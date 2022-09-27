Chef Roni Attari has been mostly out of the restaurant business since he stopped working on the Hopping Pita food truck in 2013. But soon, that will change. Attari, who in the early 2000s was known for owning restaurants like Soleil and Yuca Latin Bistro, spent much of the last decade as a chef at an assisted living center. He was laid off from that job two years ago, though, and since, he’s been doing catering on his own.

WICHITA, KS ・ 3 DAYS AGO