The young upcoming artist has been making music for over 10 years now. He started playing around with music at the age of 8 when he was in the church choir. He wants to be the best at what he puts his mind to becoming a better person and artist. Music serves as therapy for him. He plans to drop a new unreleased song titled “Blue Light” which will be dropping sometime in October.

HOUSTON, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO