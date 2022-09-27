ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

24hip-hop.com

Houston Texas Own RSNJunior

The young upcoming artist has been making music for over 10 years now. He started playing around with music at the age of 8 when he was in the church choir. He wants to be the best at what he puts his mind to becoming a better person and artist. Music serves as therapy for him. He plans to drop a new unreleased song titled “Blue Light” which will be dropping sometime in October.
HOUSTON, TX
365thingsinhouston.com

Top 15 Festivals & Events in Houston This Month: October 2022

Make the most of your month with our list of the 15 biggest and most notable festivals and events in Houston in October 2022. This month brings a bounty of fall festival fun, with the return of the Greek Festival, cultural celebrations, Ren Fest, Halloween, Día de Muertos, and much more.
HOUSTON, TX
papercitymag.com

Maserati’s New Swoon-Worthy SUV Roars Into Houston For an Early Sneak Peek

Guests at Helfman Maserati inspect the new Maserati Grecale. (Photo by Camille Simmons) PC Moment: The Houston Maserati dealership was one of a select number of stops across 14 states for the introduction of the Italian automaker’s newest addition — the Maserati Grecale. All three iterations of the midsize SUV were on display. The Grecale GT, powered by a four-cylinder mild hybrid engine capable of 296-horsepower; the Grecale Modena with a four-cylinder mild hybrid 325-horsepower engine; and the Grecale Trofeo powered by a high-performance 523-horsepower V6 based on the automaker’s MC20 Nettuno engine.
HOUSTON, TX
houstononthecheap.com

10 Best Tacos in Houston – Breakfast tacos, Street tacos, Birria & more!

Houston is known for having amazing Mexican food. Naturally, that means that there delicious tacos around nearly every corner. And if you find yourself googling “best tacos near me”, you are not alone! You don’t have to wait until National Taco day or even the weekly Taco Tuesday to eat this wonderful food!
HOUSTON, TX
defendernetwork.com

Black-owned sneaker, streetwear store being pushed out by Galleria

After four years in the Galleria, Ken Haggerty, owner of Agenda Houston, a successful and popular Black-owned urban sneaker and streetwear retailer, has been told he can no longer operate out of his current store, and that he may be relocated to another part of the mall. The reason? According...
HOUSTON, TX
Savannah Villanueva

Twenty-One Years Ago, a Houston Mother Shocked the Nation When She Drowned Her Five Children

Andrea Yates was born July 2, 1964, the youngest of five children. She excelled in school and eventually became the valedictorian of her high school class. Afterward, Andrea went on to study nursing in college and eventually graduated from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. After that, she worked as a registered nurse at the MD Anderson Cancer Center.
HOUSTON, TX
houstonstringer_com

Popular Memphis rapper 'Lotta Cash Desto' shot and killed in triple shooting in Houston

A popular Memphis area rapper affiliated with Lil Uzi Vert was shot and killed in a triple shooting in Houston last weekend. According to the Houston Police Department, Destinee Govan, who is also known by her stage name, Lotta Cash Desto, was driving westbound in the 5500 block of Richmond on Saturday (September 24, 2022) when they stopped at the intersection of Richmond Ave. and Chimney Rock Rd. Two black men exited a vehicle in front of her and opened fire at Govan and her passenger, another woman.
HOUSTON, TX
fox26houston.com

13-year-old boy looking for good family to adopt him

HOUSTON - There are more than 5,000 children in foster care in the Houston area, and that number continues to grow each year. Many are teenagers in need of adoptive homes. In this month's Finding Families we're shining the spotlight on Dwayne, or DJ. We met 13-year-old DJ at Cidercade...
HOUSTON, TX
Community Impact Houston

Auction house relocates from Sawyer Yards, plans moving sale with more than 5,000 items

The venue is run by David Lewis (left) and Ernest Maese, a pair of art collectors who founded the enterprise in the mid-1980s. (Courtesy Michael Anthony) With plans to debut at its new Spring Branch location Oct. 9, the Lewis & Maese Auction Co. will host a moving sale Oct. 8 at its former location in Sawyer Yards, 1505 Sawyer St., Houston, to clear out more than 5,000 items.
HOUSTON, TX

