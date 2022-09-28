ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CoinTelegraph

IRS to summon users who don't report and pay tax on crypto transactions

With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
INCOME TAX
decrypt.co

'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief

Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
MARKETS
coinjournal.net

Bitcoin can't break $20K as only one thing continues to matter

It looks like a bearish finish as we approach the end of the month of September in the crypto markets. Bitcoin is still lagging below $20,000 as no real momentum has been captured across the space. This outlines my thoughts over the last few months: the only thing that really matters right now is the macro situation.
BUSINESS
cryptoslate.com

CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto influencer Lark Davis accused of profiting from crypto dumps; Warner Music partners with OpenSea

The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
ENTERTAINMENT
cryptoglobe.com

Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Can See 'Cryptocurrency Having a Big Role in a Renaissance'

On Wednesday (September 28), legendary billionaire investor Stanley Freeman Druckenmiller shared his latest thoughts on crypto. Druckenmiller started his career as an equities analyst at Pittsburgh National Bank. Then in 1981, he founded investment firm Duquesne Capital Management, which had a positive return every year until he decided in August 2010 to quit the hedge fund business and close his firm.
CURRENCIES
techaiapp.com

Cryptocurrency exchange clone script- Astonishing way to start your crypto exchange

In recent days, Crypto exchange is the most profitable business idea in the blockchain sector as it is the only place to trade crypto assets. Here, crypto exchanges work as the middleman for both buyers and sellers when they trade cryptos. Users are the mainstream of revenue. With these users, crypto exchanges are making profits in billions.
SOFTWARE
Reuters

Cryptoverse: Bitcoin miners get stuck in a bear pit

Sept 27 (Reuters) - Spare a thought for the beleaguered bitcoin miner. In late 2021, miners were the toast of the town with a surefire path to profit: hook powerful computers up to cheap power, crack fiendishly complex maths puzzles and then sell newly minted coins on the booming market.
MARKETS

