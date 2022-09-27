ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Norwich, KS

Opening Night for HutchCC Fine Arts canceled

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Community College music department has canceled the first Fine Arts Department performance of the semester that was due to take place Thursday, September 29 due to illness involving key individuals. The school has not released any potential later date for the performance. For more...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Injury crash leads to two more crashes in north Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — An injury crash in north Wichita on Thursday, Sept. 29, led to two more crashes. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol (KHP), the first crash happened at 5:15 p.m. on westbound Kansas Highway 96, .2 miles east of Hydraulic. The KHP says a 39-year-old man from Emporia was driving a 2008 […]
WICHITA, KS
Kansas family who recently moved to Florida impacted by Hurricane Ian

Wichita police, college students develop app to improve communication with officers. The partnership between the WPD and the WSU students created the app called “PD Share,” which helps to remove communication barriers. Updated: 2 hours ago. Husband and wife disaster responders Pat and Lori Loney, from Derby, will...
WICHITA, KS
Dream Flight honoring veterans in Kansas

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - On Monday, the non-profit organization, Dream Flights, gave seven military veterans a chance to fly in a Boeing Stearman biplane. The 1940 open cockpit aircraft was used in military training. “First time I’ve been in an open cockpit. It was pretty exciting. I can’t describe it,”...
BENTON, KS
Winfield man killed in Cowley County crash

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A 49-year-old Winfield man was killed in a one-vehicle crash on US Highway 77 in Cowley County on Tuesday. The crash happened at around 5:40 a.m. in the 33000 block of the roadway. A Jeep Cherokee driven by Eric Michael Andes was traveling north on Highway 77 when it left the roadway and rolled several times before coming to a stop in the median.
COWLEY COUNTY, KS
Longtime Wichita chef is getting back in the restaurant game with a new sandwich shop

Chef Roni Attari has been mostly out of the restaurant business since he stopped working on the Hopping Pita food truck in 2013. But soon, that will change. Attari, who in the early 2000s was known for owning restaurants like Soleil and Yuca Latin Bistro, spent much of the last decade as a chef at an assisted living center. He was laid off from that job two years ago, though, and since, he’s been doing catering on his own.
WICHITA, KS
Wichita man in wheelchair killed after being hit by truck

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A man in a wheelchair was killed after being hit by a truck on Tuesday, Sept. 27. According to the Wichita Police Department (WPD), at 7:30 a.m., officers were dispatched to an injury at the intersection of Broadway and MacArthur. Upon arrival, officers say they located 68-year-old Charlie Jones, of Wichita, […]
WICHITA, KS
UPDATE: Accident blocks part of K-61 near Langdon Tuesday morning

RENO COUNTY — A North Carolina semi driver rolled his truck and trailer Tuesday morning in Langdon. According to the Reno County Sheriff's Office, around 6 a.m. 57-year-old Raymond Gonzalez from Randleman, North Carolina, was traveling northeast on K-61 and as he entered Langdon, his truck and trailer left the road and entered the south ditch. Gonzalez tried to get the semi back on the road, but overcorrected and the semi-truck and trailer overturned on its passenger side sliding into the North side of K-61.
LANGDON, KS
Air Force announces $45.8M order for Textron Aviation Defense

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The U.S. Air Force has announced a contract for Textron Aviation Defense in Wichita. It says a country that partners with the U.S. is purchasing Beechcraft T-6C Texan II aircraft. The Air Force did not reveal the name of the country or the number of planes in the order. However, it […]
WICHITA, KS
Swarms of unidentified bugs a nuisance in S. Wichita neighborhood

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - It hasn’t been a typical beginning of the week for Wichita residents Steve and Evelyn Sandell. They realized something was wrong when they observed small black bugs swarming up and down their driveway and the exterior of their house. “I got up [Monday]. I opened...
WICHITA, KS

