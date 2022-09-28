Read full article on original website
Related
This Collagen-Boosting Moisturizer Made My Mature Skin Firmer and More Radiant in 4 Weeks Flat
Collagen and elastin are to the skin what water is to the body. They fill and lift, provide the volume that combats sagging, and decrease the appearance of wrinkles. As we age, we lose both of these proteins, so we rely on our diets, our lifestyles, and—yes—our products to make up.
Vera Wang’s Secret to Age-Defying Skin at 73 is This 'Magical' Moisturizer That's Under $20 Right Now
At 73 years old, Vera Wang is looking more and more gorgeous every day. Many people have been mystified by her youthful, healthy skin, and finally, after years of wondering, fans now know of one skincare staple of hers. In a recent interview with New York Magazine’s The Strategist back in Jan. 2022, Wang talked about her skincare, food, and fashion holy grails, including an affordable moisturizer and sunscreen we’re going to need in our regimen ASAP. The fashion designer said she adores the RoC’s anti-aging face moisturizer with SPF 30, saying, “I’m late to making sunscreen part of my daily ritual,...
4 Best Serums For Erasing Dark Spots, According To Dermatologists
It wasn’t long ago that skincare serums were little more than additional products we would sometimes use to add a little flavor to our routine. But now they’ve become staples in our regimen and for great reason: the right ingredients can tackle a variety of skin issues we want to address — from dryness or sagging skin to dark spots. Hyperpigmentation, or dark spots, can appear on the skin for a number of reasons that include aging, hormonal changes, and exposure to UV light. And they are one of the more notoriously difficult issues to treat. In-office procedures like lasers are probably your best bet, but a quality serum containing effective ingredients is key to both lightening dark spots and preventing new ones from forming. Dr. Rina Allawh, a board-certified dermatologist practicing in the Philadelphia area, shared with SHEFinds.com her picks for the four best serums for dark spots.
What is skin cycling? Experts explain the TikTok skin care trend
It may sound like a workout for your face, but skin cycling is actually a routine that prioritizes rest and recovery for your skin. The method was coined by Dr. Whitney Bowe and has taken off on TikTok with other skin care experts and novices alike touting its skin benefits. We spoke to skin care experts about how to do skin cycling, its benefits and what products are best for a skin cycling routine.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Secret’s Out: Shoppers Have Found a ‘Botox In a Bottle’ Firming Serum That Erases Frown Lines & Wrinkles
Remember when TikTok exposed the world to the Peter Thomas Roth firming eye cream, and it sold out in what seemed like two seconds? Back then, the only thing I could think about was how nice it’d be to have an all-over face serum that has the same skin-tightening effect. Don’t get me wrong, non-droopy under-eyes are a gift, but I’m greedy and want the same lift everywhere on my face—my neck, chin, even my forehead. So, after writing about Ren Skincare’s dark spot eraser that shoppers say is literally better than laser treatments, I had a feeling the brand...
Skin Cycling: The TikTok Skin Care Trend Dermatologists Actually Like
This viral trend suggests changing your products every four days, but it's a little more complicated than that.
3 Skin-Firming Creams Dermatologists Swear By To Make Eye Bags Disappear
The under-eye area is extremely delicate — as such, it’s a good idea to treat it with products that won’t irritate sensitive skin and eyes while still containing active ingredients that have been shown to reduce puffiness and even lighten the appearance of dark circles. Many of the eye area issues that people say bother them are genetic or the natural result of aging or repeated exposure to UV light. And one of the best ways to prevent skin damage in this area of the face is to use sunscreen daily, wear sunglasses that block 99 to 100 percent of UVA and UVB rays, and create better habits like getting plenty of sleep.
This $25 Collagen & Retinol Body Cream Set With Over 60,000 Reviews Has Been Dubbed a ‘Miracle Potion’
Let’s face it; when it comes to pampering ourselves, we want to make sure every inch of our face and body feels replenished and fresh! It takes quite a bit with our hefty skincare regimen, hair masks, and body scrubs. We want to feel like self-care, confident goddesses and we are always on the lookout for a product that can add to our routines. Now, two ingredients we adore are retinol and collagen. If something has it, we’re all over it. It’s rare to find a product or skincare set that has both. But after a bunch of searching on Amazon,...
RELATED PEOPLE
TikTokers Found a $24 Lip Oil Version of Clinique’s Cult-Favorite Black Honey Lipstick & Matilda Djerf Is a Stan
I don’t reach for lip products all that often, but when I do, it’s the coveted Clinique Almost Lipstick in Black Honey. I can personally confirm that the product is indeed worth the hype. It’s a lipstick and balm crossover that coats your lips in the most gorgeous and universally flattering sheer berry color. It literally looks like you just finished a bowl of fresh, juicy strawberries. However, after wearing Black Honey to the office and countless events, I figured there might be formulas out there that are equally as good, if not better. Per usual, I immediately consulted TikTok because...
