elite Castle amidst shimmering sand
The Island of Providenciales offers majestic ocean views that dazzle with blissful shades of turquoise surrounded by white sandy beaches making the islands and cays of Turks and Caicos transcendently impressive. The echoing waves applaud the shores intensifying the longing for freedom which calms the mind and gives you a serene experience distancing from the chaotic routine of life. This delightful island is home to amazing villas and waking to the timeless golden skies is the perfect sight an overwhelming beachfront villa offers. The breathtaking views from the villa are unparalleled making the stay a memorable one. One can’t imagine how the sun-kissed ocean covers itself in Neptune-blue gown at night with stars that shine like millions of diamonds making every inch of the shore worth exploring.
cruisefever.net
Cruise Line Adds New Cruises to Bora Bora and Tahiti in 2024
A cruise line has added new cruises to Bora Bora, Tahiti, and the French Polynesia in 2024 and has opened these new voyages for bookings. Paul Gauguin Cruises, a cruise line that was recently ranked the #1 small ship line, has opened reservations for its 2024 cruises featuring 33 voyages offered on seven unique itineraries – two of them brand new – exploring Tahiti, French Polynesia, Fiji, and the South Pacific.
3 Buy Miles / Points Promos Ending Soon: Hyatt (30%), Radisson Hotels (40%) & Air Canada (85%)
Good afternoon everyone, happy Friday! I was working on my Buy Miles & Points Page and found 3 offers that end in the next week. Always check the math to make sure that buying miles & points makes sense for you. Do not buy miles & points speculatively unless you have a use in mind. With that said, here are 3 offers that end soon.
vinlove.net
Ho Tram – weekend relaxation place near Ho Chi Minh City
Visitors can participate in entertainment activities, watch the sunset, and enjoy fresh seafood… in two weekends. About 120 km from Ho Chi Minh City, Ho Tram impresses with blue sea, fine sand, and quiet space, suitable for relaxation. If you have 2 weekends off, you and your family can visit many destinations, and enjoy fresh seafood and interesting entertainment services.
techaiapp.com
Krauma Natural Geothermal Baths & Restaurant – what to expect from one of Iceland’s newest geothermal spas – A Luxury Travel Blog
By Paul Johnson on Sep 29, 2022 in Attractions, Europe, Family Travel, Going Out, Iceland, Leisure Travel, Regions, Restaurants, Spas & Pampering, Speciality Travel, Western Europe. The journey from Reykjavik to the geothermal baths at Krauma is just under an hour and a half, so this is easily a place...
htrends.com
CBRE Hotels Research U.S. Hotels State of the Union September 2022 Edition - By Rachael Rothman
The CBRE Hotels Research State of the Union showcases a pictorial review of current hotel trends, leading and coincident indicators of hotel demand, and an update on cost pressures and margin flow-through. The report showcases current demand trends, as well as fundamentals by segment, location type and chain scale. The report also provides a brief update on short-term rental, group business, and capital market trends, the transaction market, the impact of virtual work and the outlook for office vacancy.
New Pick Your Payoff Promotion Fall 2022 With IHG One Rewards
You can choose between earning either 2,000 bonus points every two qualifying nights or 10,000 bonus points every four qualifying nights at participating hotel and resort properties of IHG One Rewards for eligible stays between Thursday, October 13, 2022 and Saturday, December 31, 2022, with no maximum limit of bonus points imposed for the duration of what is called the Pick Your Payoff promotion…
touristmeetstraveler.com
Luxury Cruises: Four Seasons Yachts To Make Debut In 2025
Four Seasons has announced plans for a luxury cruise line, led by cruise industry veteran Larry Pimentel. Meanwhile, Four Seasons Yachts will have just 95 suites, as well as a one-to-one guest-to-staff ratio. Read on to find out more about the new luxury cruise line, set to sail in 2025.
Comments / 0