Video Games

pymnts

Walmart, Disney, Nike Push Further Into Metaverse

Walmart jumped into the metaverse this week with two new spaces in Roblox, the non-blockchain metaverse game which claims 52 million daily active users. “Walmart Land” and “Walmart’s Universe of Play” are a testing ground for future expansion into the virtual reality worlds, the retail giant’s Chief Marketing Officer, William White, told CNBC.
BUSINESS
morningbrew.com

Meta announced a new AI text-to-video generator

Rapidly evolving from a zero-effort way to see what Dr. Phil would look like as a Dragon Ball Z villain into a tool for creating award-winning gallery pieces, AI-generated art just hit yet another milestone. Yesterday, machine learning engineers at Meta announced a new AI tool called Make-A-Video that produces videos from users’ text prompts.
SOFTWARE
techaiapp.com

Heath Zenith S SL-5407-BZ 180-Degree Replacement Sensor, Selectable Timer, Adjustable Detection Sensitiity Upto 70Feet…

Heath Zenith SL-5407-BZ 180-Degree Replacement Motion Sensor, Selectable Timer, Adjustable Motion Detection Sensitiity Upto 70Feet Range, LED Indicates Motion Sensed (Day or Night), 500W, Bronze. From the Manufacturer. The SL-5407-BZ replacement motion sensor detects motion in a 180-Degree arc up to 70-Feet. Detection Range: Adjustable up to 70 ft. (21m),...
ELECTRONICS
ambcrypto.com

LBank starts off brand update month with logo reveal and diversity video

Global crypto exchange, LBank, released a long-awaited brand-update video on their official youtube channel, giving detailed information about recent updates and plans for the coming years. A diversity video was also released accompanying the brand reveal. This will mark a campaign around the brand upgrade that will continue for the next 2 months.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Amazon expands Eero line and introduces Internet Backup

Amazon says that the Eero PoE 6 can go almost anywhere Ethernet cable can be pulled, including mounted on walls or ceilings. As for the Eero PoE Gateway, it’s Amazon’s first device with 10 Gigabit Ethernet, delivering what one would assume is a speedy wired experience. Both new...
INTERNET
techaiapp.com

Short stay: Hotel Indigo Chester, Chester, UK – A Luxury Travel Blog

Opened in 2019, the new build Hotel Indigo Chester, celebrates the city’s long history. Artwork displayed on the walls, connects a contemporary hotel to Chester’s long history dating back nearly two millennia to the Roman occupation. The hotel also focuses on the city’s heritage as a racing venue too.
TRAVEL
Popular Science

App privacy depends a lot on where you were when you downloaded it

When you download an app, you generally expect the that it is the same version that everyone else is already using. That may be the case within individual countries, but a new study from a group of researchers at the University of Michigan surveying the global app availability landscape not only determined a wide array of discrepancies in both availability and features, but also identified how users’ privacy and security varies even when using the same app in various countries.
CELL PHONES
thedeadpixelssociety.com

Mediaclip releases Version 11.1 of its product personalization software

Montreal-based Mediaclip announced Version 11.1 of its market-leading product personalization software. The company says the new version “is focused on increasing and simplifying end-user creative options using the renowned Mediaclip Designer on smartphones and tablets alike. It showcases many new “WOW” feature sets, enhancing end-user productivity and creativity with new Mediaclip Designer toolsets. These new tools are ideal to expand storytelling flows, design, and streamlining the design process for end-users making photobooks on desktop and mobile alike, according to the company.
SOFTWARE
techaiapp.com

The time to harvest for us VR people is now

A few weeks ago, I was discussing with a colleague of mine that I hadn’t seen for months, and while we were updating ourselves about each other’s lives, we started talking about our VR careers. We both are in a better situation than a few years ago, so at a certain point, he told me a sentence that made me think: “I’m finally now harvesting the fruits of the plants I sowed in the past years”. This sentence remained in my head after the call, and from time to time I kept thinking about it. I have to say that also from my personal experience, it is true: now it’s the time to harvest for us VR people.
VIDEO GAMES
techaiapp.com

Improving wearable medical sensors with ultrathin mesh

On-skin medical sensors and wearable health devices are important health care tools that must be incredibly flexible and ultrathin so they can move with the human body. In addition, the technology has to withstand bending and stretching, and it needs to be gas-permeable to prevent irritation and discomfort. Another important safety feature of these devices is the required overheat protection circuit. This prevents the devices from overheating and burning the wearer. Any new technology developed for these sensors must meet these needs.
ELECTRONICS
techaiapp.com

Waterfront Invigoration — Hong Kong Property Outlook 2022

Hong Kong’s waterfront living will witness an injection of exciting activities of art and retail activities despite the pandemic. With the fifth outbreak of the pandemic, the Hong Kong residential market activity undoubtedly slowed down abruptly in primary and secondary residential markets. In the month of January 2022, around 4,275 units transacted for a sum of HK$43.4 billion (approx. US$5.54 billion), dropping 16.9 per cent month-on-month (MoM) in the primary market and 10.5 per cent MoM in the secondary market. Notably, primary sales slipped 28.6 per cent MoM to 1,081 units because of a limited number of newly launched projects before the busy Chinese New Year.
WORLD
nftgators.com

Meta’s NFT Sharing Feature Now Available to All US Users

Meta has launched its NFT sharing feature to all Facebook and Instagram users in the US. The global social media conglomerate said the feature will also be available in the 100 countries where users have access to NFTs on Instagram. The company launched the NFT sharing feature to a few...
INTERNET
techaiapp.com

Intel Foundry’s ‘No. 1’ Customer—U.S. DoD—Targets GAA

/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. The U.S. Department of Defense (DoD) is Intel Foundry Services’ (IFS’s) “No. 1” customer, IFS president Randhir Thakur told EE Times, noting that IFS plans to be part of the DoD state-of-the-art heterogeneous integrated packaging (SHIP) program. That program will necessitate deep knowledge of gate-all-around (GAA) technology facilitating high-transistor–density 3D chips.
BUSINESS
techaiapp.com

Is it finally time to upgrade to Windows 11?

Disclosure: Microsoft is a client of the author. I’ve been following Windows since the 1980s. I was one of the designated launch analysts during the Windows 95 launch and in some ways, I owe my success as an analyst to that launch. It put me on the map as an influential analyst.
COMPUTERS
techaiapp.com

Steam 2022 Sale Schedule Revealed, Annual Spring Sale Coming 2023

Steam Sale dates for autumn and winter 2022, and spring 2023 have been revealed. In a blog post, Valve announced big changes for its 2023 sales event, adding an annual Spring Sale to the mix. Starting next year, the company will replace the Lunar New Year Sale — introduced in 2016, and varying with respect to the East Asian calendar — with this new spring sale. The first iteration is scheduled to run from March 16 to March 23, 2023, and will be similar to other major seasonal sales.
VIDEO GAMES