This British Celebrity Hairstylist Launched a ‘Headcare’ Brand All Under $23
It used to be that you had two choices for haircare. There were cheap drugstore products filled with silicones and fillers and pricey salon products approved by your hairstylist. That’s not the case anymore. Now, healthy hair products are available at the drugstore and at major retail chains without costing half your paycheck. Arkive Headcare is the latest you have to try, from British hairstylist Adam Reed. So, why “headcare” and not just haircare? Well, Reed has always been open about this mental health journey so he set out to create a line with science-backed ingredients and “feel-good fragrances” for a...
Happi
Biore Launches Follow-Up to Famed Pore Strip with Acne Treatment
Biore—Kao Corporation’s line of anti-acne products that includes its best-selling, two-decades-old pore strip which removes a week’s worth of clogged pores and blackheads—has followed up that innovation with pimple patches. The patches, called Cover & Conquer, are pimple-sized dots that blend in with skin. Unwrapped like...
Beauty Pie’s silk pillowcase is a smoothing, soothing beauty sleep buy
Silk pillowcases are billed as being the ultimate beauty buy to hydrate hair and skin. The natural fibres are hypoallergenic and temperature regulating, offering soothing and cooling benefits. Plus, their smooth, shiny texture helps prevents facial creases and tangled tresses.For frizz-prone hair, no static is created while tossing and turning on a silk pillowcase, so this beauty sleep buy has multi-purpose potential.In terms of supporting an overall skincare routine, the fact silk pillowcases soak up less moisture than cotton ensures optimum absorption of serums and overnight face oils. They also help improve the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles too....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Happi
YouCam Apps Launch Largest AI & AR Makeup and Photo Editing Effects for Virtual Try-Ons for Halloween 2022
Perfect Corp., a leading artificial intelligence (AI) and augmented reality (AR) beauty and fashion tech solutions provider, and developer of the leading YouCam Suite of Apps, is launching an immersive Halloween virtual try-on experience for users around the globe with its largest collection of virtual makeup looks and photo editing effects to date.
Happi
Perfect Corp. Sees Success with Revamped Nail Art App
Perfect Corp debuted a new version of its YouCam Nails iOS app. Powered by AgileHand technology, the revamped app is reimagining manicures through live interactive virtual try-ons for nail color and nail art. The virtual nail try-ons empower users to design their own creative nail art ideas by applying different...
Hypebae
TikTok’s "Red Nails Theory" Trend Is Based off the Male Gaze and Women Are Not Having It
The nail shapes and colors one chooses to wear say a lot about them. From personality, mood and relationship status, nails can be the window to your soul and apparently, TikTok believes this too, but with the focus on red nails — hence, the “red nail theory.”. In...
Happi
Retail Expansion For Yes To Tomatoes Products Underway
Yes to Tomatoes products, previously only sold at Whole Foods Markets will soon become widely available to consumers. With the end of its exclusivity period for its SKUS, Yes To Tomatoes Daily Clarifying Cleanser and Yes To Tomatoes Daily Clarifying Mineral Lotion SPF 30 is now available at additional natural and mass retail outlets across the US.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Happi
Beauty and Personal Care Industry Leaders Gather in Washington DC for Leadership Summit
After more than two years of virtual meetings, the Personal Care Products Council (PCPC) brings together industry executives and thought leaders for its first-ever leadership summit, an in-person gathering in the nation’s capital on September 28-29. Following the tradition of PCPC’s annual meeting, attendees will reflect on the beauty...
Dr. Shereene Idriss Drops Her Skincare Routine
All products featured on Glamour are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. “If you want something done right, do it yourself” is the adage that came to mind when Shereene Idriss, MD, saw skincare brands “popping out on the market like mushrooms.” As the founder of New York City's Idriss Dermatology and the #PillowtalkDerm Instagram and YouTube, Idriss was stuck on the sidelines as she watched brands churn out products she felt lacked the problem-solving many of her patients were looking for.
1 Million Bottles of The Toner That Leaves Skin ‘A Lot Brighter & Mark-Free’ Have Been Sold—Snag It For Less Right Now
If you’re wondering how to give your skin an extra glow factor this summer, it’s simple: You need a toner. But if you choose just any toner, you might end up with a potent alcohol-based astringent that irritates your skin. A suitable option that does everything but aggravate your complexion is REN Skincare’s Ready Steady Glow Daily AHA Tonic, a one-stop shop for brightened, exfoliated and tightened skin. What’s better than that? The fact that the product is secretly on sale with the code EARLYACCESS20 ahead of the brand’s Friends & Family sale (which officially opens to the public on...
goodmorningamerica.com
Ulta Beauty Fall Haul Sale 2022: Snag up to 50% off Morphe, NYX, Revlon and more
Fall is in the air, and Ulta Beauty is celebrating the new season with an amazing sale. Who doesn't love that?. The mega-beauty retailer has rolled out its Fall Haul Event, and it's truly one you don't want to miss out on. This year's sale runs for 21 days starting...
Comments / 0