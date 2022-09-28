ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Comments / 0

Related
buckinghamshirelive.com

Aylesbury families call for crackdown on cars parking on cycle path

Families are demanding a crackdown on people parking on a cycle path in a busy Buckinghamshire town. People living near Cambridge Street, Aylesbury, claim the cycle path is 'regularly obstructed' between Aldi and Royal Mail. Now a petition to Buckinghamshire Council is calling for bollards to be installed. Those backing...
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fire#Ash#Traffic Accident#M40
Daily Mail

P-plate driver, 18, is hospitalised over horror crash that killed his five teenage passengers - three girls and two boys from the same school - when their ute hit a tree and was 'torn to shreds'

Five teenagers are dead and an 18-year-old P-plate driver will be interviewed by police after a horror car crash as the 'best friend' of a victim fights back tears at the scene. The Nissan Navara veered off the road and slammed into a tree on East Parade, Buxton, a town...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Girl, 17, who was 'spiked' at Leeds Festival is pictured lying in a hospital bed as she reveals horror at 'almost dying' after 'suffering a 'four-minute-long seizure where she couldn't breathe'

A teenage girl 'almost died' after being spiked at Leeds Festival, which led to a terrifying four-minute-long seizure. Maria Mendes, 17, was watching the acts on stage with her friends while drinking a glass of water when suddenly, 'everything went black'. She had previously had an alcoholic drink in her...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

Pensioner, 93, died after she was run over by her daughter who accidentally reversed into her in her Audi A3 while she was putting her bins out, inquest hears

A 93-year-old pensioner died after she was accidentally run over by her daughter who was reversing her Audi A3 as her mother was putting the bins out, an inquest has heard. Doris Breen, from Walesby, near Newark suffered a traumatic brain injury after she was knocked to the ground outside her daughter Hazel Smith's house in Eckington, Derbyshire.
ACCIDENTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Cars
Daily Mail

Nurse's tragic final call to his girlfriend before plunging off 3,560ft peak on Mount Snowdon: Inquest hears 30-year-old phoned to say he was on his way back down before getting lost in fog and falling to death, inquest hears

A trainee nurse died in a fall after losing his way while descending from the mist-covered top of 3,560ft Snowdon, an inquest heard today. Doncaster hospital worker Ade Ajayi, 30, had travelled to North Wales for a short break with his partner but went up the peak alone. An inquest...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Teenage driver in horror smash which killed five of his mates is charged with death by dangerous driving - after locals issued a chilling warning before the tragic crash

The driver in a car crash that killed five teenagers has been charged with five counts of dangerous driving occasioning death and refused bail. Tyrell Edwards, 18, has been charged by police for alleged dangerous driving after five teenagers between the ages of 14 and 16 died in a horror car crash on Tuesday night.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

How one smart decision saved the lives of 27 schoolgirls when a truck crashed into their bus on the way to a trip of a lifetime to NASA - as panicked parent praises Jetstar's act of kindness

Twenty-seven young schoolgirls and four adults on their way to visit NASA space camp in the US could have died pinned under their upturned bus were it not for one key decision. Students from Loreto College, Ballarat, were travelling along Victoria's Western Highway in the early hours of Wednesday morning...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Man, 24, is banned from the roads after being caught on dashcam footage grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the M6

A driver has lost his licence after he was caught on camera grabbing a can of beer from a stag do minibus while doing 70mph on the motorway. Paul Holmes, 24, reached out his window to grab the can after he began chatting to the group when he pulled up alongside their party minibus between Junctions 16 and 17 of the M6.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Daily Mail

‘A wicked act of spite to his wife and children’: Ex-Scotland Yard anti-terror cop ‘cancelled his home insurance and then blew himself and his home up by setting off a gas explosion’

A former Scotland Yard counter-terror officer suspected of killing himself in an explosion at his home reportedly cancelled his house insurance beforehand. Retired Superintendent Malcolm Baker, 60, died earlier this month when a blaze destroyed his remote property on Exmoor. The explosion was heard almost a mile away from the...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Pensioner killed on road he complained to council about just three weeks earlier

A pensioner has been killed crossing a road that he had reportedly complained to the council about just three weeks earlier. Chris Smith died after being hit by a motorbike in Biddenden, a village in Kent, earlier this month. The 72-year-old was crossing a main road after getting off a bus at around midday on Sunday, 18 September. Neighbours said he had written to Kent County Council three weeks earlier to complain about safety on the same short stretch of road outside of the village park. “He told us that ‘something has to be done’ about it,” Kevin Ingram said.“We...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man dies and eight in hospital after ‘serious fire’ breaks out in Bristol tower block

A man has died and eight people have been hospitalised after a “serious fire” broke out at a Bristol tower block.Avon and Somerset Police said emergency services were alerted to the inferno on the top floor of Twinnell House, off Stapleton Road, in Easton, Bristol, just after 2.15am on Sunday.The force said the blaze was “quickly extinguished”, though sadly one man died.Eight people were hospitalised, seven of whom were treated smoke inhalation and one for minor burns. All eight are still in hospital.A further three people were treated by paramedics at the scene, police said.Some 90 residents were evacuated from...
ACCIDENTS
The Independent

Man dies ‘after climbing out of window to escape tower block fire’

A man is believed to have fallen to his death after climbing out of a window to escape a fire at a tower block in Bristol.Emergency services were called to the blaze on the top floor of Twinnell House on Wills Drive, off Stapleton Road, in Easton, shortly after 2.15am on Sunday.Avon and Somerset Police said the fire was “quickly extinguished” but one man died in the incident.Eight people are currently in hospital – seven for treatment for smoke inhalation and one for minor burns – while three were treated by paramedics at the scene.Our thoughts are with the family...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Uninsured learner driver, 20, who killed his 17-year-old girlfriend when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree during trip to Morrisons supermarket avoids jail

An uninsured learner driver who killed his teenage girlfriend when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree has avoided jail. Rhys McLennan, 20, who has a provisional licence, took his Nissan Pixo without telling his mother to Alnwick Morrisons in Northumberland with 17-year-old Chelsea Gillie to pick up some juice.
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Boy, 15, is 'pinned down' and stabbed to death near a Huddersfield school - as officers step up patrols in the area and urge witnesses to come forward with information

A 15-year-old boy has died after being 'pinned down and repeatedly stabbed' near a school in West Yorkshire. The teenager was attacked in Woodhouse Hill, near the gates of North Huddersfield Trust School, just before 3pm today. Emergency services rushed to the area and the boy was airlifted to Leeds...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy