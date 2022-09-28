Effect of processing parameters on texture and variant selection of as-built 300 maraging steel processed by laser powder bed fusion

Read full article on original website
Retinoic acid and RARÎ³ maintain satellite cell quiescence through regulation of translation initiation
In adult skeletal muscle, satellite cells are in a quiescent state, which is essential for the future activation of muscle homeostasis and regeneration. Multiple studies have investigated satellite cell proliferation and differentiation, but the molecular mechanisms that safeguard the quiescence of satellite cells remain largely unknown. In this study, we purposely activated dormant satellite cells by using various stimuli and captured the in vivo-preserved features from quiescence to activation transitions. We found that retinoic acid signaling was required for quiescence maintenance. Mechanistically, retinoic acid receptor gamma (RARÎ³) binds to and stimulates genes responsible for Akt dephosphorylation and subsequently inhibits overall protein translation initiation in satellite cells. Furthermore, the alleviation of retinoic acid signaling released the satellite cells from quiescence, but this restraint was lost in aged cells. Retinoic acid also preserves the quiescent state during satellite cell isolation, overcoming the cellular stress caused by the isolation process. We conclude that active retinoic acid signaling contributes to the maintenance of the quiescent state of satellite cells through regulation of the protein translation initiation process.
High-fidelity quantum information transmission using a room-temperature nonrefrigerated lossy microwave waveguide
Quantum microwave transmission is key to realizing modular superconducting quantum computers and distributed quantum networks. A large number of incoherent photons are thermally generated within the microwave frequency spectrum. The closeness of the transmitted quantum state to the source-generated quantum state at the input of the transmission link (measured by the transmission fidelity) degrades due to the presence of the incoherent photons. Hence, high-fidelity quantum microwave transmission has long been considered to be infeasible without refrigeration. In this study, we propose a novel method for high-fidelity quantum microwave transmission using a room-temperature lossy waveguide. The proposed scheme consists of connecting two cryogenic nodes (i.e., a transmitter and a receiver) by the room-temperature lossy microwave waveguide. First, cryogenic preamplification is implemented prior to transmission. Second, at the receiver side, a cryogenic loop antenna is placed inside the output port of the waveguide and coupled to an LC harmonic oscillator located outside the waveguide. The loop antenna converts quantum microwave fields to a quantum voltage across the coupled LC harmonic oscillator. Noise photons are induced across the LC oscillator including the source generated noise, the preamplification noise, the thermal occupation of the waveguide, and the fluctuation-dissipation noise. The loop antenna detector at the receiver is designed to extensively suppress the induced photons across the LC oscillator. The signal transmittance is maintained intact by providing significant preamplification gain. Our calculations show that high-fidelity quantum transmission (i.e., more than \(95\%\)) is realized based on the proposed scheme for transmission distances reaching 100 m.
Spontaneous activity in whisker-innervating region of neonatal mouse trigeminal ganglion
Spontaneous activity during the early postnatal period is thought to be crucial for the establishment of mature neural circuits. It remains unclear if the peripheral structure of the developing somatosensory system exhibits spontaneous activity, similar to that observed in the retina and cochlea of developing mammals. By establishing an ex vivo calcium imaging system, here we found that neurons in the whisker-innervating region of the trigeminal ganglion (TG) of neonatal mice generate spontaneous activity. A small percentage of neurons showed some obvious correlated activity, and these neurons were mostly located close to one another. TG spontaneous activity was majorly exhibited by medium-to-large diameter neurons, a characteristic of mechanosensory neurons, and was blocked by chelation of extracellular calcium. Moreover, this activity was diminished by the adult stage. Spontaneous activity in the TG during the first postnatal week could be a source of spontaneous activity observed in the neonatal mouse barrel cortex.
