Watch as BMW is written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside Tesco
THIS is the shocking moment a BMW was written off in front of car wash workers after it got stuck in reverse outside a Tesco store. Incredible CCTV footage of the incident has been doing the rounds on social media with viewers left stunned at what happened. According to Twitter...
CARS・
Man, 23, dies after being hit by vehicle at car meet in Lincolnshire
A 23-year-old man has died after being hit by a vehicle at a car meet in Lincolnshire.Police arrested a 17-year-old boy on suspicion of causing serious injury by dangerous driving. He has been released under investigation.Connor Richards, of Sheffield, was taken to hospital following the collision in Flixborough industrial estate, near Scunthorpe, but died of his injuries on Thursday. Police said one other victim was still in hospital and was in a stable condition. Others who were taken to hospital had now been discharged.Eleven bystanders were injured when a Ford Fiesta ploughed into a crowd, including children as well...
Pensioner killed on road he complained to council about just three weeks earlier
A pensioner has been killed crossing a road that he had reportedly complained to the council about just three weeks earlier. Chris Smith died after being hit by a motorbike in Biddenden, a village in Kent, earlier this month. The 72-year-old was crossing a main road after getting off a bus at around midday on Sunday, 18 September. Neighbours said he had written to Kent County Council three weeks earlier to complain about safety on the same short stretch of road outside of the village park. “He told us that ‘something has to be done’ about it,” Kevin Ingram said.“We...
BBC
Arriva bus strike called off as pay deal reached
Industrial action by bus workers will no longer go ahead after a pay offer was accepted by a ballot. Strike action affecting Arriva services in Bedfordshire, Buckinghamshire and Hertfordshire was called off after about 900 workers accepted a "vastly improved" pay offer, the union Unite said. It said the new...
BBC
Addenbrooke's crash: Fuel tanker driver admits causing cyclist's death
A fuel tanker driver has admitted killing a cyclist in a crash just outside the hospital where she worked. Anna Garratt-Quinton, 22, whose family called her a "truly special individual", died near Addenbrooke's Hospital in Cambridge on 7 October. At Peterborough Magistrates' Court, Richard Hardcastle, 28, of Westall Close, Hertford,...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Two Mile Ash crash saw road closed as firefighters and paramedics called to three-vehicle crash
A woman was treated by paramedics following a three-vehicle crash that shut a Milton Keynes road. Emergency services were called to Dansteed Way, Two Mile Ash shortly after 3.30pm on Monday, September 26. Three other people had got out of their vehicles before firefighters arrived. The road remained shut to...
buckinghamshirelive.com
East West Rail excavations in Bucks reveal lost Roman settlements ahead of construction of new railway
Ancient settlements have been discovered during excavations ahead of a new railway being built through Buckinghamshire. East West Rail is currently working to build a new train line through the north of the county. The line will run between Bletchley and Bicester - with Winslow getting a railway station for...
BBC
Taxi driver carjacked at knifepoint in Doncaster by passengers
A taxi driver was carjacked at knifepoint as he waited at traffic lights, police have said. The driver had collected a man and a woman from Fothergill Drive in Edenthorpe, near Doncaster, to take them to Barnsley, South Yorkshire Police said. While stopped at lights near junction 33 of the...
As Liz Truss scraps smart motorways, what will it mean for drivers?
Smart motorways have proved highly controversial since they were introduced in 2006. The aim is to create much-needed capacity to reduce congestion on key areas of the UK’s constrained road network.But the removal of the normal hard shoulder – the lane on the nearside of most motorways that is normally restricted to emergency use – has been blamed for causing the deaths of motorists who run into difficulties.The prime minister has vowed to scrap smart motorways. But what will that mean for motorists – and road safety?What is a smart motorway?A stretch of especially busy motorway where traffic management methods are...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Plans to demolish historic Gerrards Cross bridge set to be refused
Unpopular plans to demolish a bridge over a Buckinghamshire railway line look set to be refused. Network Rail Infrastructure has applied to knock down the railway bridge between Orchehill Avenue & Layters Way, Gerrards Cross. Network Rail claims the bridge is falling into disrepair. The bridge would be replaced with...
BBC
Duke of Norfolk banned from driving
The peer who organised the Queen's funeral has been banned from driving for six months, despite claiming he needed his licence to arrange the King's upcoming coronation. Edward Fitzalan-Howard, the 18th Duke of Norfolk, was caught using his mobile phone while driving in Battersea, south-west London, on 7 April. He...
U.K.・
Dangerous NHS England hospital roofs ‘will not be fixed until 2035’
Dangerous roofs that could collapse at any time at hospitals across England will not be fixed until 2035, NHS bosses have admitted. The disclosure came in NHS England’s response to a freedom of information request from the Liberal Democrats about hospitals that have roofs at risk of falling down on to staff, patients and equipment.
BBC
Bristol freshers: City's efforts to improve safety for students
A series of films and a poster campaign are being used to raise safety awareness among first year students. Bristol is welcoming 60,000 students back to the city for the new academic year. The campaign offers insights into drugs and alcohol harm reduction, drink spiking, and looking out for friends...
BBC
Face masks reintroduced at Suffolk and Essex hospitals
Face masks are being reintroduced for visitors to hospitals due to rising Covid cases in patients, a trust said. East Suffolk and North Essex NHS Foundation Trust (ESNEFT), which runs hospitals in Ipswich and Colchester, have brought in the new rules effective from Wednesday. Visitors must wear surgical face masks...
BBC
Somerset County Council steps in to save crucial bus services
Bus services that were due to be cut are being saved in Somerset. First West of England announced it was stopping the 126 service from Wells to Weston-super-Mare and evening services on weekdays on the D2 between Bath and Frome from next month. Now Somerset County Council has announced it...
BBC
Happy Mondays star Bez fined for 90mph careless driving
Happy Mondays star Bez has been convicted of driving carelessly at 90mph on a motorway in his Bentley Continental. The 58-year-old cut across an unmarked police car and dangerously undertook other drivers, magistrates in Warrington, Cheshire, heard. He was arrested after leaving the road at Junction 5 near Manchester Airport...
BBC
Iceland supermarket 'walking away' from planned Londonderry store
Supermarket chain Iceland has scrapped plans to open a new Londonderry store over planning process delays. The retailer said it had hoped to open a third store in the Crescent Link area of the city. Managing director of Iceland, Richard Walker, told BBC Radio Four's Any Questions they were now...
buckinghamshirelive.com
Buckinghamshire train strikes confirmed for October: how your journey will be disrupted
Strike action has been confirmed to take place in October over an ongoing pay dispute. ASLEF, the train drivers' union, and The National Union of Rail, Maritime and Transport Workers (RMT) have revealed when industrial action will take place. Members of the RMT are set to strike on October 1...
BBC
Plans to rebuild two Lancashire hospitals revealed
Two hospitals in Lancashire could be rebuilt under plans to bring "much-needed investment" into the area. NHS trusts in Lancashire and South Cumbria have revealed its preferred option to rebuild Royal Preston Hospital and Royal Lancaster Infirmary. Work is under way to find potential sites within 10 miles of the...
BBC
Staffordshire battery energy storage sites given go-ahead
Two battery energy storage sites have been given the green light. Plans for land at Penstone Lane, Lower Penn, were passed by South Staffordshire District Council. A decision to turn down a similar proposal, for nearby green belt land off South Staffordshire Railway Walk at Castlecroft, was overturned on appeal by a planning inspector.
