Read full article on original website
Related
buckinghamshirelive.com
Aylesbury families call for crackdown on cars parking on cycle path
Families are demanding a crackdown on people parking on a cycle path in a busy Buckinghamshire town. People living near Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, claim the cycle path is 'regularly obstructed' between Aldi and Royal Mail. Now a petition to Buckinghamshire Council is calling for bollards to be installed. Those backing...
Five people rushed to hospital after being mauled by out of control Rottweiler in park
FIVE people have been hospitalised after an out-of-control Rottweiler mauled them in a park. The vicious dog was off its lead in Luton Park in Ellesmere Port, Cheshire, when it pounced. The victims were said to have been attempting to bring the animal under control when it attacked. Five people...
Horror crash leaves FIVE teenagers dead after ute slammed into a tree on a country road - as driver, 18, fights for life in hospital
At least five people have died in a horror car crash just after 8pm on Tuesday. A Nissan Navara utility lost control and slammed into a tree on East Parade, Buxton, a town of around 1000, near Picton, 100km southwest of Sydney. The 18-year-old male driver survived, and was treated...
Tributes to 'beautiful' teenage girl, 18, who died two days after car she was a passenger in collided with a BMW
Police have named a teenager killed in a horror crash after the car she was a passenger in collided with a BMW. Georgia Bendelow, 18, suffered serious injuries following a crash between a white BMW M3 and a red Seat Mii on the A63 Selby Road at around 6.40pm on Wednesday.
IN THIS ARTICLE
P-plate driver, 18, is hospitalised over horror crash that killed his five teenage passengers - three girls and two boys from the same school - when their ute hit a tree and was 'torn to shreds'
Five teenagers are dead and an 18-year-old P-plate driver will be interviewed by police after a horror car crash as the 'best friend' of a victim fights back tears at the scene. The Nissan Navara veered off the road and slammed into a tree on East Parade, Buxton, a town...
Girl, 17, who was 'spiked' at Leeds Festival is pictured lying in a hospital bed as she reveals horror at 'almost dying' after 'suffering a 'four-minute-long seizure where she couldn't breathe'
A teenage girl 'almost died' after being spiked at Leeds Festival, which led to a terrifying four-minute-long seizure. Maria Mendes, 17, was watching the acts on stage with her friends while drinking a glass of water when suddenly, 'everything went black'. She had previously had an alcoholic drink in her...
Pensioner, 93, died after she was run over by her daughter who accidentally reversed into her in her Audi A3 while she was putting her bins out, inquest hears
A 93-year-old pensioner died after she was accidentally run over by her daughter who was reversing her Audi A3 as her mother was putting the bins out, an inquest has heard. Doris Breen, from Walesby, near Newark suffered a traumatic brain injury after she was knocked to the ground outside her daughter Hazel Smith's house in Eckington, Derbyshire.
Nurse, 37, ‘suffered frightening breakdown hours before running red light at 90mph’ in horror crash that killed 6
A NURSE charged with killing six people in a horror car crash suffered a "frightening" breakdown hours before the collision, court documents claim. Nicole Linton, 37, is accused of causing the smash that saw a heavily pregnant woman and her baby killed in Los Angeles on August 4. Court documents...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Nurse's tragic final call to his girlfriend before plunging off 3,560ft peak on Mount Snowdon: Inquest hears 30-year-old phoned to say he was on his way back down before getting lost in fog and falling to death, inquest hears
A trainee nurse died in a fall after losing his way while descending from the mist-covered top of 3,560ft Snowdon, an inquest heard today. Doncaster hospital worker Ade Ajayi, 30, had travelled to North Wales for a short break with his partner but went up the peak alone. An inquest...
Teenage driver in horror smash which killed five of his mates is charged with death by dangerous driving - after locals issued a chilling warning before the tragic crash
The driver in a car crash that killed five teenagers has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and refused bail. Tyrell Edwards, 18, has been charged by police for alleged dangerous driving after five teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 died in a horror car crash on Tuesday night.
