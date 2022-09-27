Read full article on original website
24hip-hop.com
Houston Texas Own RSNJunior
The young upcoming artist has been making music for over 10 years now. He started playing around with music at the age of 8 when he was in the church choir. He wants to be the best at what he puts his mind to becoming a better person and artist. Music serves as therapy for him. He plans to drop a new unreleased song titled “Blue Light” which will be dropping sometime in October.
365thingsinhouston.com
Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: October 2022
Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in October 2022. This month brings a bounty of fall festival fun, with the return of the Greek Festival, cultural celebrations, Ren Fest, Halloween, Día de Muertos, and much more.
papercitymag.com
Maserati’s New Swoon-Worthy SUV Roars Into Houston For an Early Sneak Peek
Guests at Helfman Maserati inspect the new Maserati Grecale. (Photo by Camille Simmons) PC Moment: The Houston Maserati dealership was one of a select number of stops across 14 states for the introduction of the Italian automaker’s newest addition — the Maserati Grecale. All three iterations of the midsize SUV were on display. The Grecale GT, powered by a four-cylinder mild hybrid engine capable of 296-horsepower; the Grecale Modena with a four-cylinder mild hybrid 325-horsepower engine; and the Grecale Trofeo powered by a high-performance 523-horsepower V6 based on the automaker’s MC20 Nettuno engine.
2 women involved in Houston's first sit-in demonstration speak with ABC13 to commemorate 62 years
The TSU students didn't stop there. They protested the end of segregation across the Houston area, even stopping at City Hall.
Cali HTX to Debut in Texas in Late 2022
From the creators of Trap Kitchen, this new restaurant will feature a mixture of California and Cajun cuisine.
houstononthecheap.com
10 Best Tacos in Houston – Breakfast tacos, Street tacos, Birria & more!
Houston is known for having amazing Mexican food. Naturally, that means that there delicious tacos around nearly every corner. And if you find yourself googling “best tacos near me”, you are not alone! You don’t have to wait until National Taco day or even the weekly Taco Tuesday to eat this wonderful food!
How two Houstonians transformed an old horse trailer into a mobile bar
After painstaking renovations, the vintage vehicle is wheeling cocktails across town as Hauling Happy Hour.
fox26houston.com
Houston Murder: Lil Uzi Vert rapper Lotta Cash Desto, real name Destinee Govan, killed on Richmond Ave.
HOUSTON - Lil Uzi artist, Lotta Cash Desto, was identified as the victim of a fatal shooting on Richmond Ave. in Houston early Saturday morning. She was shot to death at a traffic light and a passenger in her vehicle was also injured. According to Houston police, Christian Isaiah Williams,...
How Houston Eats: ABC13's Rita Garcia on pregnancy cravings and missing margaritas
The morning news personality and Houston foodie shares it all.
Houston's very own Lizzo 'feeling good as hell' after playing James Madison's crystal flute on stage
Is there anything she can't do? The Houston-born singer is "feeling good as hell" after making history Tuesday night after playing something that belonged to former Pres. James Madison.
Nation-Shockers: Ten Disturbing Crimes That Have Taken Place in Houston
With Houston being the fourth largest city in the US, it's no surprise that this city has seen some disturbing crimes throughout its existence. Some gruesome and some just plain bizarre, here are ten Houston crimes that have shocked the nation:
Lil Uzi’s Artist, Lotta Cash Desto, Shot & Killed While Driving in Houston
Lil Uzi Vert’s artist, Lotta Cash Desto was shot and killed this morning while driving in Houston. The shooting incident that took Desto’s life, occurred on Septermber 24, 2022. The Houston Police Department responded to a shooting at 2:40 in the morning near 5500 Richmond Avenue. According to police officials, during a triple shooting in […]
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Heights Boulevard gem on market for $2M; See inside home bedecked with stained glass
HOUSTON – One of the great joys of living in Houston is a walk down Heights Boulevard, looking at all the grand homes lining the well-known thoroughfare. Now, one of those gems -- on a double lot -- is for sale. The 1889 stunner at 1824 Heights Boulevard is...
defendernetwork.com
Black-owned sneaker, streetwear store being pushed out by Galleria
After four years in the Galleria, Ken Haggerty, owner of Agenda Houston, a successful and popular Black-owned urban sneaker and streetwear retailer, has been told he can no longer operate out of his current store, and that he may be relocated to another part of the mall. The reason? According...
houstononthecheap.com
Strawberry picking near Houston – 15 farms to pick your own fruits & vegetables
Do you find yourself googling “strawberry picking near me”? Don’t worry we have you covered with this guide that includes strawberry, blueberry and other fruit picking places in and around Houston. When can you pick strawberries in Texas? Strawberry (and other berry) picking in Houston typically starts...
Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five Children
Andrea Yates was born July 2, 1964, the youngest of five children. She excelled in school and eventually became the valedictorian of her high school class. Afterward, Andrea went on to study nursing in college and eventually graduated from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. After that, she worked as a registered nurse at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
13 Unsolved: Who was waiting in the weeds to kill Worthing HS student Trellis Sykes?
Student athlete Trellis Sykes took a shortcut in 1994 that had a fatal ending. She was hit on the head, raped and murdered in a field of tall weeds.
Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houston
A popular Memphis area rapper affiliated with Lil Uzi Vert was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Houston last weekend. According to the Houston Police Department, Destinee Govan, who is also known by her stage name, Lotta Cash Desto, was driving westbound in the 5500 block of Richmond on Saturday (September 24, 2022) when they stopped at the intersection of Richmond Ave. and Chimney Rock Rd. Two black men exited a vehicle in front of her and opened fire at Govan and her passenger, another woman.
fox26houston.com
13-year-old boy looking for good family to adopt him
HOUSTON - There are more than 5,000 children in foster care in the Houston area, and that number continues to grow each year. Many are teenagers in need of adoptive homes. In this month's Finding Families we're shining the spotlight on Dwayne, or DJ. We met 13-year-old DJ at Cidercade...
Auction house relocates from Sawyer Yards, plans moving sale with more than 5,000 items
The venue is run by David Lewis (left) and Ernest Maese, a pair of art collectors who founded the enterprise in the mid-1980s. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) With plans to debut at its new Spring Branch location Oct. 9, the Lewis & Maese Auction Co. will host a moving sale Oct. 8 at its former location in Sawyer Yards, 1505 Sawyer St., Houston, to clear out more than 5,000 items.
