Face unlock is a characteristic we thought would possibly come to the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro sooner or later all through the primary yr of their supported lives. We first noticed the characteristic teased in advertising supplies earlier than the telephones have been launched final October, solely to be disillusioned when solely fingerprint unlock was outfitted on every. We’ve since seen a number of studies of code that references face unlock for the Pixel 6 Pro, giving us sustained hope that it would arrive in a Pixel Feature Drop. As you understand, that’s by no means occurred.

CELL PHONES ・ 13 HOURS AGO