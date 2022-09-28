ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Taste Food: Lean into fall with braised lamb meatballs

By Bobby Burns
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3shVRb_0iDPo6Vw00

It’s officially autumn, so wave farewell to summer, wrap yourself in something cozy, and make some meatballs. Meatballs are like a warm hug. They are unpretentious, homey and unfailingly comforting — just like that sweater you’re about to put on.

Meatballs are also universally pleasing. Most cuisines seem to have a version of a meatball, with “meat” being the variable term. The iterations are numerous and diverse, yet consistent: from the traditional meaty marriage of beef and pork, to fishy concoctions such as Danish fiskefrikadeller or Brazilian bolinho de bacalhau, to vegetarian no-meatballs constructed of lentils and beans. Falafel, anyone?

The common denominator in these finger-licking morsels is a marriage of flavor and economy; they are an efficient and tasty way to stretch meat and repurpose trimmings and leftovers, while landing in a favorite comfort food group for adults and children alike. Everyone, it seems, loves a good meatball.

These are of the meaty ilk. They are lamb-heavy with a little beef added to keep the lamb in check. An unapologetic shower of spices and herbs delivers a whammy of flavor and fragrance, while a nugget of salty, creamy feta tucked into the centers oozes cheesy goodness throughout the meat. Fall never tasted so good.

Braised Lamb Meatballs in Smoky Tomato Sauce

Active Time: 30 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour, plus chilling time

Yield: Makes about 20 meatballs; Serves 4 to 6

Meatball Ingredients:

1 1/2 pounds ground lamb

1/2 pound ground beef

1/4 cup finely chopped yellow onion

1/4 cup panko breadcrumbs (Japanese breadcrumbs)

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro leaves and tender stems, plus more for garnish

2 tablespoons chopped fresh mint

3 garlic cloves, minced or pushed through a press

1 teaspoon sweet paprika

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1 teaspoon kosher salt

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

3 to 4 ounces feta, cut into 1/2-inch cubes, plus more for garnish

Sauce Ingredients:

1 tablespoon olive oil

1/4 cup finely chopped yellow onion

2 garlic cloves, minced or pushed through a press

2 tablespoons tomato paste

1 teaspoon ground cumin

1 teaspoon ground coriander

1/2 teaspoon smoked paprika

1 (15-ounce) can crushed tomatoes with juices

2 large roasted red peppers from a jar, drained and finely chopped

1 tablespoon harissa sauce (or chili paste)

1 teaspoon kosher salt, or to taste

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Steps:

Combine all the meatball ingredients except the feta in a bowl. Using your hands, gently mix until the ingredients are evenly distributed without overworking the meat.

Shape the meat into 1 1/2- to 2-inch balls. Make a small indentation in the center of each with your thumb and insert a feta cube, then close the meat around to seal it. Place the meatballs on a plate, cover with plastic wrap, and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes.

Heat the oven to 350 degrees.

Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large ovenproof skillet over medium-high heat. Add the meatballs in batches, without overcrowding, and brown on all sides, turning as needed, 5 to 7 minutes. (The meatballs will not be cooked through at this point. They will continue to cook in the sauce.) Transfer to a plate and repeat with the remaining meatballs.

Pour off all but 2 tablespoons drippings from the pan. Add the onion and saute until soft, scraping up any brown bits, 2 to 3 minutes. Add the garlic and saute until fragrant, about 15 seconds. Stir in the tomato paste, cumin, coriander and paprika and stir to create a slurry and to slightly toast the spices. Add the remaining sauce ingredients and simmer for 10 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Return the meatballs to the sauce without completely submerging. Place in the oven and cook until the meatballs are thoroughly cooked, 20 to 30 minutes.

Serve warm, garnished with crumbled feta and chopped fresh cilantro leaves.

Comments / 0

Related
Mashed

How Lemon Juice Can Elevate Your Scrambled Eggs

Scrambled eggs are one of the first dishes that many home cooks learn how to make; they're incredibly simple to whip up. Not to mention, they're endlessly customizable and make the perfect base for whatever you have left over in your fridge: a sprinkle of cheese, a few chopped veggies, some fresh herbs, perhaps a dash of hot sauce — anything that strikes your fancy.
FOOD & DRINKS
purewow.com

Mark Bittman’s Spinach Carbonara

PureWow editors select every item that appears on this page, and the company may earn compensation through affiliate links within the story. You can learn more about that process here. Lightly cooked spinach gives this classic pasta a fresh bite. You want pasta and you want it now. Enter Mark...
RECIPES
Simplemost

You Can Hard-Cook Eggs In Your Air Fryer—And It’s Really Fast

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. The list of things you can cook in an air fryer just keeps getting...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Good Food#Ground Meat#Comfort Food#Meatballs#Food Drink#Danish#Brazilian
shefinds

