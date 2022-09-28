Read full article on original website
Walmart, Disney, Nike Push Further Into Metaverse
Walmart jumped into the metaverse this week with two new spaces in Roblox, the non-blockchain metaverse game which claims 52 million daily active users. “Walmart Land” and “Walmart’s Universe of Play” are a testing ground for future expansion into the virtual reality worlds, the retail giant’s Chief Marketing Officer, William White, told CNBC.
morningbrew.com
Meta announced a new AI text-to-video generator
Rapidly evolving from a zero-effort way to see what Dr. Phil would look like as a Dragon Ball Z villain into a tool for creating award-winning gallery pieces, AI-generated art just hit yet another milestone. Yesterday, machine learning engineers at Meta announced a new AI tool called Make-A-Video that produces videos from users’ text prompts.
techaiapp.com
techaiapp.com
‘Protestware’ is on the rise, with programmers self-sabotaging their own code. Should we be worried?
In March 2022, the author of node-ipc, a software library with over a million weekly downloads, deliberately broke their code. If the code discovers it is running within Russia or Belarus, it attempts to replace the contents of every file on the user’s computer with a heart emoji. A...
ambcrypto.com
LBank starts off brand update month with logo reveal and diversity video
Global crypto exchange, LBank, released a long-awaited brand-update video on their official youtube channel, giving detailed information about recent updates and plans for the coming years. A diversity video was also released accompanying the brand reveal. This will mark a campaign around the brand upgrade that will continue for the next 2 months.
TechCrunch
Amazon expands Eero line and introduces Internet Backup
Amazon says that the Eero PoE 6 can go almost anywhere Ethernet cable can be pulled, including mounted on walls or ceilings. As for the Eero PoE Gateway, it’s Amazon’s first device with 10 Gigabit Ethernet, delivering what one would assume is a speedy wired experience. Both new...
techaiapp.com
Short stay: Hotel Indigo Chester, Chester, UK – A Luxury Travel Blog
Opened in 2019, the new build Hotel Indigo Chester, celebrates the city’s long history. Artwork displayed on the walls, connects a contemporary hotel to Chester’s long history dating back nearly two millennia to the Roman occupation. The hotel also focuses on the city’s heritage as a racing venue too.
App privacy depends a lot on where you were when you downloaded it
When you download an app, you generally expect the that it is the same version that everyone else is already using. That may be the case within individual countries, but a new study from a group of researchers at the University of Michigan surveying the global app availability landscape not only determined a wide array of discrepancies in both availability and features, but also identified how users’ privacy and security varies even when using the same app in various countries.
thedeadpixelssociety.com
Mediaclip releases Version 11.1 of its product personalization software
Montreal-based Mediaclip announced Version 11.1 of its market-leading product personalization software. The company says the new version “is focused on increasing and simplifying end-user creative options using the renowned Mediaclip Designer on smartphones and tablets alike. It showcases many new “WOW” feature sets, enhancing end-user productivity and creativity with new Mediaclip Designer toolsets. These new tools are ideal to expand storytelling flows, design, and streamlining the design process for end-users making photobooks on desktop and mobile alike, according to the company.
techaiapp.com
The time to harvest for us VR people is now
A few weeks ago, I was discussing with a colleague of mine that I hadn’t seen for months, and while we were updating ourselves about each other’s lives, we started talking about our VR careers. We both are in a better situation than a few years ago, so at a certain point, he told me a sentence that made me think: “I’m finally now harvesting the fruits of the plants I sowed in the past years”. This sentence remained in my head after the call, and from time to time I kept thinking about it. I have to say that also from my personal experience, it is true: now it’s the time to harvest for us VR people.
techaiapp.com
Improving wearable medical sensors with ultrathin mesh
On-skin medical sensors and wearable health devices are important health care tools that must be incredibly flexible and ultrathin so they can move with the human body. In addition, the technology has to withstand bending and stretching, and it needs to be gas-permeable to prevent irritation and discomfort. Another important safety feature of these devices is the required overheat protection circuit. This prevents the devices from overheating and burning the wearer. Any new technology developed for these sensors must meet these needs.
techaiapp.com
D-Link’s New ‘VR Air Bridge’ Dongle Gives Quest 2 Dedicated Wi-Fi Connection for PC VR Gaming – Road to VR
VR Air Bridge (DWA-F18) is said to include D-Link’s Wi-Fi 6 firmware and Meta’s proprietary VR algorithms for low latency wireless connectivity and improved Wi-Fi efficiency, essentially serving up a plug-and-play solution that’s both compact and simple to install. It also doesn’t tie up bandwidth on your...
techaiapp.com
Waterfront Invigoration — Hong Kong Property Outlook 2022
Hong Kong’s waterfront living will witness an injection of exciting activities of art and retail activities despite the pandemic. With the fifth outbreak of the pandemic, the Hong Kong residential market activity undoubtedly slowed down abruptly in primary and secondary residential markets. In the month of January 2022, around 4,275 units transacted for a sum of HK$43.4 billion (approx. US$5.54 billion), dropping 16.9 per cent month-on-month (MoM) in the primary market and 10.5 per cent MoM in the secondary market. Notably, primary sales slipped 28.6 per cent MoM to 1,081 units because of a limited number of newly launched projects before the busy Chinese New Year.
nftgators.com
Meta’s NFT Sharing Feature Now Available to All US Users
Meta has launched its NFT sharing feature to all Facebook and Instagram users in the US. The global social media conglomerate said the feature will also be available in the 100 countries where users have access to NFTs on Instagram. The company launched the NFT sharing feature to a few...
techaiapp.com
Intel Foundry’s ‘No. 1’ Customer—U.S. DoD—Targets GAA
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is Intel Foundry Services’ (IFS’s) “No. 1” customer, IFS president Randhir Thakur told EE Times, noting that IFS plans to be part of the DoD state-of-the-art heterogeneous integrated packaging (SHIP) program. That program will necessitate deep knowledge of gate-all-around (GAA) technology facilitating high-transistor–density 3D chips.
techaiapp.com
Is it finally time to upgrade to Windows 11?
Disclosure: Microsoft is a client of the author. I’ve been following Windows since the 1980s. I was one of the designated launch analysts during the Windows 95 launch and in some ways, I owe my success as an analyst to that launch. It put me on the map as an influential analyst.
getnews.info
FaceCheck.ID New Face Search Engine Anyone Can Use to Run an Online Background Check
Sentient Labs launches a face search engine FaceCheck.ID. The site lets users search the internet using a photo of a face. The web portal is designed to be used by the general public to check anyone’s internet footprint. By visiting FaceCheck.ID and making a face search, anyone can quickly...
techaiapp.com
Steam 2022 Sale Schedule Revealed, Annual Spring Sale Coming 2023
Steam Sale dates for autumn and winter 2022, and spring 2023 have been revealed. In a blog post, Valve announced big changes for its 2023 sales event, adding an annual Spring Sale to the mix. Starting next year, the company will replace the Lunar New Year Sale — introduced in 2016, and varying with respect to the East Asian calendar — with this new spring sale. The first iteration is scheduled to run from March 16 to March 23, 2023, and will be similar to other major seasonal sales.
Today in the Connected Economy: Snap Sees the Promise of Augmented Reality Fashion
Today in the connected economy, executives at Snap point to their augmented reality clothing and fashion offerings as a virtual alternative to the metaverse. Also, Dubai steps up its efforts to become the world’s metaverse capital, and Robinhood teams with Circle to increase access to USD Coin. Snap’s head...
