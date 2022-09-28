ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Yardbarker

The Mets Are Dealing With A Shocking Issue

Somehow, some way, the New York Mets have run into an attendance problem. Yes, you read that right. In the middle of a pennant race, where the Mets have a chance to lock down their first NL East title since 2015 after clinching a postseason berth, the team is struggling to draw a respectable crowd.
Yardbarker

Braves Add Ex-Red Sox Hurler To Bolster Pitching Depth For Playoff Run

The Atlanta Braves are turning to a former Boston Red Sox reliever to aid their mission of overthrowing the New York Mets for a National League East division crown. The Braves selected the contract of right-handed reliever Silvino Bracho on Wednesday. The 30-year-old pitched one scoreless frame earlier in the season for Atlanta, but began his season in the Red Sox organization.
Yardbarker

Miguel Andujar bids farewell after excellent start with Pirates

The New York Yankees tried to maximize former prospect, Miguel Andujar, over the years before designating him for assignment several days ago. Andujar ended up landing with the Pittsburgh Pirates — he’s already off to a solid start over three games and 13 plate appearances. Across 27 games...
Yardbarker

The Braves Have Done Away With A Common MLB Practice

Sacrifice bunts have been a part of Major League Baseball for a long time. It was common in the National League when there were runners on base and the pitcher was at the plate. However, with the designated hitter now being universal, we’re seeing less and less of the sacrifice...
Yardbarker

Dodgers Fans Are Posed With Interesting Julio Urias Question

On this final day of September, we have a chance to look at potential postseason matchups as the big dance draws near. In just a week, the best-of-three Wild Card Series will kick off for both leagues, with the top two seeds in each league receiving a bye to the division series.
Yardbarker

Dodgers activate key reliever just in time for the postseason

The Los Angeles Dodgers are down to the final stretch of their warmups before the 2022 MLB postseason. Having locked up the National League West division title and secured the best record in NL, it’s time for the Dodgers to get healthier. They are getting one of their bullpen’s key pieces back soon, with Yency Almonte now off the injured list, per Bill Plunkett of the Orange Country Register.
numberfire.com

Luis Campusano sitting Friday for San Diego

San Diego Padres catcher Luis Campusano is not in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Campusano is being replaced behind the plate by Austin Nola versus White Sox starter Davis Martin. In 43 plate appearances this season, Campusano has a .293 batting average with...
ESPN

Jiménez, White Sox win 3-1; Padres' magic number still 3

SAN DIEGO -- — Eloy Jiménez homered and the Chicago White Sox jumped on San Diego ace Yu Darvish in a 3-1 win Friday night that slowed the Padres' march toward a playoff spot. Darvish was pushed back a day to give him extra rest with an eye...
Yardbarker

Freddie Freeman's 10th-inning hit sends Dodgers past Padres

Freddie Freeman broke up a scoreless tie with a run-scoring single to center with one out in the 10th inning on Wednesday, giving the visiting Los Angeles Dodgers a 1-0 victory over the San Diego Padres. Freeman's career-high 192nd hit of the season, off Padres reliever Steven Wilson (4-2), drove...
Yardbarker

Clayton Kershaw dominates as Dodgers rout Rockies

Clayton Kershaw threw six scoreless innings and Cody Bellinger hit a three-run home run as the Los Angeles Dodgers rolled to a 10-1 victory over the visiting Colorado Rockies in the opener of the final regular-season series for both teams. Before the game was complete, the Dodgers (109-48) had secured...
Yardbarker

What should the White Sox do with Lucas Giolito?

After an abysmal 2022 campaign for Lucas Giolito, should the White Sox still consider signing him to a long term deal?. The same can be said about various White Sox players on the roster in regards to their performance this season. However, for a player like Giolito that is supposedly seeking an extremely large amount of money in the near future, his performance this year leaves much in doubt.
Yardbarker

Tony Gonsolin Returning To Dodgers Rotation During Rockies Series

Tony Gonsolin completed the targeted two innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City and now is scheduled to join the Los Angeles Dodgers rotation during the upcoming Colorado Rockies series. Manager Dave Roberts suggested Gonsolin’s return from the 15-day injured list is likely to come Monday, in the...
Yardbarker

The Dodgers Are On The Cusp Of An Important Feat

The Los Angeles Dodgers have wrapped up the NL West title and also secured the top seed in the National League, which guarantees them home-field advantage through at least the NLCS. They’ve won a franchise-record 108 games and are still playing their best baseball, even after securing the top seed...
Yardbarker

Jose Ramirez powers Guardians past Royals

Jose Ramirez hit a three-run home run to key a five-run sixth inning as the host Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 6-3 Friday night. Ramirez now has 122 RBIs, second in the American League to Aaron Judge. The Guardians (89-68) and Royals (63-94) began a season-long six-game series....