Cardiologists Agree: This Is The Fast Food Meat You Should Stop Eating Immediately

This story has been updated since it was originally posted on 04/03/2022. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in the United States, according to the CDC. Women are at especially high risk—cardiovascular disease causes 1 in 3 deaths in women each year. While things like genetics can play a role, a healthy diet and lifestyle are the best ways to prevent putting yourself at risk of heart-related illness.
LIFESTYLE
shefinds

The Surprising Mineral You Should Eat More Of For Thinning Hair, Experts Say

If you struggle with hair loss, you may have tried a myriad of supplements and products in an attempt to correct and prevent the issue. From biotin shampoo to hair growth gummies, there’s a whole range of options on the market—but, as Lisa Richards, dietitian and creator of The Candida Diet, notes, “Unfortunately, for some this is a fruitless endeavor as their hair loss continues or never regrows.”
HAIR CARE
shefinds

This Is The Best Fruit To Naturally Cleanse Your Body And Lose Weight Fast, According To Nutritionists

Losing weight healthily is all about having a well-balanced diet and exercise plan, experts say, and a fruit and vegetable-filled daily menu can provide energy needed for working out. With that said, we checked in with registered nutritionists and health experts to learn more about the benefits of one surprising fruit— dragon fruit— when it comes to weight loss. Read on for tips, suggestions and insight from Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and creator of The Candida Diet.
DIETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Thrillist

Wendy's Has Free Cheeseburgers for an Entire Week to Celebrate Cheeseburger Day

National Cheeseburger Day doesn't arrive until September 18, but the big fast food chains have already been jockeying for your attention. While tons of local restaurants and fast casual chains serve up beefy, holiday-specific deals, the fast food giants like McDonald's and Burger King are offering burgers for next to nothing to bring you through their doors.
RESTAURANTS
Greyson F

Home Cooked Mexican Restaurant Opening Soon

Home cooked Mexican food will soon be available near you.Roberto Carlos Roman/Unsplash. When it comes to food, nothing beats home cooking. There really is something to say regarding that little extra love that’s put into the food. It’s not a fancy recipe whipped up in a test kitchen designed to go off of some new trend ingredient or style. It’s a tried and true recipe that, oftentimes, has been passed down from generation to generation. It’s possible to taste all of the history and the heart that goes into every bite. And now, there is a Mexican home-cooking restaurant opening up in the coming days in Albuquerque’s Old Town.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
TheStreet

Wendy's Brings Back a Classic, Unique Sandwich

Fast food, at least among the major burger and chicken chains, has become a battle of copycats. If one brand scores a hit with a unique take on a hamburger or a chicken sandwich, you can expect every player in the space to release a variation on that product. That's...
RESTAURANTS
msn.com

Taco Bell to Bring Back Another Discontinued Item

Mexican Pizza had its moment. Now a new Taco Bell offering is set to return from the land of discontinued menu items. But the fast-food chain is leaving it up to fans to decide which. Taco Bell will bring back one of two options -- either the Double Decker Taco...
RESTAURANTS
shefinds

The Worst Breakfast Cereals You Need To Stop Buying At The Grocery Store Because They're So Bad For You

When you need a quick breakfast in a pinch, reaching for a box of cereal to pour into a bowl may be your number one option. However, health experts warn that many breakfast cereals can be damaging to your overall health due to soaring sugar content, a lack of nutritional value, and a plethora of processed ingredients. Overall, sugary cereal is never the best way to start your day, but some are even worse than others.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

Wendy’s Customers Are Losing It Over The Return Of This Popular Sandwich: ‘I Just Dropped Everything’

Wendy’s fans, assemble— the popular fast food chain just announced the return of its iconic ‘Pretzel Bacon Pub Cheeseburger’ to the Made to Crave menu. This sandwich will now be available this fall, alongside the restaurant’s ‘Bourbon Bacon Cheeseburger,’ ‘Big Bacon Classic Cheeseburger,’ ‘Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich,’ and ‘Asiago Ranch Classic Chicken Club.’ Fans on Twitter couldn’t be more excited, as the return of the menu item for many, has been long-awaited.
RESTAURANTS
SheKnows

Aldi’s Latest Must-Have Bakery Treat Is a Fall-Favorite That’s Full of Flavor

When it comes to fall flavors, pumpkin spice tends to reign supreme. But we think an unsung hero of the season is apple cider. Its sweet apple taste combined with fall spices and a healthy dose of cinnamon gives it a fresh and fruity taste that pairs perfectly with cooler weather, pumpkin patches, and curling up under a blanket beside the fireplace. Now, you can get all that delicious flavor in pastry form with Aldi’s latest fall favorite treat: new Apple Cider Donuts.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

Greenville, NC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
235K+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

 https://www.reflector.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy