A 23-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle at a car meet in Lincolnshire.Police arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation.Connor Richards, of Sheffield, was taken to hospital following the collision in Flixborough industrial estate, near Scunthorpe, but died of his injuries on Thursday. Police said one other victim was still in hospital and was in a stable condition. Others who were taken to hospital had now been discharged.Eleven bystanders were injured when a Ford Fiesta ploughed into a crowd, including children as well...