Improvement of CZTSSe film quality and superstrate solar cell performance through optimized post-deposition annealing
Improving the performance of kesterite solar cells requires high-quality, defect-free CZTS(Se) films with a reduced number of secondary phases and impurities. Post-annealing of the CZTS films at high temperatures in a sulfur or selenium atmosphere is commonly used to improve the quality of the absorbing material. However, annealing at high-temperatures can promote material decomposition, mainly due to the loss of volatile elements such as tin or sulfur. In this work, we investigate how the additional step of sulfurization at reduced temperatures affects the quality and performance of CZTSSe based solar cells. A comprehensive structural analysis using conventional and high resolution XRD as well as Raman spectroscopy revealed that the highest CZTSSe material quality with the lowest structural disorder and defect densities was obtained from the CZTS films pre-sulfurized at 420Â Â°C. Furthermore, we demonstrate the possibility of using Sb2Se3 as a buffer layer in the superstrate configuration of CZTSSe solar cells, which is possible alternative to replace commonly employed toxic CdS as a buffer layer. We show that the additional low-temperature selenization process and the successful use of Sb2Se3 as a buffer layer could improve the performance of CZTSSe-based solar cells by up to 3.48%, with an average efficiency of 3.1%.
Quantum and non-local effects offer over 40"‰dB noise resilience advantage towards quantum lidar
Non-local effects have the potential to radically move forward quantum enhanced imaging to provide an advantage over classical imaging not only in laboratory environments but practical implementation. In this work, we demonstrate a 43dB higher signal-to-noise ratio (SNR) using a quantum enhanced LiDAR based on time-frequency entanglement compared with a classical phase-insensitive quantum imaging system. Our system can tolerate more than 3 orders of magnitude higher noise than classical single-photon counting quantum imaging systems before detector saturation with a detector dead time of 25ns. To achieve these advantages, we use non-local cancellation of dispersion to take advantage of the strong temporal correlations in photon pairs in spite of the orders of magnitude larger detector temporal uncertainty. We go on to incorporate this scheme with purpose-built scanning collection optics to image non-reflecting targets in an environment with noise.
Scientists detected new phases of water acting like neither a liquid nor a solid
Researchers from the University of Cambridge have found that water behaves neither like a liquid nor a solid in a single molecule layer and that under extreme pressures, it becomes electrically conductive. Water normally expands when it freezes, and it has a high boiling point. However, the new research demonstrates...
Eczema and related atopic diseases are associated with increased symptom severity in children with autism spectrum disorder
Growing evidence indicates that autism spectrum disorder (ASD) has diverse genetic, neurological, and environmental factors that contribute to its neurodevelopmental course. Interestingly, childhood ASD is often accompanied by skin disorders, such as eczema, and other related atopic manifestations. This link may be due to the shared embryonic origin of epidermal and neural tissue. Accordingly, we consider the potential influence of a skin-brain co-vulnerability and ensuing atopic cascade on ASD symptomatology by investigating whether atopic disorders (asthma, allergies, eczema and hay fever) are associated with increased symptom severity in children with ASD. Overall, 45 atopic and 93 non-atopic children with ASD were assessed using the ADOS-2 on scores of total, social and non-social symptoms. Differences in ASD symptom severity were further evaluated as a function of atopic disease type. Atopic children displayed greater symptom severity overall and in the social domain, relative to non-atopic participants. Atopic children were 2.4 times more likely to experience overall impairments classified within the ADOS-2 highest-level severity bracket and 2.7 times more likely to show social difficulties in this range. Moreover, those reporting comorbid eczema displayed increased symptom severity relative to both their non-atopic peers and those reporting asthma and allergies. Taken together, findings indicate that atopic disorders, and particularly comorbid eczema, are associated with increases in ASD symptom severity. Findings provide grounds for future investigations into this link between childhood skin diseases and ASD symptom severity to advance our understanding of neurodevelopment and to develop targeted assessment and intervention opportunities.
Daily briefing: How to clean indoor air of viruses and pollutants
How open windows, adequate ventilation and ultraviolet sterilization can clean the air — and regulation can stop pollutants at the source. Plus, peek under the surface of Mars and hunt a cryptic lineage of SARS-CoV-2 through the sewers. You have full access to this article via your institution. Hello...
