Nature.com
Surface topographic impact of subglacial water beneath the south polar ice cap of Mars
Bright radar reflections observed in the Ultimi Scopuli region of Mars' south polar layered deposits1,2,3 by the Mars Advanced Radar for Subsurface and Ionosphere Sounding instrument have been interpreted as the signature of areas of subglacial water beneath it. However, other studies put forward alternative explanations, which do not imply the presence of liquid water4,5,6. Here we shed light on the issue by looking at the surface topography of the region. On Earth, reduced or absent basal friction, and consequent ice velocity changes, cause a distinct topographic signature over subglacial lakes7. Using Mars Orbiter Laser Altimeter data8, we identify and characterize an anomaly in the surface topography of the south polar layered deposits overlying the area of the putative lakes, similar to those found above terrestrial subglacial lakes of similar size. Ice flow model results suggest that comparable topographic anomalies form within 0.5"“1.5"‰Myr with locally elevated geothermal heating9 or 2"“5"‰Myr without elevated geothermal heating2. These findings offer independent support for the presence of basal water beneath Ultimi Scopuli and suggest that surface topography could supplement radar returns to help identify other potential subglacial water bodies.
IFLScience
Watch Moment DART Smashed Into Asteroid Captured By Telescopes On Earth
All astronomers' eyes were pointed towards NASA's DART mission on Monday when an uncrewed spacecraft crashed into an asteroid, hoping to find out whether humanity could avert a catastrophic collision. So far, so good: it looks like the mission was an "unprecedented success for planetary defense," NASA Administrator...
Nature.com
Daily briefing: How to clean indoor air of viruses and pollutants
How open windows, adequate ventilation and ultraviolet sterilization can clean the air — and regulation can stop pollutants at the source. Plus, peek under the surface of Mars and hunt a cryptic lineage of SARS-CoV-2 through the sewers.
Discovery of ultra rare diamond suggests Earth's mantle has oceans' worth of water hidden inside
Earth's inner layers are home to a water-saturated environment, according to a new study that assessed minerals trapped inside a rare gem diamond originating from a depth of about 660km underground.The study, published on Monday in the journal Nature Geoscience, sheds more light on the Earth's deep water cycle. Earth is known as a water planet as the oceans make up over 70 per cent of its surface, and while studies have suggested that the inner layers of the mantle could be home to vast quantities of water, evidence that it actually does has been scarce.
LOOK: NASA Drops Breathtaking Image of Earth's Biggest Waves
NASA has done it again. This time the space agency released incredible satellite images of the world's largest waves. In fact, they are so massive they can be seen from space. According to NASA, our planet's tallest waves hit the coast of Nazaré, Portugal, while the fastest wave pummeled into Hawaii.
Nature.com
Understanding water transport through graphene-based nanochannels via experimental control of slip length
The water transport along graphene-based nanochannels has gained significant interest. However, experimental access to the influence of defects and impurities on transport poses a critical knowledge gap. Here, we investigate the water transport of cation intercalated graphene oxide membranes. The cations act as water-attracting impurities on the channel walls. Via water transport experiments, we show that the slip length of the nanochannels decay exponentially with the hydrated diameter of the intercalated cations, confirming that water transport is governed by the interaction between water molecules and the impurities on the channel wall. The exponential decay of slip length approximates non-slip conditions. This offers experimental support for the use of the Hagen-Poiseuille equation in graphene-based nanochannels, which was previously only confirmed by simulations. Our study gives valuable feedback to theoretical predictions of the water transport along graphene-based channels with water-attracting impurities.
Phys.org
An ocean inside the Earth? Water is determined to be hundreds of kilometers down
The transition zone between the Earth's upper and lower mantle contains considerable quantities of water, according to an international study involving the Institute for Geosciences at Goethe University in Frankfurt. The German-Italian-American research team analyzed a rare diamond formed 660 meters below the Earth's surface using techniques including Raman spectroscopy and FTIR spectrometry. The study confirmed something that for a long time was only a theory, namely that ocean water accompanies subducting slabs and thus enters the transition zone. This means that our planet's water cycle includes the Earth's interior.
