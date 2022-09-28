Read full article on original website
dailyhodl.com
CEO of $4,500,000,000 Crypto Hedge Fund Says Bitcoin Will Go up a Ton, but Other Projects Will Outperform
Pantera Capital CEO Dan Morehead says that although he sees Bitcoin’s (BTC) value increasing, its share of the cryptocurrency market will decline over time as he expects other digital assets to outperform it. During this month’s SALT New York conference, Morehead says he’s long-term bullish on Bitcoin but notes...
dailyhodl.com
Here’s a Conservative Bitcoin (BTC) Price Target for the Year 2030, According to InvestAnswers
A popular crypto analyst thinks Bitcoin (BTC) could be worth millions of dollars within eight years under the assumption that people will continue to flock to the leading digital asset. In a new YouTube video, the anonymous host of InvestAnswers tells his 444,000 YouTube subscribers that Bitcoin’s diminishing returns have...
After Ethereum Merge, Dogecoin Becomes 2nd-Largest Proof Of Work Crypto
With Ethereum ETH/USD successfully completing its Merge to proof of stake, a new blockchain has earned the rank of the second-largest proof of work blockchain. What Happened: Ethereum officially transition to a PoS network, marking an end to mining ETH, on Thursday. With Ethereum no longer using a PoW consensus,...
dailyhodl.com
Ex-Hedge Fund Manager Makes Massive Eight-Figure Bitcoin Price Prediction for Year 2031
A former hedge fund manager says that Bitcoin (BTC) could be worth well into the millions of dollars by the year 2031. In a new interview with Altcoin Daily, Robert Breedlove, CEO and founder of crypto investment firm Parallax Digital, says that the leading digital asset could reach a price tag of $12.5 million nine years into the future.
bitcoinist.com
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) Price Forecasts As Analysts Says “Don’t Sleep on $HDWY”
Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum are two of the most popular zero-to-hero stories in crypto. Together, they made hundreds and thousands of overnight millionaires, which makes us wish we had invested. At the same time, their price is not worth more than a penny. We don’t have a time machine. Instead...
CoinTelegraph
IRS to summon users who don’t report and pay tax on crypto transactions
With the crypto community growing bigger and as trading volumes reach new highs, the United States is also making more effort to ensure that its Internal Revenue Service (IRS) could properly collect cryptocurrency tax. U.S. Attorney Damian Williams, Deputy Assistant Attorney General David Hubbert and IRS Commissioner Charles Rettig announced...
zycrypto.com
Satoshi Action Fund Founder Unleashes Chilling Ethereum Warning, Says Vitalik Buterin Failed
Dennis Porter, the founder of the Satoshi Action Fund, has issued a stark warning about Ethereum. According to Porter, this will be Ethereum’s last cycle as the industry’s second-largest cryptocurrency by market cap. Buterin Failed, Declares Dennis Porter. Unless you’re new in the cryptoverse, you’d know there has...
NEWSBTC
Millions Of Dollars Could Be Yours If You Invest In Cryptos Such As Uniglo.io (GLO), Bitcoin (BTC) And Solana (SOL)
Successful investors will always buy during bear markets, and unsuccessful investors will always chase hype and invest during bull markets. Investors still active in the crypto space, those who have weathered the past ten months, are presented with an opportunity to change their financial destiny irrevocably. Whilst crypto is dying,...
decrypt.co
'Find a Path That Allows for Crypto Innovation': Coinbase US Policy Chief
Debate continued at Mainnet over the role of regulations and KYC in the crypto industry. As governments worldwide grapple with whether and how to regulate cryptocurrencies, publicly traded exchange Coinbase is looking to guide policymakers in developing regulations that protect consumers but are beneficial to institutions and crypto-natives alike. "What...
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Trader Updates Outlook on Bitcoin and XRP, Says Ethereum’s Preparing a Move Up – Here’s His Target
A widely followed crypto trader is giving a bearish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC) and XRP as he expects Ethereum (ETH) to surge once the leading smart contract platform bottoms out. The pseudonymous analyst known as Altcoin Sherpa tells his 183,600 Twitter followers that the price of BTC will likely continue...
