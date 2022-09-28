A man has died and eight people have been hospitalised after a “serious fire” broke out at a Bristol tower block.Avon and Somerset Police said emergency services were alerted to the inferno on the top floor of Twinnell House, off Stapleton Road, in Easton, Bristol, just after 2.15am on Sunday.The force said the blaze was “quickly extinguished”, though sadly one man died.Eight people were hospitalised, seven of whom were treated smoke inhalation and one for minor burns. All eight are still in hospital.A further three people were treated by paramedics at the scene, police said.Some 90 residents were evacuated from...