How one smart decision saved the lives of 27 schoolgirls when a truck crashed into their bus on the way to a trip of a lifetime to NASA - as panicked parent praises Jetstar's act of kindness
Twenty-seven young schoolgirls and four adults on their way to visit NASA space camp in the US could have died pinned under their upturned bus were it not for one key decision. Students from Loreto College, Ballarat, were travelling along Victoria's Western Highway in the early hours of Wednesday morning...
Man, 24, is banned from the roads after being caught on dashcam footage grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the M6
A driver has lost his licence after he was caught on camera grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the motorway. Paul Holmes, 24, reached out his window to grab the can after he began chatting to the group when he pulled up alongside their party minibus between Junctions 16 and 17 of the M6.
‘A wicked act of spite to his wife and children’: Ex-Scotland Yard anti-terror cop ‘cancelled his home insurance and then blew himself and his home up by setting off a gas explosion’
A former Scotland Yard counter-terror officer suspected of killing himself in an explosion at his home reportedly cancelled his house insurance beforehand. Retired Superintendent Malcolm Baker, 60, died earlier this month when a blaze destroyed his remote property on Exmoor. The explosion was heard almost a mile away from the...
Pensioner killed on road he complained to council about just three weeks earlier
A pensioner has been killed crossing a road that he had reportedly complained to the council about just three weeks earlier. Chris Smith died after being hit by a motorbike in Biddenden, a village in Kent, earlier this month. The 72-year-old was crossing a main road after getting off a bus at around midday on Sunday, 18 September. Neighbours said he had written to Kent County Council three weeks earlier to complain about safety on the same short stretch of road outside of the village park. “He told us that ‘something has to be done’ about it,” Kevin Ingram said.“We...
Moment driver is hounded and surrounded by BMW convoy then run over 'before he was chased by gang wielding bars'
This is the moment a driver was hounded, surrounded and brought to a standstill by a convoy of angry BMW drivers. Ben Phillips was on his way from Ibiza with his wife, when a car suddenly cut in front of him causing him to beep his horn. The pair had...
Moment prolific burglar, 57, breaks into pensioner's home while she's asleep as crook is jailed for four years
This is the moment a prolific burglar known for targeting elderly people sneaks into a sleeping pensioner's home while her horrified family watch on CCTV - as he is jailed for four years. Serial crook John Donakey, 57, crept into the woman's home before putting on black gloves to rifle...
Man dies and eight in hospital after ‘serious fire’ breaks out in Bristol tower block
A man has died and eight people have been hospitalised after a “serious fire” broke out at a Bristol tower block.Avon and Somerset Police said emergency services were alerted to the inferno on the top floor of Twinnell House, off Stapleton Road, in Easton, Bristol, just after 2.15am on Sunday.The force said the blaze was “quickly extinguished”, though sadly one man died.Eight people were hospitalised, seven of whom were treated smoke inhalation and one for minor burns. All eight are still in hospital.A further three people were treated by paramedics at the scene, police said.Some 90 residents were evacuated from...
Man dies ‘after climbing out of window to escape tower block fire’
A man is believed to have fallen to his death after climbing out of a window to escape a fire at a tower block in Bristol.Emergency services were called to the blaze on the top floor of Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road, in Easton, shortly after 2.15am on Sunday.Avon and Somerset Police said the fire was “quickly extinguished” but one man died in the incident.Eight people are currently in hospital – seven for treatment for smoke inhalation and one for minor burns – while three were treated by paramedics at the scene.Our thoughts are with the family...
Uninsured learner driver, 20, who killed his 17-year-old girlfriend when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree during trip to Morrisons supermarket avoids jail
An uninsured learner driver who killed his teenage girlfriend when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree has avoided jail. Rhys McLennan, 20, who has a provisional licence, took his Nissan Pixo without telling his mother to Alnwick Morrisons in Northumberland with 17-year-old Chelsea Gillie to pick up some juice.
Boy, 15, is 'pinned down' and stabbed to death near a Huddersfield school - as officers step up patrols in the area and urge witnesses to come forward with information
A 15-year-old boy has died after being 'pinned down and repeatedly stabbed' near a school in West Yorkshire. The teenager was attacked in Woodhouse Hill, near the gates of North Huddersfield Trust School, just before 3pm today. Emergency services rushed to the area and the boy was airlifted to Leeds...
Comments / 0