Gizmodo
Ground Telescopes Capture Jaw-Dropping Views of DART Asteroid Impact
NASA's DART mission to ram a kinetic impactor into a harmless asteroid went perfectly yesterday, resulting in the desired destruction of the spacecraft. And as views from Earth showed, the effects of the impact weren't subtle. The 1,340-pound spacecraft plowed into Dimorphos, a small moon around asteroid Didymos,...
Nature.com
Deep leaning-based ultra-fast stair detection
Staircases are some of the most common building structures in urban environments. Stair detection is an important task for various applications, including the environmental perception of exoskeleton robots, humanoid robots, and rescue robots and the navigation of visually impaired people. Most existing stair detection algorithms have difficulty dealing with the diversity of stair structure materials, extreme light and serious occlusion. Inspired by human perception, we propose an end-to-end method based on deep learning. Specifically, we treat the process of stair line detection as a multitask involving coarse-grained semantic segmentation and object detection. The input images are divided into cells, and a simple neural network is used to judge whether each cell contains stair lines. For cells containing stair lines, the locations of the stair lines relative to each cell are regressed. Extensive experiments on our dataset show that our method can achieve 81.49\(\%\) accuracy, 81.91\(\%\) recall and 12.48 ms runtime, and our method has higher performance in terms of both speed and accuracy than previous methods. A lightweight version can even achieve 300+ frames per second with the same resolution.
natureworldnews.com
4000-Foot Coral Reef Sits in the Middle of Australian Desert, Scientists Rethink "Featureless" Description
Scientists have to reevaluate the description of the Australian desert as being "featureless" in light of the discovery of the remains of a 4000-foot coral reef that is millions of years old and was located in the middle of the desert. The reef was discovered in Nullarbor Plain, located in...
Phys.org
Researchers detect the first definitive proof of elusive sea level fingerprints
When ice sheets melt, something strange and highly counterintuitive happens to sea levels. It works basically like a seesaw. In the area close to where theses masses of glacial ice melt, ocean levels fall. Yet thousands of miles away, they actually rise. It largely happens because of the loss of a gravitational pull toward the ice sheet, causing the water to disperse away. The patterns have come to be known as sea level fingerprints since each melting glacier or ice sheet uniquely impacts sea level. Elements of the concept—which lies at the heart of the understanding that global sea levels don't rise uniformly—have been around for over a century and modern sea level science has been built around it. But there's long been a hitch to the widely accepted theory. A sea level fingerprint has never definitively been detected by researchers.
dailygalaxy.com
Earth is 'Well-Hidden' from Extraterrestrial Civilizations Hunting for Habitable Planets (The Galaxy Report)
Today's stories include Astronomers discover traces of 'super-supernovas' that destroyed earliest stars to Where is the center of the Universe? and much more. Where is the center of the Universe? Here, there, and everywhere –The Big Bang is commonly misunderstood, warping our understanding about the Universe's size and shape, reports Big Think. "The Universe may be infinite, but even if it is not, the observable part of it is just an incomprehensibly tiny part of the whole. Any spot in the Universe can be considered the center, with equal validity. Indeed, you may be the center of the Universe."
Phys.org
Key phases of human evolution coincide with flickers in eastern Africa's climate
Three distinct phases of climate variability in eastern Africa coincided with shifts in hominin evolution and dispersal over the last 620,000 years, an analysis of environmental proxies from a lake sediment record has revealed. The project explores the youngest chapter in human evolution by analyzing lacustrine sediments in close vicinity...