Daily preventive zinc supplementation increases the antibody response against pathogenic Escherichia coli in children with zinc insufficiency: a randomised controlled trial
Zinc deficiency impairs the antibody-mediated immune response and is common in children from lower-income countries. This study aimed to investigate the impact of different zinc supplementation regimens (7, 10 or 20Â mg/day elemental zinc)-therapeutic dispersible zinc tablets (TZ), daily multiple micronutrient powder (MNP), daily preventive zinc tablets (PZ) and placebo powder (control)-and compare between baseline and endline antibody production against pathogenic Escherichia coli in Laotian children (aged 6"“23Â months). Fifty representative plasma samples of each treatment group were randomly selected from 512 children to determine anti-E. coli IgG antibody levels and avidity. Of the 200 children, 78.5% had zinc deficiency (plasma zinc concentration"‰<"‰65Â Âµg/dL) and 40% had anaemia before receiving zinc supplementation. aAfter receiving the TZ, MNP or PZ regimen, the plasma anti-E. coli IgG levels were significantly increased compared with baseline; the effect on the antibody level was more pronounced in children with zinc deficiency. Interestingly, there was increased anti-E. coli IgG avidity in the control and PZ groups. This study suggests that PZ might be the optimal zinc supplementation regimen to increase both the quantity and quality of antibody responses in children with zinc deficiency. Clinical trial registration: https://clinicaltrials.gov/ct2/show/NCT02428647 (NCT02428647, 29/04/2015).
Publisher Correction: Biogenic silver nanoparticles-modified forward osmosis membranes with mitigated internal concentration polarization and enhanced antibacterial properties
In this article the affiliation details for Jun Jie Wu were incorrectly given as 'School of Engineering and Computing Sciences, Durham University, Durham, DH1 3LE, UK' but should have been 'Department of Engineering, Durham University, Durham DH1 3LE, UK'. The original article has been corrected.
Author Correction: Structure of the PAPP-A complex reveals mechanism of substrate recognition
Correction to: Nature Communications https://doi.org/10.1038/s41467-022-33175-2, Article published online 20 September 2022. In this article, the author's name Kathryn Tunyasuvunakool was incorrectly written as Kathryn Tunyasunvunakool. The original article has been corrected.
Publisher Correction: Interface engineering breaks both stability and activity limits of RuO for sustainable water oxidation
In this article Chia-Hsin Wang was incorrectly denoted as being one of the equally contributing authors. The original article has been corrected.
Exploration of the bio-analogous asymmetric C"“C coupling mechanism in tandem CO electroreduction
C"“C coupling is a critical step of CO2 fixation in constructing the carbon skeleton of value-added multicarbon products. The Wood"“Ljungdahl pathway is an efficient natural process through which microbes transform CO2 into methyl and carbonyl groups and subsequently couple them together. This asymmetric coupling mechanism remains largely unexplored in inorganic CO2 electroreduction. Here we experimentally validate the asymmetric coupling pathway through isotope-labelled co-reduction experiments on a Cu surface where 13CH3I and 12CO are co-fed externally as the methyl and the carbonyl source, respectively. Isotope-labelled multicarbon oxygenates were detected, which confirms an electrocatalytic asymmetric coupling on the Cu surface. We further employed tandem Cu"“Ag nanoparticle systems in which *CHx and *CO intermediates can be generated to achieve asymmetric C"“C coupling for a practical CO2 electroreduction. We found that the production of multicarbon oxygenates is correlated with the generation rate of two intermediate indicators, CH4 and CO. By aligning their rates, the oxygenates generation rate can be maximized.
