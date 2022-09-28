Read full article on original website
Phone Arena
'100% confirmed' Galaxy S23 Ultra rumor highlights what a marvel its 200MP camera will be
It has been a while since Samsung announced its 200MP sensor and it's highly likely that the South Korean company's next premium phone, the Galaxy S23 Ultra, will boast this camera. It's apparently not the same as the HP1 and HP3 versions that the company has already announced and there were some speculations that the 200MP sensor meant for the S23 Ultra would be really big but that seemingly is not the case.
TechRadar
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 FE leak makes me think it'll be the best tablet this year
It makes sense that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 would get a budget 'FE' successor later in the year – it would follow tradition, after all – but the total lack of leaks about it made us completely forget about any prospect of a new cheap tablet from Samsung. However, a new leak does pique our interest for one big reason.
notebookcheck.net
Samsung Galaxy S23 and S23+ to be left behind as smartphone market pivots to 1.5K displays
Android ARM Chinese Tech Galaxy S Leaks / Rumors Smartphone. Both the Samsung Galaxy S21 and S22 non-Ultra models launched with FHD+ displays. That looks set to carry over to the Galaxy S23 series next year, but it now appears Samsung's flagship phones may be superseded by next-gen entry-level and mid-range phones in that aspect.
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra stunning design render is making me reach for my wallet
Sharp and simple, I might have to upgrade my Samsung Galaxy in 2023
Android Headlines
Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra Side-By-Side & Bezel Comparison
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra CAD-based renders surfaced quite recently. Ice Universe, a well-known tipster, took those renders and created some new ones, to compare the Galaxy S23 Ultra vs Galaxy S22 Ultra, side-by-side. The Galaxy S22 Ultra & S23 Ultra get side-by-side comparison. The tipster actually published four different...
Hands-on: Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max review
Apple's most expensive iPhone gets more megapixels and a better selfie camera, but can the iPhone 14 Pro Max justify that price?
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE vs. Google Pixel 6: Which phone is right for you?
We weren’t being coy when we named the $599 Pixel 6 and $899 Pixel 6 Pro the best Android phones money can buy. Four months down the road that stands, but another midrange phone has made its debut: the $699 Galaxy S21 FE.
TechRadar
The Google Pixel 7 was announced early to prepare us for heartbreak
When we learned about the Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro this past May at the Google I/O event, we were somewhat shocked. Not because the phones were so amazing, or because we weren’t expecting Google to eventually launch a Pixel 7 family. We were shocked because Google...
Digital Trends
Samsung Galaxy S23 leak teases a disappointing charging spec
It’s been a week full of disappointing rumors regarding the Samsung Galaxy S23‘s battery. First, it was that the smartphone will be seeing an ever-so-slight five% increase in battery size, which likely will be completely unnoticeable to most of its user base. Today, a new leak revealed that the S23 will only support 25W wired charging.
Android Authority
This foldable beats the Galaxy Z Fold 4 with bigger battery, faster charging
There aren't many upgrades over the original model, but it's still a pretty compelling proposition. Vivo has announced the X Fold Plus foldable. It offers a faster chipset, faster wired charging, and a slightly bigger battery. There’s no word on a global release for this device. The Vivo X...
iPhone 15 Ultra: what we know so far
Apple set off a tectonic shift in the iPhone world this year when it added a new device, and a new naming scheme to the iPhone 14 lineup, with the iPhone 14 Plus. Originally believed to be the 'iPhone 14 Max' and designed to complement the sizeable iPhone 14 Pro Max – with a simpler chip, display and camera system, the 14 Plus also showed that Apple wasn't beyond reworking its product names for better clarity.
laptopmag.com
Pixel 7 price leak shows Google won't budge — and the specs prove it
With the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro just over the horizon, we're starting to see more details surface from leaks and Google itself in the lead-up to the Pixel event 2022 on October 6. Now, an Amazon listing has shown the Pixel 7's price, and it's looking fairly familiar to the Pixel 6.
Forget Google Pixel 7 — Pixel 6 just crashed to $199
With the new Google Pixel 7 on the way, Best Buy has slashed $400 off the Google Pixel 6 to celebrate.
TechRadar
The best phone we've tested this year –Motorola Edge 30 Ultra review Shows the iPhone 14 and Samsung Galaxy S22 how it's done – Motorola Edge 30 Ultra review [pick one] review
The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is the best-value flagship phone of 2022 with super-fast charging, a powerful processor, a premium design, a good-looking screen, clean software and more. It’s hard to find negatives with the device because Moto has gone all-out in every department. Pros. +. Premium design. +
daystech.org
We Really Think Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Will Have Face Unlock
Face unlock is a characteristic we thought would possibly come to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro sooner or later all through the primary yr of their supported lives. We first noticed the characteristic teased in advertising supplies earlier than the telephones have been launched final October, solely to be disillusioned when solely fingerprint unlock was outfitted on every. We’ve since seen a number of studies of code that references face unlock for the Pixel 6 Pro, giving us sustained hope that it would arrive in a Pixel Feature Drop. As you understand, that’s by no means occurred.
Phone Arena
Check out Google's new Pixel 7 Pro design video
On October 6th, Google will introduce the new Pixel 7 series and turn the page on what was an uneven but eventful year for the Pixel 6 line. Software updates that were delayed, maddening connectivity issues that made the phones as useful for communications as a candy bar, and a slow and laggy under-display fingerprint scanner were some of the issues that users had to put up with.
Phone Arena
Totally unexpected iPhone 15 Ultra feature suggests it will be a camera-focused phone
It hasn't been long since the release of the iPhone 14, yet iPhone 15 rumors are already pouring in. Perhaps the biggest leak is that the big and small high-end models will be markedly different and a new rumor reveals another feature that will differentiate the two. The only key...
Phone Arena
Best Cyber Monday Google Pixel phone deals in 2022: what to expect
Well, we're officially in the fall already, and aside from pumpkin-flavored everything, the new season that's upon us brings the promise for deals, deals, and even more deals! That's right, autumn gets us going thanks to the upcoming awesome Black Friday phone deals and equally enticing Cyber Monday phone deals this November.
Phone Arena
New specs tipped for the one AP chip that could power the Galaxy S23 series
During the summer, Twitter tipster Digital Chat Station said that the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Applications Processor (AP) would be available in a 1+2+2+3 configuration made up of one Cortex-X3 core, two Cortex-A720 cores, two Cortex-A710 cores, and three Cortex-A510 cores. But the latest buzz around the water cooler, from another reliable Twitter tipster (Ice Universe), calls for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 to have different specs.
Google looks like it's got big European plans for the Pixel 7
Google's Pixel smartphones are some of the best phones money can buy, but global availability has always been a challenge for Google's hardware prospects. Aside from the US, Pixel availability around the world has been occasionally spotty. Google has worked hard to improve it, though. The Pixel 6 last year launched in eight countries, including France, Japan, and, of course, the US. The Pixel 7 and the Pixel 7 Pro, the company's upcoming flagship devices, might be available in more countries than ever this time around, as Google is teasing hardware announcements in a handful of European countries.