Phys.org
Ancient 'shark' from China may be humans' oldest jawed ancestor
Living sharks are often portrayed as the apex predators of the marine realm. Paleontologists have been able to identify fossils of their extinct ancestors that date back hundreds of millions of years to a time known as the Palaeozoic period. These early "sharks," known as acanthodians, bristled with spines. In contrast to modern sharks, they developed bony "armor" around their paired fins.
natureworldnews.com
Scientists Find Extra-Terrestrial Water Inside Winchcombe Meteorite That Crashed in UK Last Year
A meteorite that fell in the UK the year before contained extraterrestrial water, a discovery that is the first of its kind. It is also believed that the Winchcombe meteorite, which fell into a Gloucestershire town's driveway in February of last year, may contain information about the origin of the planet's vast oceans.
Nature.com
A tuff interlayer in deep potash-bearing salt rocks and its implication for potash mineralization in the Simao Basin, southwestern China
The lithology and genesis of a dark grey clastic interlayer first encountered within the deepest potassium-rich salt body in the Simao Basin, southwestern China, were analysed. Analyses of the petrography, mineralogy, and element geochemistry of the layer revealed that (1) the layer contains quartz crystals with gulf corrosion edges and explosion cracks and angular volcanic ash-sized glasses; (2) the main mineral components of the crystal fragments are chlorite, illite, biotite, quartz, anhydrite, gypsum, magnesite, pyrite, molybdenite, clinopyroxene, and zircon; (3) the rare earth element patterns, Zr/TiO2 and Nb/Y diagrams as well as boron content all indicate a volcanic origin for the layer. Based on these observations, the layer is suggested to be an altered tuff associated with various volcanic fragments dominated by chlorite and formed after alteration of a parent tuff in an alkaline, salty, and low-temperature water body. Discovery of the layer indicates that the potash-bearing salt rocks could have taken in volcanic materials during these volcanic activities and provides the possibility of reliable zircon U"’Pb dating to determine the absolute age of the host rock, which is fundamental in studying the genetic mechanism of this deeply buried salt body.
Rare diamond 410 miles below Earth's surface reveals evidence of water
A rare diamond found in the mines of Botswana has provided more details about the region between the Earth's upper and lower mantle. Also called the transition zone or the 660 km discontinuity, the region is likely to be rich in water, according to a recent study.
Nature.com
Carbon and nitrogen cycling on the Qinghai"“Tibetan Plateau
Nature Reviews Earth & Environment (2022)Cite this article. The Qinghai"“Tibetan Plateau (QTP) has experienced atmospheric warming, cryosphere thaw and intensified human activities since the 1970s. These changes have had sometimes striking impacts on the hydrology, ecosystems and biogeochemistry of the region. In this Review, we describe carbon and nitrogen cycling on the QTP. Overall, the QTP has been a net carbon sink (with a net carbon balance of ~44 million tons of carbon uptake per year) and a methane source (~0.96"‰trillion grams per year of carbon in the form of methane, Tg"‰CH4-C"‰yrâˆ’1) since the 2000s. Rising temperatures, precipitation and nitrogen availability drive primary productivity increases, leading to increased carbon uptake. Conversely, these factors also increase greenhouse gas emissions, soil respiration rates and permafrost carbon mobilization, increasing carbon loss. Anthropogenic activities such as overgrazing and construction decrease plant production and soil carbon and nitrogen stocks, but restoration efforts on the QTP drive regional increases in these stocks. On balance, these changes are complex but largely offset each other. In the future, the QTP is predicted to still function as a net carbon sink, despite ongoing severe permafrost degradation. Moreover, nitrogen stocks are expected to remain relatively stable, partly related to potential future decreases in nitrogen deposition.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Melting enhancement of PCM in a finned tube latent heat thermal energy storage
Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-022-15797-0, published online 07 July 2022. The original version of this Article contained an error in the spelling of the author Obai Younis, which was incorrectly given as Obai Younes.
Nature.com
Author Correction: Closed-form solution of oscillating Maxwell nano-fluid with heat and mass transfer
The Acknowledgments section in the original version of this Article was omitted.