Artificial intelligence-enhanced volumetric laser endomicroscopy improves dysplasia detection in Barrett's esophagus in a randomized cross-over study
Volumetric laser endomicroscopy (VLE) is an advanced endoscopic imaging tool that can improve dysplasia detection in Barrett's esophagus (BE). However, VLE scans generate 1200 cross-sectional images that can make interpretation difficult. The impact of a new VLE artificial intelligence algorithm called Intelligent Real-time Image Segmentation (IRIS) is not well-characterized. This is a randomized prospective cross-over study of BE patients undergoing endoscopy who were randomized to IRIS-enhanced or unenhanced VLE first followed by the other (IRIS-VLE vs. VLE-IRIS, respectively) at expert BE centers. The primary outcome was image interpretation time, which served as a surrogate measure for ease of interpretation. The secondary outcome was diagnostic yield of dysplasia for each imaging modality. 133 patients were enrolled. 67 patients were randomized to VLE-IRIS and 66 to IRIS-VLE. Total interpretation time did not differ significantly between groups (7.8Â min VLE-IRIS vs. 7Â min IRIS-VLE, P"‰="‰0.1), however unenhanced VLE interpretation time was significantly shorter in the IRIS-VLE group (2.4Â min vs. 3.8Â min, P"‰<"‰0.01). When IRIS was used first, 100% of dysplastic areas were identified, compared with 76.9% when VLE was the first interpretation modality (P"‰="‰0.06). IRIS-enhanced VLE reduced the time of subsequent unenhanced VLE interpretation, suggesting heightened efficiency and improved dysplasia detection. It was also able to identify all endoscopically non-visible dysplastic areas.
Induction of ROS mediated genomic instability, apoptosis and G0/G1 cell cycle arrest by erbium oxide nanoparticles in human hepatic Hep-G2 cancer cells
The remarkable physical and chemical characteristics of noble metal nanoparticles, such as high surface-to-volume ratio, broad optical properties, ease of assembly, surfactant and functional chemistry, have increased scientific interest in using erbium oxide nanoparticles (Er2O3-NPs) and other noble metal nanostructures in cancer treatment. However, the therapeutic effect of Er2O3-NPs on hepatic cancer cells has not been studied. Therefore, the current study was conducted to estimate the therapeutic potential of Er2O3-NPs on human hepatocellular carcinoma (Hep-G2) cells. Exposure to Er2O3-NPs for 72Â h inhibited growth and caused death of Hep-G2 cells in a concentration dependent manner. High DNA damage and extra-production of intracellular reactive oxygen species (ROS) were induced by Er2O3-NPs in Hep-G2 cells. As determined by flow cytometry, Er2O3-NPs arrested Hep-G2 cell cycle at the G0/G1 phase and markedly increased the number of Hep-G2 cells in the apoptotic and necrotic phases. Moreover, Er2O3-NPs caused simultaneous marked increases in expression levels of apoptotic (p53 and Bax) genes and decreased level of anti-apoptotic Bcl2 gene expression level in Hep-G2 cells. Thus it is concluded that Er2O3-NPs inhibit proliferation and trigger apoptosis of Hep-G2 cells through the extra ROS generation causing high DNA damage induction and alterations of apoptotic genes. Thus it is recommended that further in vitro and in vivo studies be carried out to study the possibility of using Er2O3-NPs in the treatment of cancer.
Optical emissivity dataset of multi-material heterogeneous designs generated with automated figure extraction
Optical device design is typically an iterative optimization process based on a good initial guess from prior reports. Optical properties databases are useful in this process but difficult to compile because their parsing requires finding relevant papers and manually converting graphical emissivity curves to data tables. Here, we present two contributions: one is a dataset of thermal emissivity records with design-related parameters, and the other is a software tool for automated colored curve data extraction from scientific plots. We manually collected 64 papers with 176 figures reporting thermal emissivity and automatically retrieved 153 colored curve data records. The automated figure analysis software pipeline uses Faster R-CNN for axes and legend object detection, EasyOCR for axes numbering recognition, and k-means clustering for colored curve retrieval. Additionally, we manually extracted geometry, materials, and method information from the text to add necessary metadata to each emissivity curve. Finally, we analyzed the dataset to determine the dominant classes of emissivity curves and determine the underlying design parameters leading to a type of emissivity profile.