After Predicting Bitcoin At $100,000 Crypto Analyst Anthony Pompliano Now Says 'Price Predictions Are A Fool's Game'
Bitcoin BTC/USD bull and the co-founder of the investment firm Morgan Creek Digital, Anthony Pompliano, has recently received backlash from the crypto community for removing Bitcoin from his Twitter bio amid current price woes. He has also removed the laser eyes from his Twitter profile picture, symbolizing bullishness on Bitcoin.
dailyhodl.com
Crypto Strategist Predicts Big Bounces for Bitcoin and One Ethereum Rival – Here Are His Targets
The crypto analyst who called the end of the crypto bull market is now predicting big bounces for Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) challenger Solana (SOL). Popular crypto strategist Pentoshi tells his 612,000 Twitter followers that after nearly a year, he’s no longer extremely bearish on Bitcoin. “Hard to...
coinjournal.net
Bitcoin can’t break $20K as only one thing continues to matter
It looks like a bearish finish as we approach the end of the month of September in the crypto markets. Bitcoin is still lagging below $20,000 as no real momentum has been captured across the space. This outlines my thoughts over the last few months: the only thing that really matters right now is the macro situation.
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Crypto influencer Lark Davis accused of profiting from crypto dumps; Warner Music partners with OpenSea
The biggest news in the cryptosphere for Sept. 29 includes investor Stanley Druckenmiller saying cryptocurrency has a big role to play as trust in central banks declines, ZachXBT alleging that crypto influencer Lark Davis profited over $1 million from dumping low-cap crypto projects and Warner Music teaming up with OpenSea to allow artists extend their fanbase in Web3 through NFTs.
cryptoglobe.com
Billionaire Stanley Druckenmiller Can See ‘Cryptocurrency Having a Big Role in a Renaissance’
On Wednesday (September 28), legendary billionaire investor Stanley Freeman Druckenmiller shared his latest thoughts on crypto. Druckenmiller started his career as an equities analyst at Pittsburgh National Bank. Then in 1981, he founded investment firm Duquesne Capital Management, which had a positive return every year until he decided in August 2010 to quit the hedge fund business and close his firm.
dailyhodl.com
Trader Calls One Ethereum-Based Crypto Asset the ‘Opportunity of a Lifetime,’ Says Altcoins May Erupt if Bitcoin Consolidates
Popular crypto analyst Michaël van de Poppe thinks one overlooked digital asset is the “opportunity of a lifetime.”. Van de Poppe tells his 627,800 Twitter followers that the decentralized oracle network Chainlink (LINK) is a huge opportunity priced between $6-$8. Chainlink’s native asset LINK is trading at $7.26...
bitcoinist.com
Uniglo.io (GLO) Investors Will Make Bank Alongside Anyswap (ANY), Dogechain (DC) And Bitcoin (BTC) Holders
As the world became more and more digitized, it was only a matter of time before our money became digital as well. Cryptocurrency is the way of the future, and there are plenty of options out there for investors. However, with so many options, it can be difficult to know where to put your money.
u.today
Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin Claims Terra Luna Team Engaged in Market Manipulation
In a lengthy interview with New York Times columnist Ezra Klein, Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin claims that the Terra Luna team attempted to manipulate the market in order to prop up the value of the native cryptocurrency. Buterin says that no one actually knows what the Terra team was doing...
techaiapp.com
Cryptocurrency exchange clone script- Astonishing way to start your crypto exchange
In recent days, Crypto exchange is the most profitable business idea in the blockchain sector as it is the only place to trade crypto assets. Here, crypto exchanges work as the middleman for both buyers and sellers when they trade cryptos. Users are the mainstream of revenue. With these users, crypto exchanges are making profits in billions.
Cryptoverse: Bitcoin miners get stuck in a bear pit
Sept 27 (Reuters) - Spare a thought for the beleaguered bitcoin miner. In late 2021, miners were the toast of the town with a surefire path to profit: hook powerful computers up to cheap power, crack fiendishly complex maths puzzles and then sell newly minted coins on the booming market.