Probiotics suppress nonalcoholic steatohepatitis and carcinogenesis progression in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice
Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease (NAFLD), a hepatic characteristic of metabolic syndrome, received significant attention in clinical settings. The multiple-hit theory is one of the proposed mechanisms of NAFLD, and gut dysbiosis is considered a hit. Thus, controlling gut microbiota is a potential target in the management of NAFLD, and probiotics can be used as a treatment agent for NAFLD. The current study aimed to investigate the efficacy of probiotics against nonalcoholic steatohepatitis in a hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mouse model that mimics the characteristics of human NAFLD. Probiotics were administered to male knockout mice for 8 or 40Â weeks. Next, we assessed hepatic inflammation, fibrosis, carcinogenesis, and oxidative stress. Probiotics were found to reduce serum transaminase levels, NAFLD activity score, and the gene expression of pro-inflammatory cytokines. In addition, they decreased liver fibrosis grade, which was examined via Sirius red staining, gene expression of fibrotic markers, and hydroxyproline. Furthermore, probiotics suppressed the number of liver tumors, particular in HCC. Probiotics reduced oxidative stresses, including glutathione levels, and anti-oxidative stress marker, which may be an underlying mechanism for their beneficial effects. In conclusion, probiotics treatment had beneficial effects against NAFLD and carcinogenesis in hepatocyte-specific PTEN knockout mice.
A NAC-EXPANSIN module enhances maize kernel size by controlling nucellus elimination
Maize early endosperm development is initiated in coordination with elimination of maternal nucellar tissues. However, the underlying mechanisms are largely unknown. Here, we characterize a major quantitative trait locus for maize kernel size and weight that encodes an EXPANSIN gene, ZmEXPB15. The encoded Î²-expansin protein is expressed specifically in nucellus, and positively controls kernel size and weight by promoting nucellus elimination. We further show that two nucellus-enriched transcription factors (TFs), ZmNAC11 and ZmNAC29, activate ZmEXPB15 expression. Accordingly, these two TFs also promote kernel size and weight through nucellus elimination regulation, and genetic analyses support their interaction with ZmEXPB15. Importantly, hybrids derived from a ZmEXPB15 overexpression line have increased kernel weight, demonstrates its potential value in breeding. Together, we reveal a pathway modulating the cellular processes of maternal nucellus elimination and early endosperm development, and an approach to improve kernel weight.
Intersystem crossing in the entrance channel of the reaction of O(P) with pyridine
Two quantum effects can enable reactions to take place at energies below the barrier separating reactants from products: tunnelling and intersystem crossing between coupled potential energy surfaces. Here we show that intersystem crossing in the region between the pre-reactive complex and the reaction barrier can control the rate of bimolecular reactions for weakly coupled potential energy surfaces, even in the absence of heavy atoms. For O(3P) plus pyridine, a reaction relevant to combustion, astrochemistry and biochemistry, crossed-beam experiments indicate that the dominant products are pyrrole and CO, obtained through a spin-forbidden ring-contraction mechanism. The experimental findings are interpreted-by high-level quantum-chemical calculations and statistical non-adiabatic computations of branching fractions-in terms of an efficient intersystem crossing occurring before the high entrance barrier for O-atom addition to the N-atom lone pair. At low to moderate temperatures, the computed reaction rates prove to be dominated by intersystem crossing.
Changes in nanomechanical properties of single neuroblastoma cells as a model for oxygen and glucose deprivation (OGD)
Although complex, the biological processes underlying ischemic stroke are better known than those related to biomechanical alterations of single cells. Mechanisms of biomechanical changes and their relations to the molecular processes are crucial for understanding the function and dysfunction of the brain. In our study, we applied atomic force microscopy (AFM) to quantify the alterations in biomechanical properties in neuroblastoma SH-SY5Y cells subjected to oxygen and glucose deprivation (OGD) and reoxygenation (RO). Obtained results reveal several characteristics. Cell viability remained at the same level, regardless of the OGD and RO conditions, but, in parallel, the metabolic activity of cells decreased with OGD duration. 24Â h RO did not recover the metabolic activity fully. Cells subjected to OGD appeared softer than control cells. Cell softening was strongly present in cells after 1Â h of OGD and with longer OGD duration, and in RO conditions, cells recovered their mechanical properties. Changes in the nanomechanical properties of cells were attributed to the remodelling of actin filaments, which was related to cofilin-based regulation and impaired metabolic activity of cells. The presented study shows the importance of nanomechanics in research on ischemic-related pathological processes such as stroke.
